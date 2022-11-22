Read full article on original website
Calendar for Friday, Nov. 25
The Legends Event Center's grand opening is Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The center, owned by the city of Bryan, will feature a variety of free activities, games, performances, food and demonstrations in the 122,000 square-foot facility located at 2533 Midtown Park Boulevard. bryantx.gov/Midtown. Art camp,...
Calendar for Sunday, Nov. 27
Get into the holiday spirit the annual Holidays in the Rotunda celebration at the Bush Library and Museum (1000 George Bush Dr. W. in College Station) at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Free event takes place in front of the museum’s Christmas tree in the rotunda. Live holiday entertainment, along with ornament making in Santa’s workshop, and Santa Claus himself, will be there. There will be cookies, hot chocolate and punch served during the activities and author Sharon Thayer will sign free copies of her book, “The Story of Santa’s Beard,” while supplies last. Call (979) 691-4014 or email reservations.bush@nara.gov.
WATCH NOW: LB Jaxon Edwards discusses College Station’s win over Georgetown
WACO — After two of his bruising, hard-running touchdowns, Tony Hamilton took a bow. The cel…
Oldham Goodwin sells Westinghouse Building, Big Sky Medical buys in
The largest life science transaction occurred in the Brazos Valley in October — somewhat under the radar — when Big Sky Medical of Dallas became the new owner of the Westinghouse Building at Providence Park in College Station, according to Casey Oldham, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Oldham Goodwin.
How Texas A&M coordinates its flyovers before home football games
Lt. Col. Morgan Smyth had what he called a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity earlier this fall as his Marine Corps career nears an end: leading a flyover at Kyle Field before a home Texas A&M football game. Smyth, A&M Class of 2002, and his crew flew an AH-1Z Viper helicopter over Kyle...
Bryan, College Station council candidates release campaign finance reports
With the 2022 midterm elections in the rearview mirror, the candidates for Bryan and College Station city councils have reported a majority of their political contributions and their campaign expenditures through reports they filed with the city secretary. Bryan. According to the campaign finance reports, the breakdown is as follows...
Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Bryan: Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Brazos Valley Football Playoff Capsules: Nov. 25
(All games kick off Friday) Class 5A-I: Georgetown Eagles vs. College Station Cougars, Waco ISD Stadium, 6 p.m. Thus far: Georgetown 10-2, 6-1 in 11-5A: Copperas Cove 38-14; Cedar Park Vista Ride 41-27; Liberty Hill 35-49; Consol 34-48; Hendrickson 70-28; Leander 70-16; Georgetown East View 59-19; College Station 49-38; Leander Glenn 28-22; Cedar Park 40-14; New Braunfels Canyon 21-10; Magnolia West 55-22.
Brazos Christian, Brenham, Cameron football teams fall in playoffs
The Brazos Christian, Brenham and Cameron football teams saw their seasons end Friday. The Brazos Christian Eagles ran into a buzzsaw in the Lubbock Christian Eagles, who rolled to a 65-0 victory in the TAPPS Division IV state semifinals Friday afternoon in Bangs. Brazos Christian ends at 6-6, while Lubbock...
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Here's a game day guide for Texas A&M vs. LSU
The Texas A&M football team will gear up for its final game of the season this Saturday at Kyle Field against fifth-ranked LSU. The game is set for a 6 p.m. kickoff and will be televised on ESPN. Here’s a guide to the Aggie game day:. Pregame festivities. The...
Tony Hamilton, defense lead College Station football team past Georgetown in rematch
WACO — After two of his bruising, hard-running touchdowns, Tony Hamilton took a bow. The celebrations were his way of celebrating the College Station football team getting revenge on Georgetown. And Hamilton could have taken even more bows as the all-around athlete made plays on both sides of the...
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $257,030
Exquisite 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Pleasant Hill from DR Horton! Beautifully constructed, the Alpine offers an open concept floor plan with a spacious living room, dining area, walk-in closets in every bedroom, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling granite counters, white cabinetry, island, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the primary suite with separate tile shower, garden tub, and huge walk-in closet. Smart home features include video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Quiet subdivision conveniently located just minutes to Lake Bryan, Texas A&M’s RELLIS Campus, Historic Downtown Bryan, and a quick jaunt to the heart of Bryan/College Station. Don't forget the tile flooring throughout common areas, covered patio, and more! With an energy efficient design, this home is sure to be #1 on your list. Schedule your showing today and make it yours! Ready for Early 2023 move-in!
Texas A&M RB Devon Achane named semifinalist for Campbell Award
Texas A&M junior running back Devon Achane is a semifinalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award. Achane ranks third in the Southeastern Conference and 20th nationally in rushing yards per game at 98.6. He leads the Aggies (4-7, 1-6) in rushing with 887 yards and six touchdowns on 158 carries. He also has caught 36 passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns, and he returned a kickoff 95 yards for a TD.
Prognosticator Panel's mutt might have championship genes
It’s been a strange year for football in these parts. Texas A&M opened the year picked sixth in the nation but won’t even win six games. Mr. Tuggles, a dog who picks football games with the help of his two Goldendoodle siblings, is tied for fifth place in The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel. In more than three decades, it’s by far the best showing by the dog. Rocky, Alphie and Buddy would be proud of their protégé.
Cessna: Texas A&M's offense rides Jimbo Fisher's hot hand calling plays to victory
If Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher hires an offensive coordinator this offseason, he needs to find one who will call the kind of game he did against fifth-ranked LSU. Fisher and the Aggies had the hot hand in rolling to a 38-23 season-ending victory Saturday night at Kyle Field. A&M piled up 429 yards on 68 plays, leaning on a running game that produced a season-high 282 yards on 50 carries as A&M owned the line of scrimmage. Junior running back Devon Achane, who missed two games with an injury, had a career-high 215 yards on 38 carries with two touchdowns. A&M did that against an LSU defense that came in allowing only 132.2 yards rushing per game.
Mo City Von: Devon Achane’s return revs Texas A&M offense in 38-23 upset win over LSU
Devon Achane’s athleticism and agility has given Texas A&M football fans plenty of chances to ooh and aah over the last three years. The junior running back did it again on Saturday night with a career-best performance in the Aggies’ 38-23 upset win over fifth-ranked LSU. After missing...
Cessna's grades: Aggies produce an effort to remember in win over No. 5 Tigers
DEFENSE: A- • What went right: The scoop-and-score by strong safety Demani Richardson on the fumble caused by linebacker Edgerrin Cooper put A&M in control. • What went wrong: LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels had 84 yards rushing on 12 carries, and the Tigers’ receivers had 103 yards after the catch.
Former Texas A&M recruit helped fuel LSU's run to SEC West title
Texas A&M’s football team signed a record-setting recruiting class last December and February, but the talk this week in Aggieland is about the one who got away. LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr., a one-time A&M recruit, will be at Kyle Field along with his sixth-ranked Tiger teammates for Saturday’s 6 p.m. game.
Texas A&M men's basketball team to face DePaul in road game on Friday
The Texas A&M men’s basketball team will play DePaul at noon Friday in the Aggies’ first true road game of the season. A&M (3-2) went 1-2 at the Myrtle Beach Invitational last week in Conway, South Carolina, losing to Murray State 88-79 and Colorado 103-75 and beating Loyola Chicago 67-51.
