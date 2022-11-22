ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

Last-minute shoppers get groceries paid for by local fraternity

HOUSTON, Texas — Sometimes it pays to procrastinate. Wednesday night, some last-minute shoppers in southeast Houston got a surprise they won’t soon forget. Their groceries were completely paid for by a local chapter of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity. Last minute grocery shopping on the day before Thanksgiving,...
KHOU

Dozens lineup for Black Friday in The Galleria to start holiday shopping season

HOUSTON — Despite inflation, stores like the brand new Academy in Meyerland geared up for shoppers Friday morning. Black Friday is the traditional kickoff for the holiday shopping season, though these days, deals have been going for several weeks at many chains. Still, some stores hold back extra special sales just for the day to entice shoppers.
realtynewsreport.com

Rent By The Hour – Pay Needed for Shelter

HOUSTON – (By Dale King, Realty News Report) — An American wage earner making an average salary needs to work a total of 62.3 hours before earning enough money to pay the typical monthly U.S. rent of $2,040, says a just-released analysis by real estate firm Zillow. That’s...
houstoniamag.com

Houstonia's Definitive Guide to the 13 Best Bakeries in Houston

Savoring Houston’s diversity one delectable morsel at a time. There’s something inherently intimate about baked goods. For some pastry chefs, it’s one of their last remaining connections to a departed relative, a piece of their family story kept alive in the form of yeast, flour, and salt. For others, it’s about storytelling, transforming a classic recipe by infusing elements of childhood or travel to make something delicious and uniquely their own.
CBS19

East Texas college dancers perform at Thanksgiving parades

TEXAS, Ga. — Thanksgiving is known for big spectacular parades across the nation. On Thursday two East Texas college dance groups traveled to Houston and New York City to show off their talent. The Kilgore College Rangerettes performed at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Dancers Bailee Boyd and Melea...
cw39.com

Here’s Houston’s solid waste pick-up schedule for the Thanksgiving holiday week

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Mayor Pro Tem Dave Martin would like to make residents aware of the collection and facility schedule changes for Thanksgiving Day and the remaining week. Thursday, November 24, 2022 (Thanksgiving Day) CITY HOLIDAY: There will be no collection services. All facilities, including Neighborhood Depositories, Westpark Recycling Center, Environmental Service Center, and Reuse Warehouse. All administrative offices will remain closed for the remainder of the week.
CW33

Texas steakhouse ranked one of the most popular in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas knows how to do food right, there’s no question it’s the king of barbecue, Tex-Mex, and of course, steak. If there’s ever a doubt about the level of steak Texas restaurants can cook up, we’re here to help get that out of here. We checked out a report from Eat This, Not That! on the most popular independent steakhouses in the country, and naturally, a Texas spot cracked this lucrative list.
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $6.5 Million, This French Colonial Home in The Woodlands Texas comes with Unparalleled Attention to Fine Architectural Detail

38 E Shore Drive Home in The Woodlands, Texas for Sale. 38 E Shore Drive, The Woodlands, Texas is a Southern French Colonial estate ideally situated on an acre corner lot has attributes and features that distinguish it from the finest real estate in The Woodlands. This Home in The Woodlands offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 11,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 38 E Shore Drive, please contact Anissa Shah (Phone: 409-789-6698) at Jerry Fullerton Realty, Inc for full support and perfect service.
papercitymag.com

New Seafood Restaurant Brings Serious Chef Power to Rice Village — Navy Blue Is No Mere Encore For Aaron Bludorn

Chef Aaron Bludorn's second Houston restaurant dubbed Navy Blue brings seafood to Rice Village. (Photo by Michael Anthony) The much-awaited new Houston seafood restaurant Navy Blue has sailed into Rice Village, dropping anchor on Times Boulevard. It is more than a beautiful encore to chef Aaron Bludorn’s first Houston restaurant Bludorn. It’s a fitting homage to the man who raised this rising star in the culinary world.
fox26houston.com

Thanksgiving forecast: Rainy weather pattern extending into weekend

Houston - It looks like the rainy Thanksgiving weather pattern will extend into the weekend. Black Friday should include an umbrella around the Houston area. Rain chances increase during the day, so earlier shopping may mean less rain to dodge. Saturday morning should see more downpours across Southeast Texas, but Sunday should see the return of sunshine.
baytown.org

Baytown Ice Rink Opening Delayed

We hope everyone has a safe Thanksgiving. While we are excited about the opening of the Baytown Ice Rink at Town Square, weather issues earlier this week have delayed the opening. The rink will not open on Friday, November 25 or Saturday, November 26. Once it does open, weather and ice conditions will determine operations on a daily basis through Saturday, January 21.
