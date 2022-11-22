Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Custer County 4-H'ers receive honors
The Custer County 4-H Recognition Night was Nov. 20 at the 4-H Building in Broken Bow. The event is sponsored annually by the Nebraska State Bank and Trust Co. and Arrow Seed Co., Inc., in conjunction with the Nebraska Extension in Custer County and the Custer County 4-H Council. The...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte lighting competition celebrates holiday season
Do you know someone who is working to spread joy through their holiday decorations?. It’s time to send nominations for the Christmas Lighting Contest organized by Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful and the North Platte Bulletin. This year’s prize sponsors are Coldwell Banker, Menards, Bomgaar’s and Cody...
North Platte Telegraph
Playhouse receives grant from Nebraska Arts Council
The North Platte Community Playhouse announced Tuesday that it has been awarded a grant of $1,340 by the Nebraska Arts Council. This grant will support the production of an original family play, “Drifty the Snowman and the Christmas Surprise.” Performances are at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 1 and 2 and at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 at the historic Fox Theater.
North Platte Telegraph
Judy Steele: A touch of Christmas, a bit early
As you can tell by my photo this week, I am beginning my articles about the Christmas holidays ahead!. It is a very busy time as always and everyone needs an encouraging word or a slight nudge to get into the holiday spirit. There is always so much going on this time of the year and we get a bit down and a bit discouraged it seems when things don’t go exactly as planned.
North Platte Telegraph
Revision of Sunday liquor sales on Lincoln County Board agenda
The Lincoln County commissioners will discuss a revision of Sunday liquor sales restrictions at Monday’s meeting. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County...
North Platte Telegraph
Consumers take to the streets in North Platte to support Shop Small Saturday
Forty area business took part in the Shop Small NP Passport program this year. Consumers take to the streets in North Platte to support Shop Small Saturday.
North Platte Telegraph
Editorial: Thinking about our railroaders as strike looms
North Platte cherishes the Union Pacific Railroad — and our people who make the “great big rollin’ railroad” run. Those feelings spring first from history: Had Gen. Grenville M. Dodge not made the forks of the Platte a U.P. division point, and laid out this city accordingly in 1866, we wouldn’t be here at all.
North Platte Telegraph
Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 23F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
North Platte Telegraph
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
North Platte Telegraph
Turkey trotters gobble their way down trail
Turkey Trot participants hit the trail Thursday morning south of the North Platte Recreation Center. The runners started Thanksgiving Day early with the annual Family Mile run and the Turkey Trot 5K.
North Platte Telegraph
Household waste can go in yard waste carts beginning Thursday
On Thursday, North Platte residents can begin using yard waste carts for household waste. The annual switch runs through March 31 when the carts must be used only for yard waste, the city said in a press release. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify |...
