EAST PEORIA, Ill. — If you didn’t make it to East Peoria’s Festival of Lights Parade, you can see the floats all in one place starting Thanksgiving night (November 24). Once your Thanksgiving feast is over, East Peoria’s Jill Peterson suggests bringing the family out to see the parade floats and all the other lighted displays at VFW Park, just off Springfield Road.

EAST PEORIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO