Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Algorand (ALGO) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Should you be cutting losses?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The price of Algorand has decreased over the previous few days, falling from a high of $0.2488 on June 7 to roughly $0.2332 on June 14. This decline occurs despite the fact that Algorand and FIFA have collaborated to create FIFA+ Collect, a blockchain-based platform for smart collectibles.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin [BTC] analyst says bears are not done yet because…
The bottom might not be in, as an analyst opined that the bear market could last longer than projected. There could be short-term respite due to the indication of a bullish crossover. “Bitcoin [BTC]‘s bottom is close” has been the order of the day since the king coin traded at...
ambcrypto.com
XRP has a bullish market structure but here is what buyers should watch out for
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The fair value gap to the north could be a place where sellers remain dominant. The social metrics of XRP saw a huge surge recently. LunarCrush reported social engagements...
ambcrypto.com
Chiliz: Is CHZ a “buy the rumor, sell the news” token after all?
The chance of CHZ retracing its direction to the greens was minimal and could last for a while. Several investors tipped Chiliz [CHZ] to put up an excellent performance as the FIFA world cup began, owing to its popularity as a blockchain-based sports project. However, that has not been the case, as CHZ shredded 29.09% in the last seven days.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: How these exchange metrics could affect BTC’s performance
Bitcoin exchange outflows had not halted, hitting new highs since the past week. Miners’ asset flow into exchanges could negatively impact investors’ expectations of recovery. Since Bitcoin [BTC] started trading below $16,000, there were several opinions about the condition of the king coin. For some, the bottom is...
Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change
A single quarter could be worth more than $200 -- and it has nothing to do with inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsMore: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Can ETH cross its ATH by 2025?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The largest Ethereum (ETH) whale addresses are scooping up ETH at a rapid rate, according to the crypto analytics firm Santiment. Whales holding ETH worth $10.9 million- $1.09 billion have recently added 947,940 ETH worth $1.03 billion within a day.
ambcrypto.com
Are stablecoins giving Ethereum a run for its money? This new report suggests…
Ethereum’s market cap fell below stablecoins’ market cap. The FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt) surrounding the crypto market is the reason why the community has been looking for “stability” over the last few days. In a tweet posted by Glassnode, it was revealed that Ethereum’s market...
ambcrypto.com
Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: The right time to short MATIC will be in…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. MATIC has been in a steady downtrend since the beginning of the year. It began the year at $2.53 and has since tumbled down to $0.848, seeing a yearly low of $0.325 on 19 June shortly after the first crypto contagion.
ambcrypto.com
SafeMoon (SFM) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Should you HODL SFM?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. As previously noted, since entering the markets in early 2021, the SafeMoon price has increased by more than 140,00%. This emphasizes the coin’s tremendous momentum.
ambcrypto.com
Why Bitcoin dollar-cost-averaging could be your best bet in current market
Bitcoin has continuously dropped over the last couple of weeks, largely due to the FTX crash. Institutional investors like the Purpose Bitcoin ETF Holdings have not yet bought back despite the discount. The latest Bitcoin (BTC) crash has done more harm than good to investors’ sentiment. Those that have been...
ambcrypto.com
A $300M addition for Ethereum Classic [ETC] is a sign of…
Ethereum Classic whales are back, but momentum is off to a slow start. Ethereum Classic [ETC] briefly joined the list of the market’s top gainers in the last 24 hours. Many altcoins have found favor with the bulls this week, with quite a few enjoying a bit of an upside too. This rally was backed by a sizeable hike in its market cap too. Now, while that may not seem very important, here’s why it is quite the contrary.
ambcrypto.com
Counting possibility of an AAVE uplift due to the social metrics impact
Ethereum whales accumulate AAVE as it breaks into the top ten tokens purchased by large investors. The on-chain performance of AAVE has not been splendid, with only its development activity recording an increase. Aave [AAVE], the open-source liquidity protocol, grabbed the attention of Ethereum [ETH] whales as it broke into...
ambcrypto.com
Going long on AVAX? Consider this ‘catch’ before you jump in
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. AVAX rallied on the daily chart with a possible MACD crossover. The upside breakout from the bullish wedge has a target between $15.5 and $16.0. However, the price-volume...
ambcrypto.com
Weekend sees low BTC volatility; 2 important levels remain unbeaten
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin managed to recover and climb back above the $16.2k level. However, there was no promise of an imminent bullish move. Bitcoin faces strong resistance at the $17k mark,...
ambcrypto.com
The how and why and what next of Optimism’s NFT marketplace packing up
Quix announces plans to cease operations in two months. OP remained unfazed as its price rallied with the rest of the market. On 23 November, Quix, the largest NFT marketplace on Optimism, announced its decision to cease operations by 28 February 2023. Launched on the scalable L2 blockchain ten months...
ambcrypto.com
SHIB bounces from a faithful support level but the bulls could still be in trouble
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. An important resistance level throughout November was yet to be beaten. On-chain metrics suggested that accumulation might not have commenced. The World Economic Forum had invited Shiba Inu to...
ambcrypto.com
What these BAYC sales tell us about the NFT space’s status
The NFT space has been badly affected by the decline and bearish trend of the crypto-market. The dominance and recent record sales of BAYC NFTs, however, established that NFTs are far from done. The demise of high-profile endeavours like Terra and FTX has not helped the situation. According to some,...
ambcrypto.com
1inch’s latest offering targets greater security; can it pacify troubled investors
1inch, a leading cryptocurrency exchange aggregator, released the Rabbithole tool on 25 November, aimed at protecting users against sandwich attacks. Rabbithole allows users to send transactions to Ethereum [ETH] nodes directly, bypassing the mempool. Users must change the Remote Procedure Call (RPC) endpoint in their crypto wallet to use it....
ambcrypto.com
ALGO’s ecosystem shows potential amidst bear market, but what do metrics say?
Algorand’s ecosystem shows growth, however, its TVL continues to decline. Its NFT sales also took a hit along with its development activity. One of the biggest DEXes on Algorand, Tinyman, announced a new update on 25 November. Reportedly, the new Tinyman AMM v2.0 protocol was introduced to the community.
Comments / 0