Naperville couple's dreams of adopting child hit crushing, and expensive, dead end
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- A Naperville couple says they have been blessed with a full life – and they wanted to share their blessings with children, through adoption.But their road to parenthood ended up coming to a dead end – and not before costing them thousands of dollars and a piece of each of their hearts.CBS 2's Marie Saavedra shared the Stronses' cautionary tale Wednesday night.Phil and Anca Plaviciousu Strons live in a Naperville neighborhood known for its schools, parks, and places for families. You'll find their house at the end of a cul-de-sac – framed by trees, and sporting...
thelansingjournal.com
Obituary: Jill Lynn Basich
It is with profound sadness that the family of Jill Lynn Basich announces her sudden passing on November 14, 2022, at the age of 53. Jill was born in Lansing, Illinois, and graduated from Thornton Fractional South High School. She completed her education at the University of Illinois in Accounting and held positions with the Chicago Board of Trade in Finance. Jill was The Jill of All Trades; she could tackle any project at home, she became skilled with her woodworking projects, she enjoyed tending to her garden, and she was always picking up new hobbies as she went — and she excelled in everything she put her mind to. She had a wonderful mind that never rested. She is remembered for her contagious laugh and ability to pull pranks on everyone. Her greatest joy was raising her four strong children and watching them become independent and successful in their own ways. She was a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend to many and will be dearly missed.
hometownnewsnow.com
Downtown Creation to be Place for Old Memories and New Ones
(La Porte, IN) - Most people don’t know it yet, but a kid-sized version of downtown La Porte is under construction inside a building in downtown La Porte. It’s the inspiration of Patti Pierson, who is creating a true-to-life children’s playscape in the building adjacent to her current business, the Pink Sheep Boutique.
'An amazing experience': Mount Prospect welcomes Navy recruits who can't go home for Thanksgiving
Recruits had rare chances to make phone and Zoom calls to their loved ones while sharing a Thanksgiving meal with veterans and soaking in all the wisdom they had to offer.
Need is greater than ever at Ronald McDonald House near Lurie Children's
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The need is greater than ever at the Ronald McDonald House – which has expanded downtown, but still has a long wait list.Ronald McDonald House facilities accommodate families so they can stay close to their hospitalized children. This fall, upticks in RSV and the flu have sent more children to hospitals at a time when there has already been a shortage of beds for families at Chicago's Ronald McDonald House facilities. CBS 2's Tara Molina spoke with one family who are thankful they were able to get in ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.The Ronald McDonald House closest to...
nwi.life
A Northwest Indiana Life in the Spotlight: Dr. Shawn Naranjo
Dr. Shawn Naranjo credits his mother and other influential women in his life for his decision to become an obstetrician and gynecologist. “My father died when I was young, and I’m very close with my mom,” Naranjo said. “I've had a lot of important women in my life. I enjoy taking care of that patient population.”
seniorresource.com
Assisted Living Near Chicago: Top 10!
At SeniorResource.com, we believe knowledge is power. But we also recognize that time is fleeting and precious, especially in your golden years. Why waste another second on a fruitless internet search when you have us? We’ve rolled up our sleeves, scoured the web, and uncovered the top 10 highest-rated assisted living communities near Chicago. Keep reading to find out more about these great facilities!
2 boys dead after falling into pond in Palatine
PALATINE — Two boys, 4 and 6, that were rescued Wednesday afternoon from a pond in a residential area in Palatine have been pronounced dead, according to police. Skycam 9 was above and saw one of the boys pulled out of the water around 3:45 p.m. in the 800 block of West Panorama Drive. Police […]
Illinois is home to one of the Best Regional Theatres in the US
Broadway in New York City isn't the only place to see world-class theatre. Across the United States, there are many terrific regional theatres, and one of the best is right here in the Land of Lincoln. If you love going to the theatre I would argue that you should live...
nadignewspapers.com
Homeless mother and son who lived for months near Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection in Jefferson Park relocated to hotel after 16th District affinity officer builds relationship with them
A mother and her 19-year-old son who had been living on a bench and in a tent near the Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection for more than four months are no longer living on the area’s streets following the assistance of 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District affinity officer Nikoletta Papadopoulos and social service agencies.
Family appalled by clemency hearing for man convicted of murder of 16-year-old Bridget Drobney
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It has been almost 40 years since the rape and murder of 16-year-old Bridget Drobney.Fast forward to today, and her family is outraged yet again – this time at the possibility that one of her killers could be released.As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Wednesday, the Parole Board is set to hold a clemency hearing for convict Robert G. Turner in Chicago in January.For Bridget's family, even the suggestion that he could get out of prison is like putting in the knife again and twisting it.Bridget was from Downers Grove, but the murder happened downstate....
americanmilitarynews.com
Joel Gomez, a wounded Iraq War vet who inspired his hometown, dies
Former Army Sgt. Joel Gomez, whose story inspired his hometown to rally behind him, died Tuesday from complications related to the catastrophic injuries he suffered in the Iraq War. Gomez, a 42-year-old Wheaton native, experienced kidney trouble after being diagnosed with pneumonia in his left lung earlier this month. He...
wgnradio.com
Famous Dave’s BBQ and his Chicago roots
Famous Dave Anderson joins Dane Neal to talk about his Chicago roots, BBQ, and his wild rice soup recipe. Dave also talks about the role of cranberries in a Thanksgiving meal and how he prefers using them. For more information on all things food and fun for the holidays check out https://www.famousdaves.com/
fox32chicago.com
Suspect throws brick through suburban church window
La GRANGE PARK, Ill. - La Grange Park police are investigating after a brick was thrown through a window of a church this week. According to police, an unknown offender, or offenders, threw a landscape brick through a window on the northeast corner of The Village Church located at 1150 Meadowcrest Rd.
blockclubchicago.org
Massive Cranes Migrating Through Chicago Can Be Seriously Noisy, Birders And Neighbors Say
CHICAGO — It’s a pigeon. It’s a plane. No … it’s a crane. Sandhill cranes are migrating through Chicago in the tens of thousands, according to the Chicago Ornithological Society — and neighbors who’ve had to cover their ears. “Oh, God yes, they’re...
Mansions & Millionaires: The Top Hotels and Restaurants in Chicago
There’s no shortage of accommodations in Chicago!. “Extra’s” Michael Corbett took a tour of the Peninsula Chicago, which is in the heart of Michigan Avenue. The hotel is home to the biggest presidential suite in all of Chicago. It has four restaurants, as well as a gym,...
fox32chicago.com
2 little boys die after falling in frozen Palatine pond: police
PALATINE, Ill. - Two boys have been pronounced dead after being rescued from an icy pond in Palatine Wednesday afternoon. At about 3:31 p.m., Palatine police and fire officials responded to the 800 block of West Panorama Drive for a report of a group of juveniles who fell into a pond.
thelansingjournal.com
Giving and Thanksgiving at Lansing Christian School
LANSING, Ill. (November 23, 2022) – It’s the season for giving, and Lansing Christian School celebrated in a big way with its annual food drive for the Lansing Community Food Pantry. Students at LCS brought in 1,733 items and raised $770 for the Pantry. The food drive is...
'I miss my boys': Parents speak out after 2 kids die following rescue from icy Palatine pond
"They were the definition, like I said, of 'my brother's keeper," said Teghan Ivy, the boys' mother. "Even to their final moments, they were together."
Aurora police officers rescue boy, woman from icy pond, bodycam video shows
Police said the boy had gone onto what looked like a frozen pond to get a football, but he fell through the ice.
