18 Times Men Were Very, Very Wrong About Women

By Molly Capobianco
 3 days ago

1. This man who really thinks he can tell a woman what her own job is:

2. This man who thinks women, specifically "hot" ones, only take up hobbies, HOBBIES, once they've "given up on life":

3. This father who is so wrong about, well...everything, I wouldn't even know where to start:

4. This man who doesn't understand basic biology:

5. This man who should maybe go outside for a little while:

6. This nursing student who doesn't know what a urethra is:

7. This man who can't even type the words "menstruation" or "period" — so, I'm sure he's 100% right, right? 🙄:

8. This guy who openly admits that he really doesn't know anything about women:

9. This very mistaken — and slut-shaming — man who thinks women get pregnant every three months:

10. This man who hypothesizes that wanting equal rights leads to diseases:

11. This guy who may be getting women confused with toddlers:

12. This guy who thinks "women don't understand male sexual attraction" when in reality HE doesn't understand that women do not care in the slightest what he thinks of their hair:

13. This misinformed guy who thinks breasts are sex organs:

14. This guy who really thinks women are only looking for two traits in a man — and nothing else:

15. This man who's acting as if he works for the Pew Research Center and just polled women nationwide:

16. This husband and father who's really sexualizing his infant daughter:

17. This man who thinks all women start menopause in their 20s:

18. And finally, in one of the strangest things I've ever read, this man who talks about vaginas as if they're sentient beings:

H/T: r/NotHowGirlsWork

