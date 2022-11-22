Read full article on original website
Related
Saudi Arabia World Cup Players Rewarded With Rolls-Royce Phantoms
Photo | Ayman Aref/NurPhoto via Getty Images.For beating Argentina, Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud gifted each player a $450,000 Phantom and the World Cup isn't even over yet.
Varane's return lifts French mood even higher at World Cup
Kylian Mbappe's goals took defending champion France into the World Cup round of 16
US Soccer briefly scrubs emblem from Iran flag at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The U.S. Soccer Federation briefly displayed Iran’s national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying the move supported protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations’ World Cup match Tuesday. Iran’s government reacted by accusing America of removing the name of God from its national flag. The USSF decision added yet-another political firestorm to the Middle East’s first World Cup, one organizers had hoped would be spared of off-the-field controversies. It occurred as the U.S. prepared to face Iran in a decisive World Cup match already freighted by the decades of enmity between the countries and the nationwide protests challenging Tehran’s theocratic government.
9 Safest Places To Retire Abroad for Less Than $2,000 a Month
A lower cost of living, better weather, lower taxes and a higher quality of life are all reasons to think about making the move to another country when you get ready to retire -- and leaving the U.S....
Brussels sees riots after Morocco beats Belgium at World Cup
Police have sealed off parts of the center of Brussels and moved in with water cannons to disperse crowds following violence in the wake of Morocco's 2-0 upset win over Belgium at the World Cup
Comments / 0