Low vitamin D is associated with increased risk of all-cause mortality
1. In this cohort study, low vitamin D measured at baseline was associated with an increased risk of death in adults. 2. Nonlinear Mendelian randomization analyses supported causal relations between low vitamin D and increased risk of death. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Low vitamin D is associated...
Studies link low vitamin D with higher risk for diabetes among Black Americans
Too little of the "sunshine vitamin" -- vitamin D -- in Black Americans could raise their odds of developing diabetes, new research suggests. Two new studies found an association between levels of vitamin D in the blood and insulin resistance, a precursor to full-blown diabetes. It's been long known that...
Shingles associated with increased risk for stroke, heart attack: Study
A new study by investigators from Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, demonstrated that shingles, also known as herpes zoster, is associated with an almost 30% higher long-term risk of a major cardiovascular event such a stroke or heart attack. Their results are published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.
Daily low dose aspirin may be associated with increased fall risk for geriatric patients
1. For healthy elderly patients randomized to take low-dose aspirin for 4 weeks, there was no difference in occurrence of fractures, but a higher occurrence of serious falls prompting hospitalization, compared to patients taking placebo. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) For elderly patients, falls and fractures are a major contributor...
Vitamin D, Thyroid Hormones and Cardiovascular Risk: Exploring the Components of This Novel Disease Triangle
The roles of thyroid hormones (THs) in cardiovascular (CV) illness, similar to coronary heart failure (HF) or acute myocardial infarction (MI), by way of a number of direct and oblique results are well-known (Jabbar et al., 2017; Abdel-Moneim et al., 2020). The 2 situations share a lot of underlying mechanisms and threat components (, endothelial dysfunction, elevated blood strain and dyslipidemia) (Jabbar et al., 2017). Furthermore, the significance of THs in CV homeostasis could also be deduced by the truth that even very small modifications in TH ranges (, these noticed in subclinical hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism, and low triiodothyronine syndrome) adversely impression the CV system, whereas THs profit the CV system and enhance the prognosis (Razvi et al., 2018; Mastorci et al., 2020). Furthermore, whether or not experimental research recommend that TH administration might scale back infarct measurement and enhance myocardial operate after acute myocardial infarction (AMI), rising medical proof which signifies that the manifestations of refined thyroid abnormalities (, low T3 syndrome) throughout AMI course are related to opposed prognosis (Razvi et al., 2018).
Blinding eye disease strongly associated with serious forms of cardiovascular disease
Patients with a specific form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a leading cause of blindness in the United States, are also highly likely to have either underlying heart damage from heart failure and heart attacks, or advanced heart valve disease, or carotid artery disease associated with certain types of strokes, according to a new study from New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai.
Study: Risk of cancer doubles for people with 'skewed' blood cells
A study led by King's and published in eLife today has shed new light on how a process called skewed X chromosome inactivation (XCI-skew) is linked to developing chronic disease. Humans typically have two sex chromosomes, either XX or XY. However, because the X chromosome has so many more genes...
Second, Third COVID-19 Vaccine May Up Relapse in Glomerular Disease
MONDAY, Nov. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Exposure to a second or third dose of COVID-19 vaccine is associated with an increased risk for relapse for adults with glomerular disease, according to a study published online Nov. 3 in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology. Mark Canney, M.B.,...
The Link Between Thyroid Disease and Cholesterol
Thyroid disease and cholesterol levels are closely related. High cholesterol (hyperlipidemia) is linked to hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid). A sudden drop in cholesterol can occur with hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid). Treating thyroid disease can correct cholesterol levels. Cholesterol drugs can affect thyroid disease and its treatments. This article explains why thyroid disease...
Fatty liver disease may increase heart failure risk
An abnormal buildup of fat in the liver not caused by alcohol may greatly increase the risk of heart failure, according to new research. Nearly 1 in 4 adults in the U.S. has a condition known as nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, or NAFLD. Scientists already knew NAFLD can lead to permanent liver damage and increase the risk for atherosclerosis, when plaque builds up in the arteries.
Widespread HbA1c screening enables earlier type 2 diabetes diagnosis in U.K. study
Type 2 diabetes is often asymptomatic and frequently remains undiagnosed, unless caught in routine screening or if symptoms develop. Given the health risks of type 2 diabetes and the social costs and impact of the disease, especially when undiagnosed and unchecked, many countries have implemented HbA1c screening programs to diagnose and treat diabetes as early as possible in at-risk individuals.
Does beetroot juice lower blood pressure?
High blood pressure is a serious public health concern. It increases the risk of more dangerous health conditions, such as heart attack, stroke, and chronic heart failure. High blood pressure is also a major risk factor for kidney disease. Beetroot contains high levels of dietary nitrate (NO3), which the body...
The Factors That Put You At Risk For A Blood Clot In Your Arm
Blood clots in the arm can be dangerous. Here are the signs and symptoms to look out for, and how you can help prevent blood clots from developing.
Poor-Quality Sleep Linked to Fatty Liver Disease
Disturbed nighttime sleep, daytime napping and snoring are associated with an increased risk of metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD), according to research published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Another study found that night owls may also be at greater risk for more severe fatty liver disease, researchers reported in the International Journal of Obesity.
‘Good’ cholesterol worse for some adults: NIH study
A recent NIH study challenges the role of a routine measure of heart health. Testing for high-density lipoprotein, or HDL, cholesterol may not be as useful as previously thought when used to predict cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk in diverse groups of adults. The study was recently published in the Journal...
Risk of seizure rises in six months after COVID-19
A bout of COVID-19, even a milder one, may raise the risk of having a seizure in the next six months, a large new study suggests. Researchers found that of over 300,000 Americans who had suffered a case of COVID-19 or the flu, COVID-19 sufferers were 55% more likely to be diagnosed with a seizure or epilepsy in the next six months.
How to manage hyperthyroidism and rheumatoid arthritis
Hyperthyroidism and rheumatoid arthritis (RA) have a bidirectional link. Therefore, if a person has both conditions, their doctor may use a collaborative treatment approach. RA is prevalent among people with Graves’ disease, which is a common cause of hyperthyroidism, or overactive thyroid. The reverse is also true — in fact, research suggests that the relationship between RA and hyperthyroidism goes beyond a link, as the two conditions have a causal effect on each other.
Resistant blood pressure: New drug proves effective in phase 2 trials
Uncontrolled high blood pressure—or hypertension—affects millions of people worldwide, putting them at greater risk of serious health conditions. Research on a new drug called Baxdrostat has shown that it can substantially reduce blood pressure in people with treatment-resistant hypertension. The results of the phase 2 trial support the...
Persistent asthma linked to increased buildup of plaque in arteries leading to the brain
Adults with persistent asthma may be at increased risk of heart attack or stroke because of excess plaque buildup in the carotid arteries, according to new research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association, an open access, peer-reviewed journal of the American Heart Association. People in the study had more plaque buildup in the carotid arteries, large arteries on the left and right side of the neck that carry blood to the brain, compared to people without asthma.
Understanding Muscle Pain and Weakness in Thyroid Disease
Muscle disease, or myopathy, may occur because you have an underactive thyroid (hypothyroidism) or an overactive thyroid (hyperthyroidism). Muscle problems related to these medical conditions are usually mild. Treatment of your thyroid disorder can help ease the symptoms. However, in some rare cases, myopathy related to thyroid disease can be...
