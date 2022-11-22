ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The sequel fans demanded but wished they never got wins a streaming battle long after losing the war

You know a movie doesn’t have the most stellar of reputations when the director publicly apologizes to fans more than a decade after the fact, but that’s exactly what happened earlier this year when McG held his hands up and admitted Terminator Salvation wasn’t very good, although he did make a point of saying he shot an ending that wasn’t terrible.
MCU fans are already prepared to die for the Guardians of the Galaxy’s newest team member

Christmas is officially here now that The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has hit Disney Plus. James Gunn’s 45-minute festive treat just started streaming this Friday, finally delivering more from all your old favorites like Star-Lord, Drax, and Groot. At the same time, though, the special also established that the Guardians have added yet another member to their team since we last saw them. And fans have instantly sworn that they will do anything for them.
‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star opens up on the Holiday Special’s game-changing reveal

This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Actor Pom Klementieff shared her point of view on the massive revelation about her character in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Per Collider, Klementieff was elated about the family ties that bind Mantis and Peter Quill/Star-Lord...
‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ brings an ultra-obscure 1980s IP into MCU canon

This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has just landed on Disney Plus, and delivers on its promise of a heartwarming and funny story centered on Marvel’s top spacefaring team of heroes. There’s not much more to it than that, though we do get some excellent festive needle drops, and Kevin Bacon clearly having a lot of fun playing himself.
A mesmerizing nightmare destined for classic status shapeshifts into a streaming smash hit

Horror reigns supreme as arguably the single most consistently popular form of cinema there is, with gorehounds eager to devour as much content as possible that covers virtually every single one of the genre’s innumerable bases. And yet, You Won’t Be Alone has slipped almost completely under the radar, despite being one of the year’s best-reviewed chillers.
Box Office: Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion’ Slays in Limited Release With Estimated $15 Million

Netflix is staying tight-lipped about the box office performance of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” However, sources speculate the well-reviewed whodunit scored in its special theatrical release, earning as much as $15 million during in its week-long run in roughly 600 theaters. Based on informed estimates, the sequel to 2019’s “Knives Out” brought in $13 million over the extended Thanksgiving holiday frame, translating to a robust $19,000 per-theater-average. More than $9 million of that figure came over the weekend. That means “Glass Onion” would have placed third on domestic box office charts, following “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (which grossed $65...
Netflix’s unexpectedly controversial new original shrugs off bad buzz to hit #1 in 84 countries

If ever there was a combination of filmmaker and property so destined to eventually be intertwined that the only surprise is that it didn’t happen sooner, it’s Tim Burton and The Addams Family. Hollywood’s premiere offbeat outsider always felt like the perfect candidate for the spooky and kooky franchise, with Wednesday finally being unleashed on Netflix this past… well, you can guess.
Guillermo del Toro gives us our first official reaction to ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

We’re fairly certain that the Avatar: The Way of Water embargo hasn’t lifted yet, mainly due to the fact that we’re even more certain the embargo hasn’t been declared yet. Whatever the case, James Cameron‘s sequel has received its first public reaction, and it’s in the form of glowing praise from Cameron’s longtime friend Guillermo del Toro.
Is Peter Quill really the greatest hero in the MCU?

Now that the Kevin Bacon comeback special… oops, we mean the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has come and gone, fans are left with one burning question: Is MCU’s greatest hero Peter Quill aka Star-Lord?. Despite two ridiculously successful movies that made a lower-tier Marvel superhero group...
At long last, a big-name director finally has nice things to say about Marvel

Anytime a high-profile filmmaker name-drops the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the chances are high that they’ll be disparaging the all-conquering comic book conglomerate for ruining the sacred artform of cinema, and they’re completely entitled to that opinion. Quentin Tarantino has become the latest to jump on the bandwagon after...
The long-overdue mercy killing of a cratering franchise (that didn’t even die) makes one final streaming stand

As popular as they proved to be up to a point, it’s impossible to argue that Michael Bay’s time at the helm of the Transformers franchise peaked with the very first installment. From there, reviews got progressively worse with each subsequent installment, until the final nail was thankfully hammered into the coffin when The Last Knight cratered at the box office.
DreamWorks changes its iconic logo, and everyone hates it with a passion

Since being founded in 1994, DreamWorks has gone on to become arguably the biggest force in feature-length animation that isn’t owned by Disney, with audiences around the world instantly recognizing the company’s opening motif of the little dude fishing in the moon. Despite the old saying making it...
A long-forgotten fantasy emerges from the depths to secure its streaming legend

For one of the most enduring myths of the modern age that continues to generate massive interest from all corners of the world, you’d have thought that the Loch Ness Monster would have been the subject of more film and television projects given the potential to apply the fabled creature to action, adventure, sci-fi, fantasy, or even horror. Literary adaptation The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep took a novel approach to the story, but it’s long since been lost to the sands of time.
Latest Marvel News: A dream ‘Star Wars’ cameo turns out to be a lie as hopes for ‘Wakanda Forever’s best spinoff are destroyed

Off the back of the festive high we received yesterday thanks to the debut of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, today’s biggest Marvel news stories have brought us back down to Earth with a bump as some unfortunate updates have come our way that will leave fans disappointed. It turns out what would’ve been a perfect cameo has turned out to be a lie while everyone’s ideal Wakanda Forever spinoff has been confirmed to never happen. Let’s proceed…
Marvel fans’ jaws drop as Kevin Bacon casually makes DC references in the MCU

This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has finally arrived to truly kick off the holiday season, delivering a goofy and heartwarming story about the true meaning of Christmas. The core of the story is Drax and Mantis making an unscheduled trip to Earth to get the perfect gift for Peter Quill. He’s spent the last few movies singing the praises of his hero Kevin Bacon, so what would delight him more than getting the famed actor as his new toy?

