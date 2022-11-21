ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 2

Related
The Conversation U.S.

Why fixing methane leaks from the oil and gas industry can be a climate game-changer – one that pays for itself

What’s the cheapest, quickest way to reduce climate change without roiling the economy? In the United States, it may be by reducing methane emissions from the oil and gas industry. Methane is the main component of natural gas, and it can leak anywhere along the supply chain, from the wellhead and processing plant, through pipelines and distribution lines, all the way to the burner of your home’s stove or furnace. Once it reaches the atmosphere, methane’s super heat-trapping properties render it a major agent of warming. Over 20 years, methane causes 85 times more warming than the same amount...
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Natural gas: A wellspring for the US and global energy future

Flawed energy policies are harming our ability to meet everyday needs. That is the conclusion of a soon-to-be-released paper focusing on the value of fuels such as natural gas with regard to maintaining and improving human health and welfare. Natural gas, explains the report from the McNair Center at Northwood University and Michigan’s Mackinac Center, is a wellspring for America and the world’s energy future.
TEXAS STATE
MyNorthwest

WA crabbing season canceled amid population busts

Washington’s North Pacific crabbers are sitting idle this year, because, for the first time ever, the U.S. snow crab season has been canceled. The North Pacific snow and red king crab seasons are canceled this year, devastating small businesses and crabbers in Alaska and Washington state. Many factors contributed...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Washington AG: Supreme Court should allow capital gains collection before ruling on tax

(The Center Square) – Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson fired back at plaintiffs’ motion objecting to his office’s request to allow collection of a new capital gains income tax that has been ruled unconstitutional. The question of the tax’s constitutionality is likely to be decided by the state Supreme Court next year. Ferguson’s response to the Nov. 16 brief against his office’s stay motion is the latest filing in a back-and-forth between the two sides in the case. The attorney general filed a motion...
WASHINGTON STATE
San Francisco Examiner

Who pays for climate change impacts, now that Californians have rejected Prop. 30?

Proposition 30, the measure that would tax the wealthy to fund electric vehicle rebates and fight wildfires, was rejected by California voters in Tuesday’s election. The measure, which San Franciscans overwhelmingly supported, would have imposed a 1.75% income tax increase on Californians who make over $2 million to reduce air pollution and emissions by investing in electric vehicles and programs to mitigate wildfire risk. Prop. 30’s failure represents a win...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

Australia told to end new fossil fuel subsidies if it wants Pacific support to host climate summit

Australia must stop subsidising new fossil fuel developments if it is to win a key Pacific nation’s support for its plan to co-host a major UN climate summit in 2026. The Albanese government has launched a campaign at the Cop27 climate talks in Egypt to co-host the annual climate conference with Pacific neighbours in four years. The proposal could bring tens of thousands of people to an Australian city for climate negotiations and advocacy and has won support from the Pacific Islands Forum.
CBS LA

Union rejects railroad pact, raising risk of national strike

One of the largest U.S. railroad unions on Monday rejected a proposed wage deal with leading industry players, raising the specter of a strike that could cripple rail transportation just ahead of the holiday shopping season. Railroad engineers accepted a deal with the railroads that will deliver 24% raises, but the group representing conductors, known as SMART Transportation Division, voted against the pact."SMART-TD members with their votes have spoken, it's now back to the bargaining table for our operating craft members," said SMART-TD President Jeremy Ferguson said in a statement. "This can all be settled through negotiations and without a strike....
The Center Square

How Whatcom County narrowly went blue

(The Center Square) – With Democratic Rep. Sharon Shewmake, D-Bellingham, unseating Republican Sen. Simon Sefzik, R-Ferndale, in a close race earlier this month, the 42nd Legislative District in the northern part of Washington state has gone from purple to blue. Two Democrats and a Republican currently represent the district.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
globalspec.com

Study imagines second life for inactive oil and gas wells

Researchers from the University of Alberta in Canada have developed a model for determining the feasibility of repurposing inactive oil and gas wells. While determining if it would be economically feasible to retrofit orphaned oil and gas wells to geothermally heat water for 2,000 cattle on an Aberta cattle ranch during the winter months, the researchers took the first steps toward developing a template for estimating the cost of converting a well for such uses as well as creating an approach for predicting the heat energy that can be harnessed from those wells.
Salon

COP27 ends with no emissions agreement: The oil era is ending anyway — because it must

COP27, the UN climate conference held in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, this year, ended with the dismantling of one climate-diplomacy stone wall — which was very good news — and the construction of another, which most definitely was not. Thirty years of stonewalling by rich nations over even discussing how to finance the growing global bill for climate-turbocharged weather disasters ended with a reluctant U.S. concession that the topic could at last be formally discussed, and agreement to set up of a fund as one important mechanism to help pay those bills.
TEXAS STATE
MyNorthwest

Democratic wins in Washington state buoy party hopes

Democrats won a second key House race in Washington state Saturday — an open seat in a conservative region that long evaded the party. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, an auto-shop owner who describes herself as an independent-minded Democrat, pulled off a victory against Joe Kent, a far-right “America First” ex-Green Beret who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, in southwest Washington’s 3rd Congressional District.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.

 https://mynorthwest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy