Man indicted for West Peoria bar burglary
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man accused of breaking into a Farmington Road bar and stealing money from video gaming machines has now been indicted by a grand jury. Records indicate Gregory Belville, 32, was formally charged this week with single counts of Burglary and Theft, and two counts of Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.
PPD conducts pre-Thanksgiving Anti-Violence Initiative detail
PEORIA, Ill. – While many people may have been celebrating Thanksgiving early Wednesday night, Peoria Police were on duty for another of Chief Eric Echevarria’s special Anti-Violence Initiative Directed Patrols. Police say five people were arrested, thirteen traffic stops were conducted, and three handguns were recovered. During the...
House fire overnight in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria crews responded to reports of a deck fire around 12:20 a.m. Thursday in area of W. Larchmont and N. Walround Lanes. Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Thomas Sander said flames could be seen coming from the back of a two-story home. It took firefighters about 15 minutes to get the blaze under control.
Fire causes damage to West Bluff home
PEORIA, Ill. – A late-morning fire Thursday in Peoria’s West Bluff neighborhood was determined to be an accident, and electrical in nature. That’s according to Peoria Fire, who says crews were called to a home near Bigelow and Richmond at 11:22 a.m., where they saw smoke and fire coming from the second floor of the two-and-a-half story home.
Peoria runners take to the streets for Turkey Day 5K
PEORIA, Ill. — If you’ll be driving around downtown Peoria Thanksgiving morning, be aware there’ll be a lot of runners on the streets. Peoria’s ‘Chocolate Turkey 5K, sponsored by ShaZam Racing, begins at 8 a.m. on Water Street between Liberty and Main. The course continues to Eaton, then Washington.
Folepi’s Winter Wonderland opens Thanksgiving night in East Peoria
EAST PEORIA, Ill. — If you didn’t make it to East Peoria’s Festival of Lights Parade, you can see the floats all in one place starting Thanksgiving night (November 24). Once your Thanksgiving feast is over, East Peoria’s Jill Peterson suggests bringing the family out to see the parade floats and all the other lighted displays at VFW Park, just off Springfield Road.
