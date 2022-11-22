Jimmy Fallon Mocks Elon Musk With Trump Snub Reason

Twitter’s billionaire owner Elon Musk reinstated Donald Trump’s account, but the former president said he sees no reason to return.

Instead, Trump said he’ll continue on website Truth Social, which he started after Twitter banned him for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

On Monday, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon suggested the real motive behind Trump’s Twitter snub.

“I’m sorry, I can’t be on two failing sites at once,” he said, mimicking the ex-president as he mocked the downward spiral of Trump’s service and the chaos that has engulfed Twitter since Musk took over last month.

Watch Fallon’s full monologue here: