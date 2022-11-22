Read full article on original website
Can WVU Football still make a bowl game? It's complicated
West Virginia's 2022 season is complete.... or is it? The Mountaineers finished the season 5-7 which, under normal circumstances, would keep them from being bowl eligible. However, given the glut of bowl games and the cannibalism going on around college football this season, there are not enough teams finishing .500 or above to fill those bowl slots. Thus, the bowl selection committees would turn to 5-7 teams and teams would get in based off the Academic Progress Rate.
Everything Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said after 24-19 loss vs. West Virginia
STILLWATER, Okla. — For the third time in five years, Oklahoma State has lost at least five games after dropping its regular-season finale against West Virginia, 24-19, inside Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Cowboys' offense struggled in the rainy, wet conditions, while their defense played solid throughout. However, the Mountaineers capitalized on three big plays that allowed them to find the end zone in a tight ball game.
WVU-Florida: TV, radio, stream, Vegas odds and more
The 2022-23 season continues tonight. West Virginia (5-1) rebounded from their first loss by controlling throughout a win over Portland State on Friday night. Now? The Mountaineers will take on Florida in the fifth place game of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament. If you're unable to make your way to the game in person, here's how you can follow along at home, plus updated Vegas odds and series history.
PFF Grades: Miami's ten best players Pitt
The Miami Hurricanes ended the 2022 season in a disappointing fashion, falling to Pittsburgh 42-16 on Saturday night. UM was thoroughly outplayed by Pitt during the course of the game on both sides of the ball as Pittsburgh generated 504 yards of offense and the Hurricanes mustering 385 yards of offense.
VIDEO: Xavier Restrepo, Will Mallory, DJ Ivey and Kamren Kinchens react to loss to Pittsburgh
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Watch wide receiver Xavier Restrepo, tight end Will Mallory, cornerback DJ Ivey and safety Kamren Kinchens react to the Hurricanes' 42-16 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday. Miami (5-7, 3-5 ACC) finished the season with its worst record since going 5-7 in 2007 and lost the last...
West Virginia at Oklahoma State, O/U 64
Emory Hunt, Chip Patterson and Tom Fornelli join Jeremy St. Louis to preview the West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State game.
