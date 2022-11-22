What Does A Slim House Majority Really Mean For Republicans?

It's been 2 weeks since the midterm elections, with less than 2 months to go now until January. Republicans are gearing up to retake control of the U.S. House of Representatives, but what exactly does a 'slim House majority' mean for the GOP?

"What it means is that Nancy Pelosi doesn't control what goes on the floor, Kevin McCarthy or whoever the speaker is will" said Richard Manning, president of Americans for Limited Government, "That means that Biden's agenda doesn't get to the floor of the House if the Republicans hold firm, and that effectively ends the Biden legislative presidency."

Republicans can put the brakes on the Democrats radical agenda and massive spending, while as we've noted, also expose the lengthy list of corruption that has taken place over the last two years.

But what else can we expect in 2023?

"I think it's going to be very hard to hold together a Republican coalition with only a 4 seat majority" Manning told KTRH, "If nothing bad happens, that's a giant win. Are we going to end up with tax cuts? No. Are we going to end up with maybe tax increases? There's a small possibility."

In addition to that, Manning says Republicans still have to get their own 'house' in order, and he noted that it is not a lock, that Rep. Kevin McCarthy will be the next speaker.