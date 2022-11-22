Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Grateful for Mastriano
I’m grateful for real leaders such as Sen. Doug Mastriano who, regardless of the cost, will defend life, freedom and the Constitution of the United States. The truth shall prevail. Gina Rudiselle. Mt. Pleasant Township.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: GOP needs young, fresh faces
Although I have been an independent for years, I have leaned toward the Republican way of thinking — definite plans to improve life, the Reagan era, stock market on a positive note, low prices, low taxes, etc. The exception: I have voted for the Democratic candidate when I knew he or she was a good person.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: We need both term limits and age limits
I agree with Gary Franks concerning age limits in Congress (“We need an age limit for federally elected officials, Supreme Court justices,” Nov. 18, TribLIVE). I’ll go one step further: two terms for the Senate and five for the House, 12 and 10 years, respectively. As the founders intended it, not to become a lifetime job. Time for many to go back to the farm.
