Milford, CT

trumbulltimes.com

Logan Paul attends Connecticut high school football game on Thanksgiving

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Celebrity Logan Paul appears to be spending at least some of his Thanksgiving in Connecticut. Paul, among the most famous social media influencers worldwide who has also made a name for himself boxing and by wrestling in WWE, spent his Thursday morning at a high school football game in Milford.
MILFORD, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

2022 CIAC High School Football Playoff Schedule/Scoreboard

The 2022 CIAC Football Playoffs will begin with quarterfinals Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. continue with semifinals Sunday, Dec. 4 at 12:30 p.m. and conclude with the championships, Saturday, Dec. 10 at either Rentschler Field in East Hartford or Arute Field at Central Connectiuct State in New Britain. CIAC PLAYOFF RANKINGS: CLASS...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Power duo: Conn. mother, daughter graduate together from SNHU

Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut mother and daughter had the chance to celebrate their triumphs together this holiday season. Shannon Freda, 40, of Danbury, and her daughter, 22-year-old Courtney Miles, graduated from Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) on November 19. Freda, a mother of five, said that it was amazing to be able to walk […]
DANBURY, CT
milfordmirror.com

Police: Ansonia man pulled trooper after caught drag racing on Route 9 in Middletown and Cromwell

MIDDLETOWN — An Ansonia man was arrested early Saturday after state police say he was caught drag racing on Route 9 and then pulled a trooper who tried to stop him. Nathan Delvalle, 18, was charged with violating motor vehicle racing requirements, reckless driving, disobeying signal of officer, engaging police in pursuit, illegally striking officer with motor vehicle, illegal racing on highway, interfering with officer/resisting arrest, second-degree breach of peace and second-degree reckless endangerment, Connecticut State Police Trooper Preston Zdrojeski said.
CROMWELL, CT
WTNH

City of New Haven, Officers in Randy Cox case on the defensive

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The city of New Haven and the officers being sued by the family of Randy Cox filed documents with the court defending themselves and their involvement in the case. Cox’s own actions are being cited as to leading to his severe injuries while in custody. Sgt. Betsy Segui and Officers […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Bar and restaurant hosts benefit to support Bristol fallen officers

ORANGE, Conn. (WFSB) - A bar and restaurant in Orange hosted a benefit tonight to help out the families of fallen officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, as well as officer Alec Iurato. It comes nearly a month and a half after the deadly attack. “Before everyone came,...
ORANGE, CT
Eyewitness News

11-month-old killed in Naugatuck put to rest in private ceremony

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Naugatuck Police say Camilla Francisquini was laid to rest today in a private ceremony surrounded by family and loved ones. Camilla was killed by her father, Christopher Francisquini, on November 18. She was 11 months old. Police say she died of neck compressions and stab wounds.
NAUGATUCK, CT
FOX 61

New Christmas Festival lights up Connecticut Convention Center

HARTFORD, Conn. — There is a new Christmas light display happening in the city of Hartford. It’s called Hartford Glow and it opened on Friday. The entire festival is indoors and it’s the first year this indoor light festival has ever happened in Hartford. Light gardens, activities, treats, and live entertainment can be found there all while staying warm.
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Southington police blotter

Honesty Love Tirado, 19, of 15 Bay Ave. New Britain, was charged Nov. 9 with sixth degree larceny. Robert Douglas Grayleclair, 41, of 119 Coe Ave., Meriden, was charged Nov. 9 with violation of a protective order. Amanda Rioux, 34, of 55 Eastern Ave., Waterbury, was charged Nov. 11 with...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

Hartford sees highest homicide rate in decades

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford’s homicide rate has reached its highest number in decades with the city seeing its 38th homicide of 2022 this week. Police believe the startling trend is caused in part by emotion. Hartford police said they are seeing arguments escalate quicker than ever and with people in close quarters, armed with […]
HARTFORD, CT
onlyinbridgeport.com

Weldon Explains Resignation: School Board ‘Corrupted In The Interest Of Race Politics’

John Weldon, who served five years as chair of the Board of Education, shares this commentary on why he resigned his elected position. A week or so has passed since I resigned my seat on the Bridgeport Board of Education. The media has painted the picture that I did so under criticism of how I led the search process for a new Superintendent. I appreciate they have to sensationalize a bit to sell papers and advertising, and I’m okay with that. However, to set the record straight and give a more concise reason for my resignation, I resigned due to a lack of ethics / integrity in the process of selecting a Superintendent for Bridgeport Public Schools and how that continued lack of ethics / integrity could affect me going forward from a professional standpoint as a public administrator with the MTA.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

State police release statistics on Thanksgiving enforcement

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - It has already been a busy Thanksgiving holiday for state police. They kicked off their annual enforcement period for the holiday yesterday. The roads aren’t nearly as busy as they were yesterday, but state police are making sure things are safe for the whole holiday weekend.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

One dead in wrong way DUI crash on I-95 in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has died and another has been charged with operating a vehicle under the influence following a car crash on I-95 North in Milford. The crash happened at around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning. James Tedesco, 41, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes and struck the vehicle of Tianzhu […]
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

I-95 north re-opens following wrong-way crash

WEST HAVEN/ MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Several parts of Interstate 95 were shut down Saturday morning due to multi-vehicle accidents. Interstate 95 northbound between Exits 34 and 35 in Milford was for a time for a two-car crash involving a wrong-way driver. Officials say the crash happened at approximately 2 a.m. The wrong way driver was […]
