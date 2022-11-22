ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

DoingItLocal

SPECIAL SESSION FOR GAS TAX CUTS, FARE-FREE BUS SERVICE, INCREASED ENERGY ASSISTANCE AND PANDEMIC PREMIUM PAY, AND UPDATES TO BOTTLE BILL

Special Session Scheduled for Monday, November 28, 2022. (HARTFORD, CT) – In his first executive action since being re-elected to a second term earlier this month, Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is calling the Connecticut General Assembly into special session for the purpose of extending the duration of cuts on gasoline taxes, as well as the suspension of fares on all public transit buses. Additionally, he is asking the legislature to approve more funding for the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) and Premium Pay Program, and also modify the effective date of sections in the container redemption program, commonly known as the bottle bill.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

A Message to State Leaders: Hold Out-of-State Energy Generators Accountable

The employees of United Illuminating are dedicated and hardworking members of the communities we serve. That’s why we understand, as well as anyone, that the current inflationary pressures on everything from milk to electricity are causing incredible strain on the pocketbooks of families across Connecticut. Unfortunately, over the past...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

The Cell Phone Debate in Connecticut Classrooms Rages On

** Brenda M. - If they are, they should be put away out of sight…how can anyone concentrate on a class if their phone is in their face?!. ** Joe N. - There's no good reason to need a phone in the classroom. Kids should be paying attention; they might learn something to help them become functional adults.
CONNECTICUT STATE
News 12

The Real Deal: How is the labor market doing in Connecticut?

The job market is improving, and there are opportunities to make a career change if you are hoping to. News 12's Alexa Farrell has The Real Deal on how the labor market is doing in Connecticut. The most recent Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) shows September of this...
CONNECTICUT STATE
vineyardgazette.com

Police Arrest Second Armed Robbery Suspect in Connecticut

Police have arrested a second individual in connection with the Rockland Trust armed bank robbery, taking a New Hampshire resident into custody late Friday evening in Connecticut. Omar Johnson, 39, of Canterbury, N.H. has been charged with masked armed robbery with a firearm and conspiracy to commit armed robbery with...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Power duo: Conn. mother, daughter graduate together from SNHU

Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut mother and daughter had the chance to celebrate their triumphs together this holiday season. Shannon Freda, 40, of Danbury, and her daughter, 22-year-old Courtney Miles, graduated from Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) on November 19. Freda, a mother of five, said that it was amazing to be able to walk […]
DANBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

State Police Records Problems: Hopes to Simplify Multi-Step Process

Connecticut has pledged to make law enforcement more transparent. NBC Connecticut Investigates put that to the test, seeing what it takes to get the documents and background material associated with three incidents this summer involving state troopers. On July 24, a young woman in Brookfield reported to Connecticut State Police...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Demand For Gasoline Falls Before Holiday

Demand for gasoline is falling as Americans prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday – typically a time when many venture away from home to visit family and friends. That’s according to Energy Information Administration data showing that less people are filling up their tanks and more supply is coming online, pushing prices downward slightly. The national average price for regular gasoline is down to $3.72 per gallon this week compared with last, according to AAA.
CONNECTICUT STATE

