Two separate double shootings in the Houston area leave two dead, two in the hospitalhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
A woman was killed after driving the wrong way on a Houston freewayhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Caught on Camera: Driver running red light causes crash then flees the scenehoustonstringer_com
The Mayor of Houston Gives 50 Cent the Key to the CityAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITHouston, TX
Last-minute shoppers get groceries paid for by local fraternity
HOUSTON, Texas — Sometimes it pays to procrastinate. Wednesday night, some last-minute shoppers in southeast Houston got a surprise they won’t soon forget. Their groceries were completely paid for by a local chapter of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity. Last minute grocery shopping on the day before Thanksgiving,...
Dozens lineup for Black Friday in The Galleria to start holiday shopping season
HOUSTON — Despite inflation, stores like the brand new Academy in Meyerland geared up for shoppers Friday morning. Black Friday is the traditional kickoff for the holiday shopping season, though these days, deals have been going for several weeks at many chains. Still, some stores hold back extra special sales just for the day to entice shoppers.
Black Friday in Houston is no longer the chaotic crowd we're used to
HOUSTON — More than 166 million people are expected to go shopping this holiday weekend and more than 50% of those people are expected to do so in person. Despite inflation, folks are still spending their money on Black Friday. "Who doesn't want to save money?" said Fredy Guevara....
New Cookie Shop to Open in Katy
Whopy Cooky will offer a variety of warm cookies individually or in party packs.
houstononthecheap.com
Dickinson Festival of Lights 2022 opens today – Check out the schedule, location, parking & other details!
Think of all the best things about Christmas and you can find them at the Dickinson Festival of Lights. Pretty lights, fun people, and a sense of community. Those are just a few things you can expect to see at this glittering park. This walk-through event will show you tons...
Texas Influencer Shows Intense Process of Renovating New Home
Carissa Reese is an influencer based out of Houston, Texas that is known for her charming personality and fun coffee videos. However, as of recently, her content has taken a turn and gone away from coffee, and more towards DIY projects. This turn started with her desire to revamp a...
Mayor, HPD Chief visit Galleria on Black Friday to discuss more ways to stay safe while shopping
HPD Chief Finner said a robber could be following you, and by being on your phone it would make you an easy target.
Things To Do In SE Houston Thanksgiving Weekend 2022: An Atypical List
Vintage warbirds are on display at a hanger at the Lone Star Flight Museum near Ellington Airfield in Clear Lake City, SE Houston.Photo byPi3.124/Creative Commons via Wikimedia.
realtynewsreport.com
Rent By The Hour – Pay Needed for Shelter
HOUSTON – (By Dale King, Realty News Report) — An American wage earner making an average salary needs to work a total of 62.3 hours before earning enough money to pay the typical monthly U.S. rent of $2,040, says a just-released analysis by real estate firm Zillow. That’s...
houstoniamag.com
Houstonia's Definitive Guide to the 13 Best Bakeries in Houston
Savoring Houston’s diversity one delectable morsel at a time. There’s something inherently intimate about baked goods. For some pastry chefs, it’s one of their last remaining connections to a departed relative, a piece of their family story kept alive in the form of yeast, flour, and salt. For others, it’s about storytelling, transforming a classic recipe by infusing elements of childhood or travel to make something delicious and uniquely their own.
365thingsinhouston.com
Take a tour of Christmas lights in Houston’s must-see neighborhoods & holiday attractions
Pile in the car for a leisurely holiday drive or take a hot cocoa-fueled stroll while you ooh and ah at Houston’s most popular Christmas light displays—in residential neighborhoods and at city landmarks alike. Every year, Houston neighborhoods light up like a Christmas tree (literally), with homes, streets,...
East Texas college dancers perform at Thanksgiving parades
TEXAS, Ga. — Thanksgiving is known for big spectacular parades across the nation. On Thursday two East Texas college dance groups traveled to Houston and New York City to show off their talent. The Kilgore College Rangerettes performed at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Dancers Bailee Boyd and Melea...
Nickel City Planned for Houston
This award-winning bar out of Austin could open in spring of 2023.
cw39.com
Here’s Houston’s solid waste pick-up schedule for the Thanksgiving holiday week
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Mayor Pro Tem Dave Martin would like to make residents aware of the collection and facility schedule changes for Thanksgiving Day and the remaining week. Thursday, November 24, 2022 (Thanksgiving Day) CITY HOLIDAY: There will be no collection services. All facilities, including Neighborhood Depositories, Westpark Recycling Center, Environmental Service Center, and Reuse Warehouse. All administrative offices will remain closed for the remainder of the week.
Best ways to keep your pipes and drains clear during the holidays
HOUSTON — Thanksgiving dinner is filling and it can also be stressful on your drain and sinks. Houston Public Works said sewage overflow from cooking greases and other items going down the drain is a problem they see each holiday season. The week after Thanksgiving is usually a busy...
Texas steakhouse ranked one of the most popular in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas knows how to do food right, there’s no question it’s the king of barbecue, Tex-Mex, and of course, steak. If there’s ever a doubt about the level of steak Texas restaurants can cook up, we’re here to help get that out of here. We checked out a report from Eat This, Not That! on the most popular independent steakhouses in the country, and naturally, a Texas spot cracked this lucrative list.
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $6.5 Million, This French Colonial Home in The Woodlands Texas comes with Unparalleled Attention to Fine Architectural Detail
38 E Shore Drive Home in The Woodlands, Texas for Sale. 38 E Shore Drive, The Woodlands, Texas is a Southern French Colonial estate ideally situated on an acre corner lot has attributes and features that distinguish it from the finest real estate in The Woodlands. This Home in The Woodlands offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 11,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 38 E Shore Drive, please contact Anissa Shah (Phone: 409-789-6698) at Jerry Fullerton Realty, Inc for full support and perfect service.
papercitymag.com
New Seafood Restaurant Brings Serious Chef Power to Rice Village — Navy Blue Is No Mere Encore For Aaron Bludorn
Chef Aaron Bludorn's second Houston restaurant dubbed Navy Blue brings seafood to Rice Village. (Photo by Michael Anthony) The much-awaited new Houston seafood restaurant Navy Blue has sailed into Rice Village, dropping anchor on Times Boulevard. It is more than a beautiful encore to chef Aaron Bludorn’s first Houston restaurant Bludorn. It’s a fitting homage to the man who raised this rising star in the culinary world.
fox26houston.com
Thanksgiving forecast: Rainy weather pattern extending into weekend
Houston - It looks like the rainy Thanksgiving weather pattern will extend into the weekend. Black Friday should include an umbrella around the Houston area. Rain chances increase during the day, so earlier shopping may mean less rain to dodge. Saturday morning should see more downpours across Southeast Texas, but Sunday should see the return of sunshine.
baytown.org
Baytown Ice Rink Opening Delayed
We hope everyone has a safe Thanksgiving. While we are excited about the opening of the Baytown Ice Rink at Town Square, weather issues earlier this week have delayed the opening. The rink will not open on Friday, November 25 or Saturday, November 26. Once it does open, weather and ice conditions will determine operations on a daily basis through Saturday, January 21.
