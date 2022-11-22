For the third season in a row, the No. 14 Marquette found itself matched up with the No. 15 Creighton for a shot at the Big East Tournament Title. Despite a collegiate career-high 25 kills and another double-double from junior outside hitter Aubrey Hamilton, the Bluejays would go on to win their fifth conference title in six seasons as they took down the Golden Eagles in five sets (16-25, 25-20, 25-18, 31-33, 15-12) Saturday night at D.J. Sokol Arena.

