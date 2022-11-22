Read full article on original website
Should you buy the euro amid ECB’s Schnabel keeping a hawkish rhetoric?
Isabel Schnabel keeps a hawkish speech in London, boosting the euro sentiment. The FX market was pretty quiet this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Also, many investors have already ended the trading year; if not, they are preparing to do so soon. Yet, some events ahead of us are...
4 dividend growth stocks to buy with a 5-year dividend growth rate of 15%
These four companies saw their stock price rise in the last five years. Lowe's Companies gained over 160% in the last five years and the dividend grew by 19.47%. One of the most popular strategies among retail investors in the stock market is buying shares in companies that pay regular (and increasing) dividends. The power of compounding attracts many investors searching for financial independence, and the higher the dividend, the faster the compounding.
Deere & Co. shares surge after quarter results. Should you buy the stock now?
Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) closed up 5% on Wednesday after strong earnings. The stock has now gained 13% in a month. The stock is a mix of value and growth for investors this year. Expectations were already high for Deere ahead of the fourth quarter earnings on Wednesday....
Asos share price is down by 90% from ATH: Is it safe to buy?
Asos share price has collapsed by 90% from its all-time high. It is one of the most shorted stocks in the UK. The company’s growth is slowing as inflation bites. The Asos (LON: ASC) share price has had a remarkable fall from grace as short interest has jumped and growth has slowed. The stock was trading at 624p on Friday, which was slightly below this month’s high of 805p. It has dropped by more than 73% this year, giving it a market cap of more than £638 million.
Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change
A single quarter could be worth more than $200 -- and it has nothing to do with inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsMore: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000...
9 Safest Places To Retire Abroad for Less Than $2,000 a Month
A lower cost of living, better weather, lower taxes and a higher quality of life are all reasons to think about making the move to another country when you get ready to retire -- and leaving the U.S....
3 strategies to buy the S&P500 index and how they performed in 2022
Using extreme levels showed by the VIX index delivered impressive results until November. Buying the S&P 500 when everyone is bearish or selling when everyone is bullish - a good strategy in 2022. US stocks have put a remarkable rally from their 2022 lows. For example, the Dow Jones index...
Analyst: these three tech stocks will do well in 2023
Daniel Flax expects Amazon, Apple Inc, and Nvidia to do well in 2023. The Neuberger Berman analyst explained why on CNBC Squawk Box. Tech stocks are down significantly this year due to higher interest rates. Tech stocks sure have had a rough 2022 as the Fed moved to aggressively lift...
Here’s what protests at Foxconn plant mean for the Apple stock
Protests broke out at Apple's main iPhone plant in China this week. Analyst explains what it means for Apple's holiday quarter on CNBC. Apple stock is currently down just under 20% versus the start of 2022. Hundreds of workers at a Foxconn plant in China turned to violent protests this...
Has the tumbling Home REIT share price become a bargain?
Home REIT stock price plunged to an all-time low this week. Viceroy Research published an extremely bearish report. The overall trend is barish but a short-term rebound can’t be ruled out. Home REIT (LON: HOME) share price has been in a freefall in the past few days as investors...
Coupa Software extends gains on reports of a potential buyout
Vista Equity Partners is reportedly interested in buying Coupa Software. Coupa Software is scheduled to report its Q3 results in December. The cloud company shot up about 35% following the Bloomberg report. Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) looks poised to extend gains this morning, which recently materialised following a report...
Five Below breaks out. Here is the next target for the stock
Five Below stock has recovered by 33% in six months. The stock has broken out at a key level ahead of earnings. An earnings beat could see the stock claim the next resistance at $184. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) is making a late comeback after remaining subdued this year. With...
Don’t fight US stocks during the Thanksgiving week
A pennant formation broke higher during the Thanksgiving week. Thanksgiving week is traditionally a short one for US equity markets. Thursday, the market is closed, and Friday, it opens for only half a regular day. In other words, with most investors on holiday and banks closed, liquidity is simply not...
Is Solana truly bullish after praise from analysts and investors?
In the last 7-days, Solana saw a price difference of 31% from its low to the high point. The trading volume of the SOL cryptocurrency also decreased by 43% in the last 24 hours. Analysts predict that SOL has a bullish outlook and that it can grow in value. Solana...
Binance is not a Chinese company: Changpeng Zhao
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao says there are no issues preventing them from bidding for Voyager assets. CZ also emphasised that Binance was not a Chinese company and had never been. He noted that FTX was at the centre of the recent rumours as it looked to elbow Binance out of...
How & where to buy VERSE, the new Bitcoin.com DeFi token
VERSE is a cross-chain token compatible with the ERC-20 standard. The token is currently under its initial public sale (Sale B) which started on November 1, 2022. Its current public sale dynamic price is $0.0001. Bitcoin.com, a digital ecosystem and secure self-custody platform where users can safely and easily interact...
Social Security: Estimate for 2023 COLA Pushes Into Double Digits After Latest Inflation Report
Social Security beneficiaries could see their 2023 cost-of-living adjustment hit double digits for the first time in more than four decades as inflation in the United States continues to spiral ever...
What to expect from the retailers this holiday quarter?
Former Macy's CEO says retailers will have record sales this holiday season. He explained his bullish thesis this morning on CNBC's "Squawk Box". U.S. Retail sales were up a better-than-expected 1.30% in October. Retail space will remain incredibly strong this holiday quarter despite fears of a looming recession, says Terry...
Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board Acquires 25% of SSE’s Electricity Transmission Business
Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board to acquire 25% of SSE’s stake in electricity transmission grid business. A £750 revolving credit facility in place to cover funding and working capital need. SSE PLC has sold a 25% stake in its energy transmission grid unit for $1.8 billion (£1.5...
A Standoff over Gas Price Cap Puts on Hold EU Measures to Counter Energy Crisis
Members not impressed by the EU commission’s proposal for 275 euros per megawatt hour. Procedures delayed include quicker renewables and joint gas purchases. Backers, skeptics and opponents to hold an emergency meeting on December 13th. Another emergency meeting looms next month as EU energy ministers disagree on plans to...
