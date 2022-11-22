EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball senior guard Jelani Simmons (Columbus, Ohio) and junior guard Gary Solomon (Detroit, Michigan) combined for 44 points to lead the Screaming Eagles to a 69-57 victory at Bowling Green State University Saturday afternoon at the Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio. The Screaming Eagles, who posted their first Division I road win, are 3-3 after tonight’s action, while the Falcons fall to 2-4. Simmons posted a team-high 23 points on nine-of-16 from the field, four-of-nine from beyond the arc, and one-of-two from the stripe. Solomon, who scored USI’s first eight points of the second half, posted his 21 points on eight-of-14 from the field, including a three-point bomb, and four-of-four from the stripe.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO