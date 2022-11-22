Read full article on original website
Investors Are More Confident in BudBlockz (BLUNT) than Cronos (CRO) and Gate Token (GT8)
BudBlockz remains the talk of the town despite being the latest entrant into the embattled cryptocurrency sector. Chatter is rife that the crypto cannabis project could outperform many projects as Cronos and Gate Token remain under pressure. BudBlockz Disrupting Cannabis Industry. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, BudBlockz is a project...
BudBlockz Might Pump 10x Faster Than Solana
It’s been a challenging year for cryptocurrencies as the overall market has lost more than $1 trillion in value. In addition, elevated inflation levels and a move by the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates have left investors with no option but to shun riskier assets. However, that could change heading into the new year as valuation levels have already tanked significantly. Solana and BudBlockz are some of the gems that stand out on the risk-reward front as sentiments slowly improve in the sector.
62% of Institutional Investors Increased Their Crypto Allocation Last Year
62% of institutional investors in the crypto market have increased their allocation to digital currencies in the last 12 months. Only 12% of the respondents informed that they have decreased their crypto allocation. This shows there is still a large interest in Bitcoin (BTC) and other digital currencies despite the current market conditions. This is according to a recent institutional investor survey conducted in 2022 by the institutional branch of the Coinbase cryptocurrency exchange.
Bitcoin is not a Security Says Belgium’s Regulator
According to the Belgian financial regulator, Bitcoin (BTC) is not a security. This is a very important for Bitcoin and the crypto industry as it sets a precedent for the whole crypto market. Therefore, both Bitcoin and Ethereum cannot follow securities regulations considering that they have no issuer behind them. This might not apply to other virtual currencies.
