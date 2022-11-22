Read full article on original website
Related
dogster.com
Things To Let Your New Dog Sitter Know About Your Pet
There are times when you will need or want to travel without your dog. If you don’t have a friend or family member who can stay with your dog, consider hiring a responsible dog sitter. Many dogs find the experience of having a dog sitter in their home much less stressful than going to a boarding kennel or doggie daycare as they are in a familiar environment. Questions to ask a dog sitter include finding out about prior experience and qualifications, as well as his philosophy and approach for working with dogs. Just because someone loves dogs doesn’t mean he or she has the skills and experience needed to take proper care of your dog.
dogster.com
All You Need to Know About Off-Leash Training for Your Dog
Frolicking freely through the open wilderness is every dog’s dream. But it can quickly turn into a nightmare, so safety is top priority. Start off-leash training early, and make sure you know how to teach a dog recall. Since most public spaces have leash requirements, check for safe spaces...
Signs your cat is happy (from a cat expert)
Have you ever wondered if your cat is truly happy? Cat expert Jackson Galaxy (@jacksongalaxy on TikTok) shared some things you might not know about your cat's mood. This Tik Tok video starring the cat expert garnered over 6 million views, over 816,000 likes, 4,400+ comments, and 36,000+ shares. Here it is:
petsplusmag.com
These Are the Top Dog Names of 2022, According to Rover
Rover, a network of pet sitters and dog walkers, has released a list of the most popular dog names of 2022. For males, Max remained the top name for the 10th straight year. For females, Luna surpassed Bella as the top name. Fezco, from the hit show Euphoria, was the...
Couple Rescues Over 13,000 Dogs and Gives Pets 'Lifetime Promise' that They'll Never Be Unhappy
Ron Danta and Danny Robertshaw have devoted their lives to dogs. Based in South Carolina, the couple first connected over a shared love of animals. Danta and Robertshaw, equestrian trainers by trade, met at a horse show and tell PEOPLE that when they first got to know each other, "there was a gradual awareness that we had a lot in common when it came to feelings for animals."
animalfair.com
Don’t Leave Me! Why Do Dogs Have Separation Anxiety?
Does your dog have tendencies to destruction? Are you always worried of what you’ll find when you get back home from work? Pee on the floor or worse, chewed furniture and shoes… Have your neighbors ever complained about your pooch’s incessant barking, howling and whimpering? Though these signs can indicate bad training and a lack of education, they can also be symptoms of separation anxiety. Separation anxiety is triggered when the dog is upset because of separation from the people they’re attached too. If your pup shows major distress when you are preparing to leave the house, this is not a sign of bad training, this is a sign that your pet is terrified by the idea of your absence.
animalfair.com
Adopt Me – Wubby Is Absolutely Adorable!
Wubby is a senior Shih Tzu mix who is completely housebroken but is looking for his forever home. Unfortunately, his previous family gave him up as they could no longer take care of him. Senior dogs might not be as active but they still have so much love to offer!
Tully's Tails: Pet Pal Animal Shelter
Gracie has overseen operations at Pet Pal Animal Shelter for 11 years. She has even welcomed a few into her home.
topdogtips.com
8 Best Mixed-Breed Hypoallergenic Dogs
Let’s face it: being a pet owner with heightened skin sensitivity and allergies is not the most suitable combination. You may want to rush toward a cute yet mighty American Eskimo Dog or an adorable puppy-eyed Beagle but your allergies will hold you back. Remember the last time you...
Tips to Get Your Dog to Stop Jumping on People
Unfortunately, jumping is a natural behavior when it comes to dogs. They love to jump on people to say hello. They love the attention that they get by jumping on people, and love greeting people face to face.
womansday.com
Why Do Cats Knead? Vets Explain the Reasons Behind the Behavior
If you're a cat owner, you are likely familiar with the feline habit known as kneading. It's also sometimes referred to as "making biscuits," because of the visual similarities to a baker prepping bread dough. If you aren't a cat lover, you might be wondering: What is cat kneading?. Basically,...
Dog trainer explains how this simple trick can make crate training a walk in the park
Crate training has never been easier thanks to these simple tips from a professional dog trainer
dailypaws.com
When Can Puppies Go Outside? What a Vet Wants You to Know
You have to find a bit of a compromise on when puppies can go outside. We know socialization and exposure to the outside world is extremely important, but we also need to consider potential diseases unvaccinated puppies could pick up during outdoor adventures. Puppies can go outside sooner then you might think—there are just a few steps to take first.
3 Reasons You Need a Rescue Dog in Your Life
Adopting a rescue dog is one of the greatest joys in life. Still, some have reservations about adopting over going to a breeder. Rescue dogs often come with little to no known history other than where they were found before arriving at the shelter. Some worry that a dog they may adopt has learned poor […] The post 3 Reasons You Need a Rescue Dog in Your Life appeared first on DogTime.
thewildest.com
How You Say Something to Your Dog Matters More Than What You Say
If you’re anything like me as a pet parent, you speak to your pet a lot. Honestly, I talk to my dog Rossi more than my boyfriend or my best friend. All jokes aside, our dogs listen to how we speak more than we realize. From picking up on stress in our voice — whether directed at them or when they hear us talking to others — dogs hear this tone change. Sometimes, our pets will try to comfort us; other times, they’ll hear our stress and feel anxious. Think of the phrase “It’s not what you said — it’s how you said it.” You might pull that one out in, er, heated discussions with your S.O. from time to time, but it applies to pups, too. Here’s how.
The 42 best gifts for dogs and dog lovers, according to vets
We asked veterinarians and dog-experts for the best gifts for dogs and their parents. From durable toys, tasty treats and pet cameras, here’s everything they recommend.
Your dog uses its tongue to show stress, here's what to look out for
This lesson will teach you the meaning behind a nose lick or tongue flick
notabully.org
How To Walk a Dog That’s Stronger Than You (Answered By Dog Trainer)
NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. Walking a dog is a non-negotiable part of dog ownership. Most dog owners walk their dogs as a fun activity to do together, plus it’s a great form of exercise for you and your dog! Even dog owners with fenced-in yards often opt to walk their dogs either at the park or around the neighborhood when the weather is nice. Not only is this beneficial exercise, but it’s a great time to decompress in nature.
The Dogington Post
The Best Parenting Style For Your Dog, According to Study
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. As a fur parent, you may be wondering whether you’re parenting your fur baby the right way. In this blog, we’ll talk about a study done that aimed to understand the best parenting style for your dog.
rsvplive.ie
A vet shares the most common mistakes owners make when buying a dog bed
We can take ages picking out a new bed or a mattress for ourselves, ensuring that it's the right one for us. However, we often don't give our dog's bed the same amount of thought. But we really should, because if our dog isn't in a comfortable bed it can...
Comments / 0