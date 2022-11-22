If Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher hires an offensive coordinator this offseason, he needs to find one who will call the kind of game he did against fifth-ranked LSU. Fisher and the Aggies had the hot hand in rolling to a 38-23 season-ending victory Saturday night at Kyle Field. A&M piled up 429 yards on 68 plays, leaning on a running game that produced a season-high 282 yards on 50 carries as A&M owned the line of scrimmage. Junior running back Devon Achane, who missed two games with an injury, had a career-high 215 yards on 38 carries with two touchdowns. A&M did that against an LSU defense that came in allowing only 132.2 yards rushing per game.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO