WacoTrib.com
Waco police aim to add gunshot detectors, license plate readers
The Waco Police Department is on track to soon buy and install an acoustic gunshot detection system and automated license plate readers in two areas that include pieces of the Sanger Heights, Brook Oaks and Carver neighborhoods. Companies from across the country submitted bids last month to install the systems...
WacoTrib.com
Homestead Fair celebrates 35 years of post-Thanksgiving crafts, more
Skies cleared up just in time to bring a bit of sunshine for the second day of Homestead Heritage’s 35th annual post-Thanksgiving Homestead Fair. Fair organizer Caleb Tittley said good weather usually predicts good turnout, and with an eye on the forecast as the weekend got underway, Homestead was expecting 15,000 to 20,000 visitors over the three-day event that wraps up Sunday. Hundreds braved the cold wet weather Friday morning to beat late-weekend crowds.
WacoTrib.com
Those Who Make a Difference: Eric Hawkins
This is a monthly feature on someone who makes a difference in other people’s lives. To submit someone for consideration, email ken.sury@wacotrib.com. Eric Hawkins says being part of Waco Police’s NET (Neighborhood Engagement Team) aligns perfectly with his belief that law enforcement needs to meet people where they are in life.
WacoTrib.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
WacoTrib.com
Christmas Memories: Local leaders share their special holiday experiences
Central Texans will celebrate Christmas this month, and it seemed appropriate to ask a few local leaders about their own special holiday memories. Christmas in Waco has always been special to me. I have spent most of my adult life in Waco, which comes with a lot of “firsts” and...
WacoTrib.com
PHOTOS — High school football Week 14 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Nov. 25, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
WacoTrib.com
Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Waco's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
WacoTrib.com
5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $360,000
So many possibilities for this 5 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath two-story home in the China Spring ISD. The main floor has a large living area open to the kitchen and bay window dining area, featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances (including double oven), large island with sink and seating area, pantry, carpeted living room (so easy-on-the-feet), and lots of natural light. The laundry room, half bath, and isolated master suite are also on the main floor. The master bedroom is spacious and has a wonderful nook for reading, setting up a computer, or using as a nursery. Furthermore, the suite features walk-in closets, dual vanities, and a large stand-alone shower.The upstairs opens up into a roomy loft/second living area that leads to the other 4 bedrooms and a full bath with dual vanities and combo tub/shower. Two of the bedrooms have walk-in closets. The amount of storage in this home is amazing.To help keep everything comfortable, the home includes a dual-zone, high efficiency HVAC system.The covered front and back patios are perfect for enjoying the outdoors with a cup of coffee or tea. The playground artificial turf backyard is a marvel: it drains quickly, no mud comes in, easy to clean, never mow again, no fire ants, always ready for use, and has a lifetime warranty that is transferable to the new owner.
WacoTrib.com
No. 1 China Spring v. Lake Worth | LIVE TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
No. 1 China Spring v. Lake Worth | LIVE TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS. China Spring breezes through Lake Worth, into region final, 41-7 Top-ranked China Spring rolled up 421 yards of offense and walked into the regional final Friday night after a 41-7 win over Lake Worth at Waxahachie's Lumpkins Stadium. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Greater Zion to host food giveaway Friday
Kids in the Kitchen will be decorating gingerbread houses for its December class at the Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive. Ages 6-12 will meet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2, and ages 3-6 will meet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9. Cost is $20 for YMCA members and $30 for others. Registration ends one week before the class.
WacoTrib.com
Composting at the World Hunger Relief Inc. farm near Waco
The World Hunger Relief farm collects food scraps and other compostable materials from a few partner locations around town twice a week, averaging an easy 800 lbs of waste for each pickup. That helps divert the more than 70 tons of unused food that makes its way into Waco's landfill each year, according to an EPA estimate.
WacoTrib.com
Baylor notebook: Bears come up dry again in Austin
AUSTIN — The visiting interview room at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium is located in the bowels of the venue, just adjacent to that team’s locker room. Lately, whenever Baylor visits Austin and conducts its postgame interviews there, the media can hear all the responses just fine. That’s because the nearby locker room is deathly quiet.
WacoTrib.com
Bowl season next on Baylor's agenda
When the bowl pairings are announced Dec. 4, Baylor won’t be headed anywhere nearly as prestigious as the Sugar Bowl. With their 6-6 record, the Bears won’t be going to San Antonio’s Alamo Bowl or Orlando’s Cheez-It Bowl either. The Bears find themselves in a big...
WacoTrib.com
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (7) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
WacoTrib.com
4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $879,000
Beautifully-Presented Contemporary Home Living. Neatly positioned on Ritchie Road with 3,061 square feet of space, this brand-new 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home offers incredible living inside and out. Step inside to the discover a pristine interior that showcases high ceilings, abundant natural light, seamless LED downlighting and a gorgeous color palette that pairs soft tones with warm wood for a real sense of home comfort. Daily living will be spread throughout, with a spacious open-plan kitchen, dining and living room forming the heart of the home, while glass doors offer a seamless transition to the fully-fenced garden, where the undercover patio provides the perfect spot for entertaining. The kitchen comes well-equipped for the home cook with a gas cooktop, plentiful stone countertop space and immaculate shaker-style cabinetry. Each of the bedrooms are generously sized with installed ceiling fans, and the bathrooms are complete with contemporary fittings and finishes, including full-height tiling. Very high-end fixtures and finishes custom built by Jim Bland Construction.
WacoTrib.com
Speedy Columbus sails past Yoemen, 48-14
BASTROP — It took only one play for Cameron Yoe to find out it needed to play at a different speed Friday night. Columbus’ Ty’Vone Whitehead returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown. It was called back, but it gave a glimpse of the damage the Cardinals’ playmakers could do, and their speed on both sides of the ball was too much for the Yoemen to handle in a 48-14 decision in the Class 3A Division I regional round at Bastrop ISD’s drizzly Memorial Stadium.
WacoTrib.com
Central Texas playoff games to watch: Week 14
No. 1 China Spring (11-1) vs. Lake Worth (10-2) Time, site: 5 p.m. Friday at Waxahachie’s Lumpkins Stadium. Streaming: Look! Livestreams on YouTube, Twitter; Lake Worth ISD on YouTube. Breakdown: The deeper a team travels into the playoffs, the more experience it gains. That’s been a major pillar for...
WacoTrib.com
No. 1 Abbott 32, Gordon 24
HICO — For the first time all season, the No. 1-ranked Abbott Panthers didn’t win by six-man football’s mercy rule. The important thing for Abbott was that it still won. Mason Hejl gave the Panthers a fantastic rushing effort for a second straight week, spearheading Abbott to a Class 1A Div. I state quarterfinal win over Gordon.
WacoTrib.com
5 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $1,049,000
Masterfully designed inside and out -- this 3,767 sqft modern farmhouse is JAW DROPPING! You will enjoy luxurious living within this 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom immaculate home. The interior features soaring ceilings with some reaching as high as 21 feet, an AMAZING high-end kitchen, a wonderful floor plan throughout, STUNNING bright color palette with endless natural light in each room and so much more. The master suite is isolated and gorgeously finished out with herringbone floors, a vaulted ceiling, a soaking tub, large shower and a MASSIVE walk-in closet! More interior features include a large game room, custom built-ins throughout, large laundry room and unique lighting in each space. The exterior of this home is EXTRAORDINARY from the dreamy curb appeal to the covered back patio to the perfectly designed in-ground pool — you will never want to leave! The pool includes a water feature, spa, swim-up bar and slide. The covered back patio is decked out! It features a wood burning fireplace, built-in grill , refrigerator, and wet bar that all overlook the tranquil pool. More exterior features include a concrete circle driveway with tons of extra parking, 3 car garage and all sitting on 5 acres. This home is even more PERFECT in person and is ready for you to make it your own -- in McGregor ISD!
WacoTrib.com
China Spring breezes through Lake Worth, into region final, 41-7
WAXAHACHIE — One step closer. China Spring walked into the regional final after a 41-7 win over Lake Worth at Waxahachie’s Lumpkins Stadium on Friday night. The Cougars (12-1) will face No. 4 Anna (13-0) in the Region II-4A Div. I final next week. Top-ranked China Spring iced...
