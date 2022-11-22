ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KFDA

Inflation impacts on Amarillo businesses

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many area businesses have been hit by inflation in some way. Shops in Wolfin Village in Amarillo say they have seen a drop in sales this year. One toy shop says parents were comparing prices to chain stores before they came in. CB Boutique says although...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Wait….. Amarillo Could Have Had a Passenger Train?

Having never been on a train ride in my life, the idea to pay a fee and be able to hop on a train to wherever that train leads is such as a foreign one. I mean seriously the trains we have in Amarillo you can’t even get near. In the early 2000s however, having a commercial railway became a vague possibility for Amarillo.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Black Friday Shopping on the High Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Black Friday shopping at Westgate Mall began at 7 a.m. for shoppers on the High Plains. Employees arrived as early as 4 a.m., with the day bringing a lot of foot traffic and excitement for major retailers and mall vendors. “Today’s been real good,” Bobby Spruell, a Dippin’ Dots employee, said. […]
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Gas Prices Have Finally Gotten Below $3.00 in time for Thanksgiving, But There’s a Catch

There's no better feeling than filling your gas tank for a reasonable price. And for the past year, we've seen gas prices hitting some extreme highs, making any sort of vehicular travel difficult. But thankfully to kick off the holidays, gas prices have dropped to prices as low as 2.73 at some locations in Amarillo, and are around the same price level in nearby regions in the midwest.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Canyon Has it All Figured Out When it Comes to Our Parks

It really is important to our communities to have great parks for our families. It is such a blessing to have somewhere fun to take the kiddos. Who has not taken advantage of our city parks? I feel at one time or another we have either been a kid playing in one or having a child run up to a swing for that fun.
CANYON, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Bet You Didn’t Know This About The Helium Monument at Medipark

Chances are that if you’ve ever visited Medi-Park or the Discovery Center you’ve noticed the Helium Time Columns Monument. The towering spire was built in 1968 as a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the discovery of helium. It is built with four beams holding up a single beam, with a metal helium molecule in the center. The monument was lifted by helicopter to its current spot at the Discovery Center. It’s a pretty sight, but inside the steel, the beam is an essential part of Amarillo's history.
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

The Time a Warhead Nearly Exploded Near Amarillo at Pantex

Have you ever entertained the hypothetical question " What would happen if Pantex were to explode?" It's a scary thought, right. Giant balls of fire in the distance, mushroom clouds, radiation spread throughout miles. The effects would be devastating for the Texas Panhandle if this were to happen. Well, according to reports by The United States Department of Energy and The Project on Government Oversight (POGO) done in 2006, this could of happened.
AMARILLO, TX
Diana Rus

This Is the Snowiest Town in Texas

Amarillo is the county seat of Potter County in the U.S. state of Texas. It is the largest city in the Texas Panhandle and the 14th-most populated city in the state of Texas. As of April 1, 2020, the estimated population of Amarillo was 200,393.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Police seize fake Gucci, Nike, items worth over $16 million from Amarillo business

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information about a recent pair of search warrants conducted by police where police seized more than 13,000 alleged counterfeit items worth more than $16 million. According to a news release from the department, a report was made to the Amarillo Police Department of alleged […]
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

A Hometown Christmas Awaits You One Hour Outside Amarillo

It truly is the most wonderful time of the year! It's that time for all sorts of fun events focusing on Christmas and they are going on all over the place. Make sure you mark your calendars for Friday, December 2nd at 6 pm because downtown Borger is going to light up and fill up with all things Christmas.
BORGER, TX
blackchronicle.com

Significant Snow, Ice & Rain Threat for west Texas & New Mexico Tonight

A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow probabilities to Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma right now and carrying by way of Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely be an enormous element of how a lot snow falls, however it’s changing into extra obvious that sufficient chilly air will likely be out there for some hefty totals, particularly in the course of the in a single day hours. Winter storm warnings have been issued by way of Saturday to account for the heavy snow menace. It will likely be a moist, heavy snow, which means that we might see tree and energy line harm. The heaviest snow will likely be by way of japanese New Mexico and much west Texas the place domestically as much as a foot of snow could also be doable. Travel on I-25 and I-10 will likely be troublesome at instances!
TEXAS STATE
98.7 The Bomb

98.7 The Bomb

