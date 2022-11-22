ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

LiveScience

Five foods that help you sleep

Eating foods that help you sleep can make a major difference to the amount of rest you get and may even speed up the time it takes to drop off at night. In fact, eating a balanced diet overall goes hand in hand with quality sleep. So why do we...
Medical News Today

Is walking good for knee arthritis?

Walking may benefit knee arthritis by decreasing joint stiffness and pain. Doctors may also recommend other nonsurgical and surgical treatments depending on a person’s condition. Arthritis is the inflammation of one or more joints. People with the condition may experience joint swelling, pain, and stiffness. It can affect any...
The Guardian

Can you stand on one leg for 10 seconds? Why balance could be a matter of life and death – and how to improve yours

Until we start to lose our balance, we barely notice that it’s there at all. “It starts for a lot of people with simple stuff,” says Dr Anna Lowe, an expert on healthy ageing and physical activity. “Maybe you used to be able to quickly stand on one leg to put a shoe on, and you’ve stopped doing that at some point. Maybe you used to get out of the bath on to a slippery floor without thinking, and now you have to hold on to something. It’s easy to either miss the signs or just put it down to ageing – but it really is something you can affect.”
brytfmonline.com

Signs that are jealous even of their own shadow

HThere are those who say that love and jealousy go hand in hand. Theories aside, the fact is that some signs of uncontrolled jealousy are noticed. See below who are jealous of the Zodiacs, according to an article from the Metro World News portal:. 1st Pisces (February 20 – March...
T3

I tried the PMR sleep trick and now I’m falling asleep in seconds

It can be tricky to fall asleep at night, whether you suffer from insomnia or the weather is keeping you awake. From 4-7-8 breathing (opens in new tab) to the military method (opens in new tab), I’ve tried many sleep tricks to see how quickly I can get to sleep, and now I’m falling asleep in seconds with the PMR sleep trick.
cohaitungchi.com

GERD diet: The best and worst foods for acid reflux

Acid reflux is a common issue among the American population, with an estimated 14-20% of adults suffering from a condition called gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Following a GERD diet may help to control this condition and generally help to reduce symptoms of acid reflux in those who experience it less frequently.
The Independent

Lower weights instead of raising them for bigger muscles, study suggests

Lowering weights rather than lifting them may be the key to building stronger muscles, new research suggests.Experts found that one type of muscle contraction, simply lowering weights, was just as effective as lowering and raising weights – suggesting that gym-goers could build the same amount of muscle with a shorter workout routine.The study, published by the Edith Cowan University (ECU), Australia, monitored three groups of people who were tasked with performing dumbbell curls twice a week for five weeks. A separate control group did no arm exercises.Of the three groups, one performed “eccentric-only muscle contractions”, or lowering of the...
Health Digest

How To Prevent Sciatica Pain When Walking

Sciatica occurs when something compresses the sciatic nerve, such as a herniated disk (via the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons). You'll feel sciatica as an electric or sharp pain in the leg, or you could feel tingling down the leg. In the past, doctors used to advise bed rest for sciatica, but now doctors suggest movement to alleviate sciatic pain (via Healthline). According to Spine Universe, walking is a good exercise for sciatica because it increases blood flow through the body and keeps the nerve healthy.
The Guardian

The ‘snowflake generation’ are brave to display their sensitivity

I valued Zoe Williams’ insightful article (In the war between snowflakes and boomers, I’m with the kids. If only it wasn’t so easy to laugh at them..., 22 November). As a 49-year-old, it seems to me that the younger generation are far more sensitive and naturally empathic than we are, leading them to experience what we would call “the normal ups and downs of life” much more intensely than we ever did.
SheKnows

This TikTok-Viral & Space-Saving Storage Bin Is Perfect For Keeping Everyone’s Tumblers in Place — Now Only $22 Ahead of Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Despite our deep love for tumblers, they can be a pain to store. We’ve gotten personalized ones, Hydro flasks at a discount — but nowhere to properly put them. However, TikTok just turned us onto an organizer specifically for tumblers that is an instant favorite amongst thousands. Back in May 2021, a TikTok account by the name of @homesweetpink shared their summer organization must-haves from Amazon. While all of them were amazing, we’re really obsessed with the tumbler organizer that fits...
MedicineNet.com

Can I Squat After Knee Replacement?

Half squats are acceptable for exercise after knee replacement surgery; however, you should avoid deep squatting because it is neither possible nor desirable following surgery. When it comes to squatting, a few concerns may arise. You must avoid overstretching your knees after knee replacement surgery. You can perform the following...

