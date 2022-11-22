Read full article on original website
Related
cohaitungchi.com
Should you Match Nails and Toes in 2022?
It’s the age-old post-manicure debate: must you paint your fingers and toes the identical shade of nail polish? Evidently the colour matching nail model has a cult following amongst celebrities. When pedicures are added to the equation, the alternatives for nail polish change into much more infinite. It’s tough...
cohaitungchi.com
How I Stopped My Nails From Constantly Breaking
I recently took a look at my fragile nails and decided that they deserved as much attention as I give my hair. After six weeks of weekly treatments and some minor changes in my nail routine, I’m happy to say that, finally, my nails are experiencing the same level of happiness as my hair, thanks to these seven things I did to make my nails stronger and ridge-free.
Vegamour’s Hair Growth Serum Has Shoppers’ Jaws Dropping Over Its Incredible Results & It’s 30% Off for Cyber Monday
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Growing up, I was blessed with thick hair. Without fail, whenever I’d get a haircut, hairdressers would comment on how lucky I was to have such a full head of hair. Of course, that was then and this is now. After being diagnosed with lupus in my mid 20s, medications that I’ve taken since then make it so my hair isn’t exactly the same as it was when I was a kid or teen. Needless to say, thinning hair is...
Comments / 0