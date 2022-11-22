ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

247Sports

Can WVU Football still make a bowl game? It's complicated

West Virginia's 2022 season is complete.... or is it? The Mountaineers finished the season 5-7 which, under normal circumstances, would keep them from being bowl eligible. However, given the glut of bowl games and the cannibalism going on around college football this season, there are not enough teams finishing .500 or above to fill those bowl slots. Thus, the bowl selection committees would turn to 5-7 teams and teams would get in based off the Academic Progress Rate.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Everything Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said after 24-19 loss vs. West Virginia

STILLWATER, Okla. — For the third time in five years, Oklahoma State has lost at least five games after dropping its regular-season finale against West Virginia, 24-19, inside Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Cowboys' offense struggled in the rainy, wet conditions, while their defense played solid throughout. However, the Mountaineers capitalized on three big plays that allowed them to find the end zone in a tight ball game.
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

WVU-Florida: TV, radio, stream, Vegas odds and more

The 2022-23 season continues tonight. West Virginia (5-1) rebounded from their first loss by controlling throughout a win over Portland State on Friday night. Now? The Mountaineers will take on Florida in the fifth place game of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament. If you're unable to make your way to the game in person, here's how you can follow along at home, plus updated Vegas odds and series history.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

PFF Grades: Miami's ten best players Pitt

The Miami Hurricanes ended the 2022 season in a disappointing fashion, falling to Pittsburgh 42-16 on Saturday night. UM was thoroughly outplayed by Pitt during the course of the game on both sides of the ball as Pittsburgh generated 504 yards of offense and the Hurricanes mustering 385 yards of offense.
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

247Sports

