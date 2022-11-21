ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windham, ME

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

94.9 HOM

Can You Guess the Longest River in Maine?

Maine has a heck of a lot of water. Within the Pine Tree State are 73 rivers over 20 miles long, and an additional 39 that drain over 200 square miles each, according to Maine: An Encyclopedia. In addition to its 3,400+ miles of coastline, the state also has many lakes, 51 of which cover an area of at least five miles each.
MAINE STATE
WDEA AM 1370

How Maine’s Leaders Responded to the Whole Foods Lobster Ban

Governor Mills and several other of Maine's political leaders are speaking out against the decision by Whole Foods Markets to suspend the sale of Maine lobsters in their stores. Why Are They Suspending Maine Lobster Sales?. The multinational supermarket chain announced this week that it will temporarily stop its sales...
MAINE STATE
Phys.org

Wild turkeys adapt movement to Maine's winter weather, study shows

Thanksgiving may be right around the corner, but Maine's wild turkeys have more to worry about than ending up on the kitchen table. Winter is coming, and with it, extremely cold temperatures and fewer resources for turkeys to thrive. According to a University of Maine study, wild turkeys will adjust their movements in inclement winter weather to increase their odds of survival, but their behaviors may change as the climate continues to warm.
MAINE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Police Reveal That an Otter in Maine Tested Positive for Rabies

While rabies in people is considered a rare occurrence, it's still a virus you should be not only aware of but careful to avoid. Rabies is much more common in animals and can be spread through bites, scratches, or "if a rabid animal's saliva or neural tissue comes in contact with a person or animal's mouth, nose or eyes, or enters a cut in the skin," according to Maine.gov.
GARDINER, ME
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Thrift Stores in Maine

Heavenly Threads Thrift Shop is a nonprofit organization that accepts donations and sells used items. Its mission is to help people in need. The store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., but on Tuesdays, the store is open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Its associates are happy to help you find the perfect item for your home or closet.
CAMDEN, ME
gorhamtimes.com

Collins Pushes Funds for Mainers this Winter

Oil prices across the nation are challenging citizens, especially those in Maine, this winter. The average cost for heating oil per gallon currently sits at $5.42, which is a considerable increase compared to past years. Fortunately, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) has awarded the State of Maine $42.5 million to help those in need.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Have You Heard of the Smuttynose Island Axe Murders in Maine?

Many people know of the Isles of Shoals, a collection of islands off the coast of Maine and New Hampshire that are a popular destination during the summer months. Guests can travel aboard the Thomas Laighton out to Star Island, get off the boat and explore the area, or even spend the night at the Oceanic Hotel.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

Look at Maine’s 20 Largest Towns by Square Mileage

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Maine is a vast state, with swaths of uninhabited land. There's nothing like driving through parts of the area and seeing signs for "T2 R9" and other odd territories.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Made in Maine holiday gift guide

PORTLAND, Maine — The holidays are here and if you're looking for gift ideas for loved ones, we've got you covered. Kristan Vermeulen, the voice behind the 'Makers of the USA' podcast, stopped by the 207 studio with some gift ideas made here in Maine. They include:. Original Maine,...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Why do fewer people these days have Maine accents?

(BDN) -- Why do some people have Maine accents, and others don’t?. If you believed some movies and TV shows, you’d think that as soon as you crossed the state line into Maine, you’d be met by legions of no-nonsense, plainspoken men and women who speak with the thickest Maine accents imaginable. According to pop culture, lobsters practically jump out of the sea here, but there’s nary a pronounced hard “r” to be found.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Augusta Police Looking For The Owners Of This Pup

According to the Augusta Police Department Facebook page, they are looking for the public's help in locating the owner of this adorable pup. We are looking to reunite our four legged friend with her family. Give us a call if you can know who the owners are. If you know...
AUGUSTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine confronts a genocide that remains overlooked

Dawn Neptune Adams dreams of being hunted. For much of her life, the nightmare remained the same: Adams runs in the woods, chased by unseen captors. “It is intergenerational trauma,” Adams explained, “from my ancestors being hunted and tortured.”. Adams is a member of the Penobscot Nation and...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

American Lung Association report has important news for Mainers

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The American Lung Association has released its 5th annual “State of Lung Cancer” report. The report is based on indicators such as new cases, survival, early diagnosis, treatment, and screening rates for each state in the U-S. Lance Boucher of the American Lung Association...
MAINE STATE
Down East

Our Favorite Maine-Themed Advent Calendar Is Filled With Amazing Chocolate

When Kate McAleer opened Bixby Chocolate in an old ice warehouse in Rockland, in 2011, she was the only Maine chocolatier working from scratch, beginning with unroasted cocoa beans, and she offered just one line of candy bars. Now, Bixby offers more than 50 products, many of which — from pecan-pie truffles to chocolate-covered Amarena cherries to maple-vanilla bonbons — appear in the Advent calendars McAleer introduced last year. The icons on each perforated door — roaring fire, Bean boots, lobsterboat — were drawn by Portland graphic designer Mali Welch and lean more Maine-y and wintery than explicitly Christmas-y, because McAleer wanted to capture the seasonal spirit regardless of personal holiday traditions. “It was just such a joyful time as a child,” she says. “So expressing that joy in the form of this calendar is kind of like one of my Wilhelmina Wonka dreams come true.”
MAINE STATE
Community Policy