Inflation impacts on Amarillo businesses
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many area businesses have been hit by inflation in some way. Shops in Wolfin Village in Amarillo say they have seen a drop in sales this year. One toy shop says parents were comparing prices to chain stores before they came in. CB Boutique says although...
Ronald McDonald House to benefit from Tuesday ‘Give Back Day’ event
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to organizers, a portion of all sales at participating McDonald’s locations will go to benefit the Ronald McDonald House on Tuesday as part of the upcoming McDonald’s Give Back Day. As noted by the organizers in an announcement regarding the event, this will be the second time that the Ronald […]
Wait….. Amarillo Could Have Had a Passenger Train?
Having never been on a train ride in my life, the idea to pay a fee and be able to hop on a train to wherever that train leads is such as a foreign one. I mean seriously the trains we have in Amarillo you can’t even get near. In the early 2000s however, having a commercial railway became a vague possibility for Amarillo.
Black Friday Shopping on the High Plains
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Black Friday shopping at Westgate Mall began at 7 a.m. for shoppers on the High Plains. Employees arrived as early as 4 a.m., with the day bringing a lot of foot traffic and excitement for major retailers and mall vendors. “Today’s been real good,” Bobby Spruell, a Dippin’ Dots employee, said. […]
Doing Something Stupid This Holiday? Amarillo Police Says Think Again.
If there's one thing we can absolutely count on, it's people making bad decisions during the holiday season. Maybe having one too many and saying something to a family member they shouldn't have. It could be simply eating WAY too much at Thanksgiving and going into a two-day food coma. That extra piece of pie may not be worth it.
Gas Prices Have Finally Gotten Below $3.00 in time for Thanksgiving, But There’s a Catch
There's no better feeling than filling your gas tank for a reasonable price. And for the past year, we've seen gas prices hitting some extreme highs, making any sort of vehicular travel difficult. But thankfully to kick off the holidays, gas prices have dropped to prices as low as 2.73 at some locations in Amarillo, and are around the same price level in nearby regions in the midwest.
Top 6 Names To Call Massive Metro If Amarillo And Canyon Combine
Many of us from Amarillo joke about it. I'm sure plenty of people from Canyon do too. One day, the few remaining empty plots of land will be gone, and Amarillo will merge with Canyon to become one massive metro on the high plains. Joking aside, what are we going...
Canyon Has it All Figured Out When it Comes to Our Parks
It really is important to our communities to have great parks for our families. It is such a blessing to have somewhere fun to take the kiddos. Who has not taken advantage of our city parks? I feel at one time or another we have either been a kid playing in one or having a child run up to a swing for that fun.
Bet You Didn’t Know This About The Helium Monument at Medipark
Chances are that if you’ve ever visited Medi-Park or the Discovery Center you’ve noticed the Helium Time Columns Monument. The towering spire was built in 1968 as a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the discovery of helium. It is built with four beams holding up a single beam, with a metal helium molecule in the center. The monument was lifted by helicopter to its current spot at the Discovery Center. It’s a pretty sight, but inside the steel, the beam is an essential part of Amarillo's history.
AFD works late Thanksgiving day structure fire in north Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department reports that its crews responded to a fire in the 3100 block of N Mirror Thursday night. AFD said its “C” shift crews were called out to a structure and found fire showing from the roof when firefighters arrived. AFD said crews were able to get the […]
The Time a Warhead Nearly Exploded Near Amarillo at Pantex
Have you ever entertained the hypothetical question " What would happen if Pantex were to explode?" It's a scary thought, right. Giant balls of fire in the distance, mushroom clouds, radiation spread throughout miles. The effects would be devastating for the Texas Panhandle if this were to happen. Well, according to reports by The United States Department of Energy and The Project on Government Oversight (POGO) done in 2006, this could of happened.
987thebomb.com
Thanksgiving Blizzard In Amarillo? This One Isn’t From Dairy Queen.
So one of the things I was looking most forward to doing this Thanksgiving was putting the bird on the smoker and doing up Thanksgiving dinner right. Looks like those plans just got put on hold. The forecast was initially calling for some colder temps (no problem with smoking) and...
Fore! Borger Man Goes on Golf Club-Snatching Crime Spree Through Permian Basin
A Borger man has been arrested on a litany of felony charges (including theft) after an alleged week-long crime spree in the cities of Lubbock, Odessa, and Midland. On November 17, Golf Headquarters of Midland made a post on social media asking the public for help in identifying a "dirtbag that just robbed us of a bunch of golf clubs."
Keep Kids off of Santa’s Naughty List With This Amarillo Fun
I remember when I was growing up. When my parents wanted to go out Christmas shopping I only had a few options. I could stay home alone with my sister. I could head over to a friend's house and hope they were doing something fun. Or I had to head over to my aunt's house.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Texas
Amarillo is the county seat of Potter County in the U.S. state of Texas. It is the largest city in the Texas Panhandle and the 14th-most populated city in the state of Texas. As of April 1, 2020, the estimated population of Amarillo was 200,393.
Police seize fake Gucci, Nike, items worth over $16 million from Amarillo business
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information about a recent pair of search warrants conducted by police where police seized more than 13,000 alleged counterfeit items worth more than $16 million. According to a news release from the department, a report was made to the Amarillo Police Department of alleged […]
‘It’s the blessing, we needed’: Kind House Ukraine Bakery opens own storefront
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - What started out of one Amarillo woman’s home has now grown to much more. Kind House Ukraine Bakery was founded by Glenda Moore and for the past nine years, she has been running the bakery out of her own home. The bakery now has its...
A Hometown Christmas Awaits You One Hour Outside Amarillo
It truly is the most wonderful time of the year! It's that time for all sorts of fun events focusing on Christmas and they are going on all over the place. Make sure you mark your calendars for Friday, December 2nd at 6 pm because downtown Borger is going to light up and fill up with all things Christmas.
blackchronicle.com
Significant Snow, Ice & Rain Threat for west Texas & New Mexico Tonight
A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow probabilities to Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma right now and carrying by way of Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely be an enormous element of how a lot snow falls, however it’s changing into extra obvious that sufficient chilly air will likely be out there for some hefty totals, particularly in the course of the in a single day hours. Winter storm warnings have been issued by way of Saturday to account for the heavy snow menace. It will likely be a moist, heavy snow, which means that we might see tree and energy line harm. The heaviest snow will likely be by way of japanese New Mexico and much west Texas the place domestically as much as a foot of snow could also be doable. Travel on I-25 and I-10 will likely be troublesome at instances!
'Freak' snow storm over Texas panhandle to affect Thanksgiving travel
Texans traveling to the panhandle could see delays.
