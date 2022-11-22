Good Morning CaneSport 11.22.22

Good Morning CaneSport! (Photo by Gary Ferman)

Well, we have an inside look at where Rueben Bain’s recruitment stands … with input from the 4-star’s father. Bain is a must-get in this class for Miami, so don’t miss that.

We also catch up with another key 4-star target in this year’s class, RB Christopher Johnson. It’s expected he will take his Canes official visit Dec. 3, so is the home team in the driver’s seat here? Be sure to check out what he’s saying.

And then there’s also an update on Virginia DB/QB Brandyn Hillman, who has the Canes in his final 4. He hasn’t visited, so is there a shot there?

From yesterday we also had your morning update with Mario Cristobal, and then in the afternoon we had more from the head coach as well as the takes of offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and defensive coordinator Kevin Steele. So don’t miss what they were talking about as the team gets ready for its regular season finale vs. Pitt and comes off the rout by Clemson.

Inside look: Where things stand with Rueben Bain and his Miami Hurricanes pursuit … Canes message is they “need him to stay home”

Inside look: Va. athlete has Miami Hurricanes in final 4 and was offered in October … but with no visit is there a chance?

Monday afternoon with Miami Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal: “You have to plan for now but also two, three years out”

Miami Hurricanes offensive coordinator Josh Gattis tries to shed light on struggles: “We’ve run almost three different offenses this year”

Mario Cristobal Monday a.m.: Gattis and offense situation to be handled within walls of program; Van Dyke has “great chance” to be back Sat.

Monday with Mario: Miami Hurricanes coach discusses transfer portal, roster expectations … “This requires every ounce of what I have”

Something I never thought I’d say … Posted by phlipper5

In the upcoming game vs Pitt I would like to see Brown/Garcia split the QB reps. Brown in run/pass downs, Garcia in pass/run downs. Maybe try to pump some confidence back into those two.

“He’s a good guy, good coach. He’s trying to get the program back to what it used to be or better.” Rueben Bain, Sr., on Mario Cristobal

