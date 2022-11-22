ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

100.9 The Eagle

New Brewery Coming to Hannibal Gives Update On Renovation

Excitement is brewing as the Hannibal community gets an update on the renovation of the former Mark Twain Brewing building. Friendship Brewing Company released an update on how the renovation is going as this excitement is building for the new brewery to open in Hannibal. In the statement, they tell everyone that the flow of the building will completely change what it used to be, and the new outdoor beer garden will be south of the taproom.
HANNIBAL, MO
100.9 The Eagle

“Light the Park” in Downtown Quincy this Weekend

A Quincy tradition returns this weekend! The District invites you to join them downtown at Washington Park this Saturday to start the holidays with the ceremonial lighting up of Quincy's town square, here are all the details you need to know. It's time for Quincy to 'Light the Park' once...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

4 injured in crash near Canton

CANTON, Mo. (KHQA) — Four people including a juvenile on Tuesday were injured in a crash on U.S. 61 about one mile south of Canton. The two vehicle wreck happened around 2:20 p.m. when a Ford Ranger, driven by Susan Spurgeon, traveling southbound turned left into an emergency crossover in front of a Lexus driven by Mary Sherlock, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
CANTON, MO
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Nov. 22, 2022

Michelle Catron, 53, Quincy, for Violation of No Contact No Stalking Order. Lodged 128. Ashley Schroder,35, Quincy, for Operation of Motor Vehicle with suspended registration at 8th and College on 11/22/22. NTA 131. Trista Wade,37, Quincy, for FTA – DWLS. NTA by ACJ. 122. Cierra Andrews,25, Quincy, for Failure...
QUINCY, IL
wlds.com

Rural Meredosia Fire Claims Life of Home Owner

One person has died after fire swept through a house in rural Meredosia Wednesday night. At approximately 7:25 Wednesday night, West Central Dispatch received reports from an Illinois State Trooper and Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy who both said visible flames and smoke could be seen from a nearby highway near Meredosia.
MEREDOSIA, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QMG gets green light for hospital project

QUINCY — A Sangamon County Court has dismissed an appeal by Blessing Health System to block the proposed Quincy Medical Group Hospital and Birth Center to be built at the Quincy Town Center. In April, seven of the eight members of the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board...
QUINCY, IL
mycouriertribune.com

Farmers, communities see need for U.S. 54 improvements

Chris Gamm once owned two farms in Pike County that were 12 miles apart. That’s about a 36-minute drive at 20 mph. He’d often have to drive his row-crop equipment, including tractors and combines, down the two-lane U.S. 54. Gamm, who is now Pike County’s presiding commissioner, recalled...
PIKE COUNTY, MO
khqa.com

Quincy man sentenced for distributing meth

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine. Michael Bell, 39, was sentenced on November 18, 2022, after he was indicted in October 2021 and pleaded guilty in July 2022. Bell, who has multiple prior drug convictions, pleaded guilty...
QUINCY, IL
100.9 The Eagle

Reports: A Freight Train Hit a Semi Near Paris, Missouri Thursday

There are multiple reports that a freight train derailed near Paris, Missouri late Thursday morning with at least 5 or six train cars involved. KTVO is one of the news outlets reporting that a Norfolk Western freight train derailed at approximately 11am Thursday morning. They say that Justin Dunn, a sergeant with the Missouri Highway Patrol confirmed that a train heading west hit a semi causing at least 5 or 6 train cars to derail.
PARIS, MO
khqa.com

Man arrested for domestic battery after jumping from window trying to run

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man was arrested late Wednesday night after deputies responded to a domestic call. Around 11:05 p.m., officers were dispatched to 428 Timber Ridge for an unknown problem after it reported a woman had contacted a third party and requested the police. When deputies...
QUINCY, IL
100.9 The Eagle

100.9 The Eagle

