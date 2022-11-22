Read full article on original website
Related
marquettewire.org
No. 14 Marquette sweeps UConn en route to Big East Championship
No. 14 Marquette is onto its sixth straight Big East Volleyball Tournament Championship. The Golden Eagles swept the UConn Huskies (25-16, 25-19,25-16) Friday night inside D.J. Sokol Arena. Early in the first set Marquette took an 8-2 lead while on a 5-0 scoring run. The Golden Eagles kept the foot...
marquettewire.org
No. 14 Marquette falls in title game despite comeback effort to No. 15 Creighton
For the third season in a row, the No. 14 Marquette found itself matched up with the No. 15 Creighton for a shot at the Big East Tournament Title. Despite a collegiate career-high 25 kills and another double-double from junior outside hitter Aubrey Hamilton, the Bluejays would go on to win their fifth conference title in six seasons as they took down the Golden Eagles in five sets (16-25, 25-20, 25-18, 31-33, 15-12) Saturday night at D.J. Sokol Arena.
Comments / 0