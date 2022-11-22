Milder temps Wednesday, sunny Thursday with rain showers developing Friday

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says it will be clear and cold again overnight with lows in the low-30s. Wednesday will be sunny and milder with highs in the low-50s.

NEXT: Thanksgiving Thursday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with a high near 50 degrees. Friday will be cloudy with some rain showers developing, especially in the afternoon hours. Saturday looks mostly sunny and pleasant, and Sunday looks wet with periods of rain, especially the first half of the day.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low of 33.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and milder. High of 52.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and dry. High of 49.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers developing. High of 53.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High of 52.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain, especially in the morning. Turning windy. High of 55.