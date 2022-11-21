Read full article on original website
Why fixing methane leaks from the oil and gas industry can be a climate game-changer – one that pays for itself
What’s the cheapest, quickest way to reduce climate change without roiling the economy? In the United States, it may be by reducing methane emissions from the oil and gas industry. Methane is the main component of natural gas, and it can leak anywhere along the supply chain, from the wellhead and processing plant, through pipelines and distribution lines, all the way to the burner of your home’s stove or furnace. Once it reaches the atmosphere, methane’s super heat-trapping properties render it a major agent of warming. Over 20 years, methane causes 85 times more warming than the same amount...
Largest dam demolition plan in history clears last federal regulatory hurdle
A plan to demolish four dams along the lower Klamath River in Oregon and California cleared its last federal bureaucratic hurdle Thursday, when U.S. regulators voted to greenlight what is set to be the country’s largest dam removal project. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) voted Thursday to approve...
Natural gas: A wellspring for the US and global energy future
Flawed energy policies are harming our ability to meet everyday needs. That is the conclusion of a soon-to-be-released paper focusing on the value of fuels such as natural gas with regard to maintaining and improving human health and welfare. Natural gas, explains the report from the McNair Center at Northwood University and Michigan’s Mackinac Center, is a wellspring for America and the world’s energy future.
California’s last operating nuclear plant just got a $1.1 billion lifeline
The Department of Energy extended a $1.1 billion lifeline to California’s embattled Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant. Diablo Canyon has become a major flashpoint over what kinds of energy are considered “clean” and what risks policymakers are willing to take to reach their climate goals. The $1.1...
U.S. energy regulators unanimously approve Commonwealth LNG terminal
WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. energy regulators unanimously approved the Commonwealth LNG, LLC liquefied natural gas terminal on the Louisiana coast on Thursday, with Democratic members listing concerns about its impact on greenhouse gas emissions and communities frequently exposed to pollution.
WA crabbing season canceled amid population busts
Washington’s North Pacific crabbers are sitting idle this year, because, for the first time ever, the U.S. snow crab season has been canceled. The North Pacific snow and red king crab seasons are canceled this year, devastating small businesses and crabbers in Alaska and Washington state. Many factors contributed...
Biden expected to announce stronger proposed methane regulations for oil and gas at climate conference
President Biden is expected to announce a proposal for stronger regulations on the oil and gas sector aimed at controlling emissions of a planet warming gas called methane. The stronger methane regulations are part of a slew of climate-related actions that Biden is expected to announce during his trip to the COP27 global climate summit in Egypt.
Washington AG: Supreme Court should allow capital gains collection before ruling on tax
(The Center Square) – Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson fired back at plaintiffs’ motion objecting to his office’s request to allow collection of a new capital gains income tax that has been ruled unconstitutional. The question of the tax’s constitutionality is likely to be decided by the state Supreme Court next year. Ferguson’s response to the Nov. 16 brief against his office’s stay motion is the latest filing in a back-and-forth between the two sides in the case. The attorney general filed a motion...
Who pays for climate change impacts, now that Californians have rejected Prop. 30?
Proposition 30, the measure that would tax the wealthy to fund electric vehicle rebates and fight wildfires, was rejected by California voters in Tuesday’s election. The measure, which San Franciscans overwhelmingly supported, would have imposed a 1.75% income tax increase on Californians who make over $2 million to reduce air pollution and emissions by investing in electric vehicles and programs to mitigate wildfire risk. Prop. 30’s failure represents a win...
Australia told to end new fossil fuel subsidies if it wants Pacific support to host climate summit
Australia must stop subsidising new fossil fuel developments if it is to win a key Pacific nation’s support for its plan to co-host a major UN climate summit in 2026. The Albanese government has launched a campaign at the Cop27 climate talks in Egypt to co-host the annual climate conference with Pacific neighbours in four years. The proposal could bring tens of thousands of people to an Australian city for climate negotiations and advocacy and has won support from the Pacific Islands Forum.
Union rejects railroad pact, raising risk of national strike
One of the largest U.S. railroad unions on Monday rejected a proposed wage deal with leading industry players, raising the specter of a strike that could cripple rail transportation just ahead of the holiday shopping season. Railroad engineers accepted a deal with the railroads that will deliver 24% raises, but the group representing conductors, known as SMART Transportation Division, voted against the pact."SMART-TD members with their votes have spoken, it's now back to the bargaining table for our operating craft members," said SMART-TD President Jeremy Ferguson said in a statement. "This can all be settled through negotiations and without a strike....
GOP Crushes State Regulator Races And Strengthens Grip Over Nation’s Energy Future
But clean-energy advocates say it’s not all bad news, and that some key renewable projects could still go ahead.
How Whatcom County narrowly went blue
(The Center Square) – With Democratic Rep. Sharon Shewmake, D-Bellingham, unseating Republican Sen. Simon Sefzik, R-Ferndale, in a close race earlier this month, the 42nd Legislative District in the northern part of Washington state has gone from purple to blue. Two Democrats and a Republican currently represent the district.
Biggest U.S. rail union digs in on paid sick time, raising threat of strike
WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Workers at the largest U.S. rail union voted against a tentative contract deal reached in September, raising the possibility of a year-end strike that could cause significant damage to the U.S. economy and strand vital shipments of food and fuel.
GOP-controlled House: Children playing poorly in the climate change sandbox
The incoming Republican-controlled House in the 118th Congress will apparently move to eliminate the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis.
U.S. grants $1.1 billion to keep Diablo Canyon nuclear plant open
WASHINGTON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Biden administration said on Monday it has approved conditional funding of up to $1.1 billion to prevent the closure of the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant in California, as part of its effort to fight climate change.
Washington's Special Education Age Limit Is Illegal, Lawsuit Claims
For disabled students in Washington, the right to free special education services lasts until the end of the school year in which they turn 21. A class-action lawsuit filed in federal court this week says this age cutoff violates federal law. The suit, aimed at the state's education agency, seeks...
Study imagines second life for inactive oil and gas wells
Researchers from the University of Alberta in Canada have developed a model for determining the feasibility of repurposing inactive oil and gas wells. While determining if it would be economically feasible to retrofit orphaned oil and gas wells to geothermally heat water for 2,000 cattle on an Aberta cattle ranch during the winter months, the researchers took the first steps toward developing a template for estimating the cost of converting a well for such uses as well as creating an approach for predicting the heat energy that can be harnessed from those wells.
COP27 ends with no emissions agreement: The oil era is ending anyway — because it must
COP27, the UN climate conference held in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, this year, ended with the dismantling of one climate-diplomacy stone wall — which was very good news — and the construction of another, which most definitely was not. Thirty years of stonewalling by rich nations over even discussing how to finance the growing global bill for climate-turbocharged weather disasters ended with a reluctant U.S. concession that the topic could at last be formally discussed, and agreement to set up of a fund as one important mechanism to help pay those bills.
Democratic wins in Washington state buoy party hopes
Democrats won a second key House race in Washington state Saturday — an open seat in a conservative region that long evaded the party. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, an auto-shop owner who describes herself as an independent-minded Democrat, pulled off a victory against Joe Kent, a far-right “America First” ex-Green Beret who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, in southwest Washington’s 3rd Congressional District.
