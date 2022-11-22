Read full article on original website
How Travis and Chris Make Quincy Wild with their Podcast
It began with a guy making funny comments on another guy's podcast. Now, those two guys named Travis and Chris do a podcast together. They shared how their conversations celebrate what makes Quincy, Illinois wild. Travis Hoffman and Chris Koetters are the hosts of Wild Quincy, one of the most...
New Brewery Coming to Hannibal Gives Update On Renovation
Excitement is brewing as the Hannibal community gets an update on the renovation of the former Mark Twain Brewing building. Friendship Brewing Company released an update on how the renovation is going as this excitement is building for the new brewery to open in Hannibal. In the statement, they tell everyone that the flow of the building will completely change what it used to be, and the new outdoor beer garden will be south of the taproom.
Updated NWS Forecast Says Missouri & Illinois in for Wet Winter
If you don't like snow, it would be best to not look at the updated long-range forecast from the National Weather Service. If it's accurate, both Missouri and Illinois could be in for a very wet winter. There are some important things to note here first. #1 - This is...
“Light the Park” in Downtown Quincy this Weekend
A Quincy tradition returns this weekend! The District invites you to join them downtown at Washington Park this Saturday to start the holidays with the ceremonial lighting up of Quincy's town square, here are all the details you need to know. It's time for Quincy to 'Light the Park' once...
4 injured in crash near Canton
CANTON, Mo. (KHQA) — Four people including a juvenile on Tuesday were injured in a crash on U.S. 61 about one mile south of Canton. The two vehicle wreck happened around 2:20 p.m. when a Ford Ranger, driven by Susan Spurgeon, traveling southbound turned left into an emergency crossover in front of a Lexus driven by Mary Sherlock, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
QPD Blotter for Nov. 22, 2022
Michelle Catron, 53, Quincy, for Violation of No Contact No Stalking Order. Lodged 128. Ashley Schroder,35, Quincy, for Operation of Motor Vehicle with suspended registration at 8th and College on 11/22/22. NTA 131. Trista Wade,37, Quincy, for FTA – DWLS. NTA by ACJ. 122. Cierra Andrews,25, Quincy, for Failure...
Rural Meredosia Fire Claims Life of Home Owner
One person has died after fire swept through a house in rural Meredosia Wednesday night. At approximately 7:25 Wednesday night, West Central Dispatch received reports from an Illinois State Trooper and Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy who both said visible flames and smoke could be seen from a nearby highway near Meredosia.
QMG gets green light for hospital project
QUINCY — A Sangamon County Court has dismissed an appeal by Blessing Health System to block the proposed Quincy Medical Group Hospital and Birth Center to be built at the Quincy Town Center. In April, seven of the eight members of the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board...
Farmers, communities see need for U.S. 54 improvements
Chris Gamm once owned two farms in Pike County that were 12 miles apart. That’s about a 36-minute drive at 20 mph. He’d often have to drive his row-crop equipment, including tractors and combines, down the two-lane U.S. 54. Gamm, who is now Pike County’s presiding commissioner, recalled...
Quincy man sentenced for distributing meth
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine. Michael Bell, 39, was sentenced on November 18, 2022, after he was indicted in October 2021 and pleaded guilty in July 2022. Bell, who has multiple prior drug convictions, pleaded guilty...
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum
(The Center Square) – A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted in nonbinding resolutions to leave Illinois and form a new state. Residents in three more counties – Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County – voted in favor of...
Reports: A Freight Train Hit a Semi Near Paris, Missouri Thursday
There are multiple reports that a freight train derailed near Paris, Missouri late Thursday morning with at least 5 or six train cars involved. KTVO is one of the news outlets reporting that a Norfolk Western freight train derailed at approximately 11am Thursday morning. They say that Justin Dunn, a sergeant with the Missouri Highway Patrol confirmed that a train heading west hit a semi causing at least 5 or 6 train cars to derail.
Hannibal’s Stonehill Inspired by The Eagles, Boston and Family
If you've been at a place where Hannibal's band Stonehill is performing, you can probably tell their wide variety of music was inspired by a wide variety of influences. Among them are The Eagles, Boston and most importantly of all, family. Chloe Bright, Jeff Noel and Mark Epperson were kind...
Look at All the Coats the Hannibal Fire Department Just Donated
When you help the local organizations that are helping others, you really do make a difference. This is a perfect example. Check out pictures today of all the coats the Hannibal Fire Department just donated to local schools and it's all because of everyone that helped them throughout the year.
Man arrested for domestic assault, fleeing police in high speed chase
LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — An Illinois man has been arrested after deputies in Missouri say the suspect led them on a high speed chase that began in Lewis County and ended in Clark County, Missouri. The ordeal happened on Monday around 2:15 a.m., when the Lewis County Sheriff's...
Hearing held for Adair County commissioner charged with stealing campaign signs
LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri elected official charged with two crimes had a court hearing this week. Second District Adair County Commissioner Mark Thompson is facing misdemeanor charges involving two separate alleged thefts of political campaign signs. An arraignment hearing was held Monday in Lewis County, Mo.,...
Man arrested for domestic battery after jumping from window trying to run
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man was arrested late Wednesday night after deputies responded to a domestic call. Around 11:05 p.m., officers were dispatched to 428 Timber Ridge for an unknown problem after it reported a woman had contacted a third party and requested the police. When deputies...
Quincy man arrested for attempted murder after ramming vehicle, injuring people
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man is facing multiple charges including attempted murder after police say he drove into a parking lot, rammed another vehicle, and injured several people inside the vehicle. Dailean Millner-Williams, 20, was arrested on Tuesday night stemming from the incident that happened on Monday...
