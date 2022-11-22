Read full article on original website
Watch: Puppy rejected by his mother is adopted by a CAT!
Video shows momma cat welcoming an abandoned puppy into her feline family
Cat throwing up food after eating: Vet's guide to causes and treatment
If you’ve ever wondered why your cat is throwing up food after eating, you definitely aren’t alone. Cats are secretive animals that often try to hide any signs of illness, but vomiting after eating is definitely one to watch. While some causes aren’t a concern, others are –...
People are only just realizing cranberries are not just for eating – the fruit can help prevent a common health issue
CRANBERRIES are a favorite ingredient at American dinner tables when celebrating Thanksgiving. But many may not realize they are not just for eating, and have a variety of uses, including serving to help prevent a common health issue. Often called a "superfood," cranberries have all kinds of health benefits, as...
Phys.org
Pets study: Feeding your furred friends dry food reduces their environmental impact
Cat and dog owners could significantly reduce the environmental impact of their pets' diets by feeding them dry food (consisting of kibble or biscuits) rather than wet food with higher water content, suggests a study of Brazilian pets published in Scientific Reports. The findings highlight how pet owners can feed their animals more sustainably while still providing them with sufficient nutrients and calories.
All of Her Puppies Have Been Adopted – Now This Indiana Momma Dog Needs a Forever Home
Meet our Pet of the Week, BUFFY - she's not slaying any vampires, but she is hoping to get adopted from It Takes a Village. The pet of the week is once again sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun. When BUFFY came to ITV, she was very pregnant, and as...
A Pet Parent’s Guide to Making Your Dog a “Plate” on Thanksgiving
While we're well-aware that most dogs should eat dog food — and dog food only — pet parents across the country are already anticipating making their pups a "plate" on Thanksgiving. There's nothing more satisfying than letting your dog in on the fun, and watching their face as they're presented with a heaping plate of people food.
lovemeow.com
Cat Arrives at Someone's Home for Food and Decides to Lead Them to Her Kittens One Day
A cat arrived at someone's home for food and decided to lead them to her kittens one day. A tortoiseshell cat showed up in a family's yard earlier this year, scrounging around for something to eat. Mel and Kurt, a couple, saw the scrawny stray and offered her food and water.
womansday.com
Why Do Cats Knead? Vets Explain the Reasons Behind the Behavior
If you're a cat owner, you are likely familiar with the feline habit known as kneading. It's also sometimes referred to as "making biscuits," because of the visual similarities to a baker prepping bread dough. If you aren't a cat lover, you might be wondering: What is cat kneading?. Basically,...
Man shares easy way to get rid of window condensation
Window condensation can easily build up in the winter months, and if you're not careful it can often lead to damp and mouldy conditions. It's especially common in bedrooms, and many of us notice it first thing in the morning when opening our curtains and blinds. So what can we...
aginginplace.com
Aging in Place: Waited too Long
Opportunities are like sunrises. If you wait too long, you miss them. Got a call from an old friend, she reached out because help was now needed for her husband, Kelly at home. Kelly is a retired ear, nose and throat (ENT) doctor who grew up in the Blue Zone of Loma Linda, California. He was active, engaged, 7th Day Adventist, married, had a practice into his 70s, and lived in the most aesthetically magical home out in nature. They grew all the food on their “ranch” and ticked off all the boxes for health.
dailypaws.com
After Being Rescued From a Filthy Puppy Mill, Lolly the Poodle Mix Is Helping Dogs Recover From Fear, Trauma
Without help from canine health and behavior experts, Lolly the poodle mix would've never been able to find a forever home after she was rescued from deplorable conditions in an Iowa breeding facility. Lolly was one of the 500 dogs the ASPCA and the Animal Rescue League of Iowa saved...
thewildest.com
How You Say Something to Your Dog Matters More Than What You Say
If you’re anything like me as a pet parent, you speak to your pet a lot. Honestly, I talk to my dog Rossi more than my boyfriend or my best friend. All jokes aside, our dogs listen to how we speak more than we realize. From picking up on stress in our voice — whether directed at them or when they hear us talking to others — dogs hear this tone change. Sometimes, our pets will try to comfort us; other times, they’ll hear our stress and feel anxious. Think of the phrase “It’s not what you said — it’s how you said it.” You might pull that one out in, er, heated discussions with your S.O. from time to time, but it applies to pups, too. Here’s how.
pawesome.net
Golden Retriever Gets Upset When He Finds Out Delivery Guy Is Afraid Of Dogs
Sometimes we forget not everybody likes dogs. As pet parents, our dogs are our whole world and we want them to enjoy every moment of each day. Elton the Golden Retriever took it to heart when the delivery guy did not want to play. Having caring pet parents who take the time to think about the well-being of their pup is important.
Golden Retriever Steps In to Nurse Puppies After 12-Strong Litter Born
Thousands of people have watched the moment a golden retriever steps in to help another dog feed her 12 puppies. The viral TikTok video posted by @scoutslegacygoldens says that her dog Nova, a Pyrenean mastiff, had more puppies than she could handle. More than 194,000 people watched the video that...
lovemeow.com
Cat Gets Herself into a Carrier Just Days Before She Has Her Kittens
A cat got herself into a carrier just days before she had her kittens. A long-haired grey tabby had been roaming the streets for a while until a local animal rescuer, Sophie, arrived and started helping strays, one by one. When Sophie returned to the area one day, she found...
dailypaws.com
When Can Puppies Go Outside? What a Vet Wants You to Know
You have to find a bit of a compromise on when puppies can go outside. We know socialization and exposure to the outside world is extremely important, but we also need to consider potential diseases unvaccinated puppies could pick up during outdoor adventures. Puppies can go outside sooner then you might think—there are just a few steps to take first.
The Dogington Post
The Best Parenting Style For Your Dog, According to Study
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. As a fur parent, you may be wondering whether you’re parenting your fur baby the right way. In this blog, we’ll talk about a study done that aimed to understand the best parenting style for your dog.
7 unexpected snacks dogs love
Nearly 70% of all households in America include a pet. Because so many people have canine companions, they may constantly search for healthy dog treats, homemade by them or someone else. Some of the snacks dogs love aren’t exactly the best for them, just like with humans. Still, you can show your dog that some of the most nutritious “people food” can be delicious, too.
Your dog uses its tongue to show stress, here's what to look out for
This lesson will teach you the meaning behind a nose lick or tongue flick
cohaitungchi.com
10 Mental & Physical Health Benefits of Having Pets
Pets can contribute to optimistic psychological well being via emotional work and sensible work. The emotional work could be described as assuaging worries, stress, and despair. You will have observed that your pet wastes no time noticing and springing into motion if you find yourself upset or unhappy. Their instinct is what makes them nice help and remedy animals, and animal-assisted remedy is efficient in treating PTSD, nervousness, and despair.
