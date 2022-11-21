Read full article on original website
Related
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
US earns respect at World Cup, but wins remain elusive
The British tabloid The Sun ran a headline calling a win "Yawn in the USA." England supporters booed loudly at the final whistle and American fans cheered.
msn.com
Airports ‘set to scrap hand luggage liquid rules by 2024’
Airports across the UK could scrap security restrictions on liquids in hand luggage within the next two years, it has been reported. Due to new technology, travellers will be able to pass through airport security with large bottles of liquids and without removing laptops from their hand luggage. The UK’s...
Comments / 0