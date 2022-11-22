ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Should you buy the euro amid ECB’s Schnabel keeping a hawkish rhetoric?

Isabel Schnabel keeps a hawkish speech in London, boosting the euro sentiment. The FX market was pretty quiet this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Also, many investors have already ended the trading year; if not, they are preparing to do so soon. Yet, some events ahead of us are...
invezz.com

4 dividend growth stocks to buy with a 5-year dividend growth rate of 15%

These four companies saw their stock price rise in the last five years. Lowe's Companies gained over 160% in the last five years and the dividend grew by 19.47%. One of the most popular strategies among retail investors in the stock market is buying shares in companies that pay regular (and increasing) dividends. The power of compounding attracts many investors searching for financial independence, and the higher the dividend, the faster the compounding.
GEORGIA STATE
invezz.com

Deere & Co. shares surge after quarter results. Should you buy the stock now?

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) closed up 5% on Wednesday after strong earnings. The stock has now gained 13% in a month. The stock is a mix of value and growth for investors this year. Expectations were already high for Deere ahead of the fourth quarter earnings on Wednesday....
invezz.com

Asos share price is down by 90% from ATH: Is it safe to buy?

Asos share price has collapsed by 90% from its all-time high. It is one of the most shorted stocks in the UK. The company’s growth is slowing as inflation bites. The Asos (LON: ASC) share price has had a remarkable fall from grace as short interest has jumped and growth has slowed. The stock was trading at 624p on Friday, which was slightly below this month’s high of 805p. It has dropped by more than 73% this year, giving it a market cap of more than £638 million.
invezz.com

3 strategies to buy the S&P500 index and how they performed in 2022

Using extreme levels showed by the VIX index delivered impressive results until November. Buying the S&P 500 when everyone is bearish or selling when everyone is bullish - a good strategy in 2022. US stocks have put a remarkable rally from their 2022 lows. For example, the Dow Jones index...
invezz.com

Analyst: these three tech stocks will do well in 2023

Daniel Flax expects Amazon, Apple Inc, and Nvidia to do well in 2023. The Neuberger Berman analyst explained why on CNBC Squawk Box. Tech stocks are down significantly this year due to higher interest rates. Tech stocks sure have had a rough 2022 as the Fed moved to aggressively lift...
invezz.com

Here’s what protests at Foxconn plant mean for the Apple stock

Protests broke out at Apple's main iPhone plant in China this week. Analyst explains what it means for Apple's holiday quarter on CNBC. Apple stock is currently down just under 20% versus the start of 2022. Hundreds of workers at a Foxconn plant in China turned to violent protests this...
invezz.com

Has the tumbling Home REIT share price become a bargain?

Home REIT stock price plunged to an all-time low this week. Viceroy Research published an extremely bearish report. The overall trend is barish but a short-term rebound can’t be ruled out. Home REIT (LON: HOME) share price has been in a freefall in the past few days as investors...
invezz.com

Coupa Software extends gains on reports of a potential buyout

Vista Equity Partners is reportedly interested in buying Coupa Software. Coupa Software is scheduled to report its Q3 results in December. The cloud company shot up about 35% following the Bloomberg report. Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) looks poised to extend gains this morning, which recently materialised following a report...
invezz.com

Five Below breaks out. Here is the next target for the stock

Five Below stock has recovered by 33% in six months. The stock has broken out at a key level ahead of earnings. An earnings beat could see the stock claim the next resistance at $184. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) is making a late comeback after remaining subdued this year. With...
invezz.com

Don’t fight US stocks during the Thanksgiving week

A pennant formation broke higher during the Thanksgiving week. Thanksgiving week is traditionally a short one for US equity markets. Thursday, the market is closed, and Friday, it opens for only half a regular day. In other words, with most investors on holiday and banks closed, liquidity is simply not...
invezz.com

Is Solana truly bullish after praise from analysts and investors?

In the last 7-days, Solana saw a price difference of 31% from its low to the high point. The trading volume of the SOL cryptocurrency also decreased by 43% in the last 24 hours. Analysts predict that SOL has a bullish outlook and that it can grow in value. Solana...
invezz.com

Binance is not a Chinese company: Changpeng Zhao

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao says there are no issues preventing them from bidding for Voyager assets. CZ also emphasised that Binance was not a Chinese company and had never been. He noted that FTX was at the centre of the recent rumours as it looked to elbow Binance out of...
invezz.com

How & where to buy VERSE, the new Bitcoin.com DeFi token

VERSE is a cross-chain token compatible with the ERC-20 standard. The token is currently under its initial public sale (Sale B) which started on November 1, 2022. Its current public sale dynamic price is $0.0001. Bitcoin.com, a digital ecosystem and secure self-custody platform where users can safely and easily interact...
invezz.com

What to expect from the retailers this holiday quarter?

Former Macy's CEO says retailers will have record sales this holiday season. He explained his bullish thesis this morning on CNBC's "Squawk Box". U.S. Retail sales were up a better-than-expected 1.30% in October. Retail space will remain incredibly strong this holiday quarter despite fears of a looming recession, says Terry...
invezz.com

A Standoff over Gas Price Cap Puts on Hold EU Measures to Counter Energy Crisis

Members not impressed by the EU commission’s proposal for 275 euros per megawatt hour. Procedures delayed include quicker renewables and joint gas purchases. Backers, skeptics and opponents to hold an emergency meeting on December 13th. Another emergency meeting looms next month as EU energy ministers disagree on plans to...

