Multiple issues to be decided on by Connecticut legislators at Monday's special session
HARTFORD, Conn. — State lawmakers will begin a special legislative session Monday with multiple issues on their agenda. A special session is when the legislature meets outside its normal schedule, usually to address unfinished tasks from the previous session, or during emergencies like natural disasters. In this case, Gov....
DoingItLocal
SPECIAL SESSION FOR GAS TAX CUTS, FARE-FREE BUS SERVICE, INCREASED ENERGY ASSISTANCE AND PANDEMIC PREMIUM PAY, AND UPDATES TO BOTTLE BILL
Special Session Scheduled for Monday, November 28, 2022. (HARTFORD, CT) – In his first executive action since being re-elected to a second term earlier this month, Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is calling the Connecticut General Assembly into special session for the purpose of extending the duration of cuts on gasoline taxes, as well as the suspension of fares on all public transit buses. Additionally, he is asking the legislature to approve more funding for the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) and Premium Pay Program, and also modify the effective date of sections in the container redemption program, commonly known as the bottle bill.
milfordmirror.com
Opinion: CT Republicans tried to prevent heating crisis. 'Many of our residents will be left shivering in the dark'
Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol’ is not on any playbill in Hartford this holiday season, but the specter of Connecticut’s past, present, and future political and economic ghosts are taking center stage at the state Capitol. The House and Senate are expected to convene in special...
ctexaminer.com
A Message to State Leaders: Hold Out-of-State Energy Generators Accountable
The employees of United Illuminating are dedicated and hardworking members of the communities we serve. That’s why we understand, as well as anyone, that the current inflationary pressures on everything from milk to electricity are causing incredible strain on the pocketbooks of families across Connecticut. Unfortunately, over the past...
The Cell Phone Debate in Connecticut Classrooms Rages On
** Brenda M. - If they are, they should be put away out of sight…how can anyone concentrate on a class if their phone is in their face?!. ** Joe N. - There's no good reason to need a phone in the classroom. Kids should be paying attention; they might learn something to help them become functional adults.
Lamont announces campaign to recruit state healthcare workers as industry struggles
Connecticut launches campaign to recruit new state healthcare workers as both government and private sector struggle to fill jobs. The post Lamont announces campaign to recruit state healthcare workers as industry struggles appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
News 12
The Real Deal: How is the labor market doing in Connecticut?
The job market is improving, and there are opportunities to make a career change if you are hoping to. News 12's Alexa Farrell has The Real Deal on how the labor market is doing in Connecticut. The most recent Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) shows September of this...
vineyardgazette.com
Police Arrest Second Armed Robbery Suspect in Connecticut
Police have arrested a second individual in connection with the Rockland Trust armed bank robbery, taking a New Hampshire resident into custody late Friday evening in Connecticut. Omar Johnson, 39, of Canterbury, N.H. has been charged with masked armed robbery with a firearm and conspiracy to commit armed robbery with...
Former Connecticut Attorney Admits Defrauding Clients Of More Than $700K
William McCullough, 62, of Westerly, Rhode Island, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty this week before U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport to one count of wire fraud stemming from an embezzlement scheme. According to court documents and statements made
Power duo: Conn. mother, daughter graduate together from SNHU
Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut mother and daughter had the chance to celebrate their triumphs together this holiday season. Shannon Freda, 40, of Danbury, and her daughter, 22-year-old Courtney Miles, graduated from Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) on November 19. Freda, a mother of five, said that it was amazing to be able to walk […]
Fixing bridges, improving roads — Connecticut’s potential next transportation commissioner outlines projects
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Transportation Director Joe Giulietti is retiring at the age of 70, ending a career that has spanned five decades and placed him at the helm for four years. Giulietti, who is known for his love of trains, said the agency never stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic. “And I’m talking every […]
WTNH.com
Caffeine, alcohol make-up 1/3 of Conn. residents’ daily fluid intake: Study
Conn. (WTNH) — A new study found that Connecticut residents take an extra liking to both caffeine and alcohol — making up 1/3 of their daily fluid intake. The study, commissioned by DrugGenius.com, found that 30% of the average Nutmegger’s daily fluid intake is made up of booze and coffee, which is the same as the national average.
NBC Connecticut
State Police Records Problems: Hopes to Simplify Multi-Step Process
Connecticut has pledged to make law enforcement more transparent. NBC Connecticut Investigates put that to the test, seeing what it takes to get the documents and background material associated with three incidents this summer involving state troopers. On July 24, a young woman in Brookfield reported to Connecticut State Police...
These holiday movies were filmed in New England
Many towns in Massachusetts are considered to be picturesque holiday communities. But if holiday charm is measured in Hallmark-esque movies, Connecticut takes the win.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Demand For Gasoline Falls Before Holiday
Demand for gasoline is falling as Americans prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday – typically a time when many venture away from home to visit family and friends. That’s according to Energy Information Administration data showing that less people are filling up their tanks and more supply is coming online, pushing prices downward slightly. The national average price for regular gasoline is down to $3.72 per gallon this week compared with last, according to AAA.
CT Department of Transportation to get a new leader
Garrett Eucalitto will replace Joseph J. Giulietti as commissioner of the CT Department of Transportation, Gov. Lamont announced.
The Best Place To Live In Connecticut
Connecticut packs a lot into a relatively small space. It is a beautiful pivot point on the Northeastern seaboard. Here's the best place to live in the state.
Do You Need a Marriage License To Be Legally Married in Connecticut?
I remember my dad's friends joking around in the 70's & 80's about how they had to find a new place to live, because they were approaching 10 years of living with their girlfriends. Dangerously close to a Common-Law Marriage. I always thought it existed in Connecticut, it does, in a way.
wiltonbulletin.com
Connecticut's high electricity costs are a nagging problem. What will it take to fix it?
Despite the shock of a nearly 50–percent increase in electric prices announced by Connecticut’s two largest utilities last week, ratepayers in the Constitution State are no strangers to paying more for electricity — a nagging problem that experts and state leaders say could take up to a decade or more to solve.
People in Connecticut don’t know how to pronounce ‘Connecticut,’ according to Google
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — People are Googling how to pronounce Connecticut more and more, according to the search giant. And leading the charge is none other than the Constitution State itself. The only other state with enough searches to appear on Google’s records is New York. The data shows search data since 2004. In […]
Comments / 3