It is with profound sadness that the family of Jill Lynn Basich announces her sudden passing on November 14, 2022, at the age of 53. Jill was born in Lansing, Illinois, and graduated from Thornton Fractional South High School. She completed her education at the University of Illinois in Accounting and held positions with the Chicago Board of Trade in Finance. Jill was The Jill of All Trades; she could tackle any project at home, she became skilled with her woodworking projects, she enjoyed tending to her garden, and she was always picking up new hobbies as she went — and she excelled in everything she put her mind to. She had a wonderful mind that never rested. She is remembered for her contagious laugh and ability to pull pranks on everyone. Her greatest joy was raising her four strong children and watching them become independent and successful in their own ways. She was a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend to many and will be dearly missed.

LIBERTYVILLE, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO