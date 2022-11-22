Read full article on original website
Related
Vogue
Alexa Chung On Acupuncture, Good Brows And Why She’s A Forever Fan Of French Style
I’m a pretty straightforward gal. My friend was laughing at me the other day. She was like, “Why does your bed look like this?” because I do take great care making the bed. My Volga Linen throw makes me feel like an an old Venetian bachelor man. And then, really, it’s all about the shower, isn’t it? I start with a shower and think about what I’m going to wear while in it, based on what I’m doing that day and how I’m feeling – and whether I want to manipulate that feeling into a better one. Then I darken the door of my local coffee joint immediately. My acupuncturist is like, “Please stop with the coffee!”
Vogue
The Princess Of Wales Has Made The Cape Her Occasionwear Superpower
Anyone hoping to make an entrance at a big event this party season should revisit Elizabeth Taylor arriving in Ancient Rome in Cleopatra. In a famous (and famously expensive) scene in Joseph L Mankiewicz’s 1963 epic, the Egyptian queen leaves the crowds awestruck as she sweeps into the city on an enormous marble sphinx. In reality, litters are difficult to come by (though Billy Porter managed it for the 2019 Met Gala), but it wasn’t only the props that made her arrival so memorable. There was also the not insignificant matter of that gold dress – complete with a cape crafted to resemble the wings of a phoenix.
Vogue
Whitney Houston And Jean Paul Gaultier Couture Inspired The Bridal Looks For A Wedding That Was All About Community
For Law Roach, “a house becomes a home because of the experiences you share in it – and what better way to break in a new home than with something as special as a wedding?” And so, the self-professed image architect, who transformed Zendaya from Disney princess to bona fide fashion plate, found himself with a house full of people, as he played host to the nuptials of his friends Anthony Prince Leslie, who Roach commissioned to film the Tommy X Zendaya docuseries, and Ashley Cimone, who he went on to mentor via her accessories brand Ashya. “Community is family,” asserts Law. “It’s beyond community, family is the most important thing – whether it’s blood or chosen.”
Vogue
How The Dior Saddle Bag Became A Vintage Classic
For vintage fiends, John Galliano-era Dior is like gold dust in 2022 – particularly the designer’s iterations of the house’s Saddle bag. The fashion world sat up and paid attention when Galliano debuted the style at his spring/summer 2000 show. As its name suggests, the bag’s shape calls to mind a horse’s saddle, with a flap closure and shoulder strap. Shortly after its launch, its It-bag status was affirmed when Carrie Bradshaw nonchalantly carried a denim style in an episode of Sex and the City.
Vogue
Inside The Intimate Vogue 25 Dinner With Audemars Piguet
From politicians and authors to actors and musicians, British Vogue’s annual Vogue 25 list spotlights the most influential women in the UK. In honour of these incredible talents, Vanessa Kingori, Condé Nast’s chief business officer and and Vogue’s European business advisor, hosted an intimate dinner with Audemars Piguet at AP House on London’s New Bond Street.
Vogue
Keira Knightley Has A Night In White Lace At A Candlelit Dinner In Honour Of Erdem
Erdem Moralıoğlu hosted friends including Keira Knightley, Sheila Atim and Orlando director Sally Potter at an intimate dinner at Sessions Arts Club in London on Thursday night. Knightley, who has been wearing Erdem on the red carpet since the London brand’s early days, attended with her husband James Righton, and wore a white lace confection from the spring/summer 2023 collection, unveiled at the British Museum in September.
Comments / 0