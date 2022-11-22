It’s been a challenging year for cryptocurrencies as the overall market has lost more than $1 trillion in value. In addition, elevated inflation levels and a move by the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates have left investors with no option but to shun riskier assets. However, that could change heading into the new year as valuation levels have already tanked significantly. Solana and BudBlockz are some of the gems that stand out on the risk-reward front as sentiments slowly improve in the sector.

2 DAYS AGO