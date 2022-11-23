Cool and comfy weather for Thanksgiving holiday

NOW: Overnight will be cold and mostly clear with temps in the 30s.

NEXT: Light showers arrive Friday afternoon/evening. Another storm system will bring breezy showers on Sunday.

Storm Watch Meteorologist Darryl Green says the pick of the week is tomorrow with highs in the low- to mid-50s. Thanksgiving will be cool and comfy with clouds increasing throughout the day.

Tonight: Cold and mostly clear. Lows near 38.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs near 53. Lows near 39.

Thanksgiving: Morning sunshine, afternoon clouds and chilly. Highs near 51. Lows near 43.

Black Friday: Mostly cloudy, chance of p.m. rain. Highs near 53. Lows near 44.

Saturday: Partly sunny, breezy and cool. Highs near 52. Lows near 44.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, windy and milder. Chance of showers. Highs near 56. Lows near 43.

Monday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs near 51. Lows near 40.