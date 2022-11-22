Read full article on original website
Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules HundredsC. HeslopAlabama State
Thousands more in Social Security coming to Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Migrants bused from Texas enjoyed their first-ever Thanksgiving feast in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Received 32 Migrants This Week From Governor AbbottTom HandyChicago, IL
Village of Hoffman Estates recognizes Sewa Diwali Food Drive in City Council Board MeetingJignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
stonehillskyhawks.com
GAMEDAY CENTRAL: Women's Basketball to Face Oakland in TD Bank Classic
Stonehill College squares off against Oakland University of Rochester, Michigan, on day two of the 2022 TD Bank Classic, hosted by the University of Vermont, at Patrick Gymnasium on Sunday afternoon. The Skyhawks dropped a 70-48 decision to host Vermont in Saturday's TD Bank Classic opener, while the Golden Grizzlies were edged by Siena College, 78-71 in game two.
stonehillskyhawks.com
Vermont Surges Past Women's Basketball in TD Classic Opener, 70-48
BURLINGTON, Vt. (November 26, 2022) – The University of Vermont advanced to tomorrow's championship of the 2022 TD Bank Classic with a 70-48 victory over Stonehill College in women's basketball action at Patrick Gymnasium this afternoon. Senior guard Emma Utterback led four Vermont players in double-figures with a game-high...
stonehillskyhawks.com
GAMEDAY CENTRAL: Men's Basketball Reignites Series with UMass Lowell on Sunday
Stonehill College closes out a six game road trip over the last two and a half weeks as it visits former Northeast-10 Conference foe University of Massachusetts Lowell for the first time in ten years, this time in a non-conference matchup at the NCAA Division I level at the Costello Athletic Center this afternoon. The Skyhawks enter the game having dropped the last two games of the Tom Konchalski Classic at Fordham last weekend, including a hard-fought 71-60 setback to the host Rams on Tuesday night. The River Hawks are winners of three-straight after a 73-62 victory at Brown on Wednesday.
stonehillskyhawks.com
GAMEDAY CENTRAL: Women's Basketball Heads to Vermont for TD Bank Classic Saturday and Sunday
Stonehill College heads to Burlington, Vermont, to take part in the TD Bank Classic, hosted by the University of Vermont this weekend. The Skyhawks open against host Vermont on Saturday at noon, before facing either Oakland University and Siena College on Sunday afternoon. The Skyhawks are looking to build off its first NCAA Division I win with its 62-35 victory over Hartford in Easton, Massacusetts, on Monday. Vermont posted a 60-37 win over Army West Point here at Patrick Gymnasium. Oakland enters the weekend having dropped two-straight to BIG10 opposition, including an 84-55 setback to Illinois on Monday, while Siena fell to Duquesne University in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, 92-73.
stonehillskyhawks.com
Women's Ice Hockey Shutout By RPI
BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (November 26, 2022)- The Stonehill College women's ice hockey team wrapped up their two-game weekend series against the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) Engineers in non-conference action as they fell 5-0 Saturday afternoon at the Bridgewater Ice Arena. Scoring. RPI: Julia Blitz ( Taylor Zahirnyi and Maddy Papineau ),...
stonehillskyhawks.com
Stonehill Skates Past SUNY Potsdam In First Day of North Country Tournament, 4-3
POTSDAM, N.Y. (November 26, 2022)- The Stonehill College men's ice hockey team grabbed a day one win at the North Country Tournament with a thrilling 4-3 win over hosts, SUNY Potsdam Saturday evening at Maxcy Hall Natatorium. Scoring. STO: Carter Rapalje (Frank Ireland and William Tripp), 2nd period-09:37. Ryan King...
