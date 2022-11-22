Read full article on original website
14news.com
Energy on Ice is back in Owensboro
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Energy on Ice is back in Owensboro. The rink will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until January. The event opened up on Black Friday to a large crow, all of whom told 14 News they were pleased with how it turned out. Convention Center General...
14news.com
Update: WB Lloyd back open at Burkhardt
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic update for drivers in Evansville. Dispatchers say westbound Lloyd Expressway is back open at Burkhardt after a vehicle broke down. They say it was not a wreck, but it was impacting traffic at one of Evansville’s busiest intersections on Black Friday.
14news.com
Sunshine, Slightly Warmer
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Generous sunshine and warmer as high temps stretch into the lower 60s. Tonight, mostly cloudy and not as cold as lows dip into the mid-30s. Thursday (Thanksgiving), becoming mostly cloudy with scattered light rain during the afternoon. High temps in the upper 50s to 60-degrees behind a light southeasterly wind. Thursday night, cloudy with light rain early as lows drop into the mid-40s.
14news.com
Madisonville’s ‘Deck the Park’ underway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Madisonville is getting in the Christmas Spirit. Deck the Park is underway nightly through the January 1. It’s a two mile drive thru light display at Madisonville City Park with lots of tunnels and displays. There are also Christmas photo ops. Admission is free from...
14news.com
Dirt bike involved in serious crash in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a driver was seriously hurt during a crash Saturday. It happened shortly after 4 p.m. in the 2600 block of Forest Avenue. The crash report does not provide much information, but says a Honda XR was the only vehicle involved. We haven’t been...
14news.com
Shots fired at Evansville home
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating after shots were fired at a house. Reports show it happened early Saturday morning in the 1600 block of Rheinhardt Ave. Police say the person who reported it found 9mm shell casings in front of their house and had surveillance video of...
14news.com
Evansville and Owensboro holding ‘Small Business Saturday’ events
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This weekend is Small Business Saturday. Lots of local shops are participating all across the Tri-State. In downtown Evansville, there will be maps in front of 318 Main Street starting at 9 a.m. They will list all the shops with deals, and there will be local...
14news.com
Crowds hit the town for Small Business Saturday in the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The holiday season is in full swing, and with it comes deals, promotions, and shopping. “It’s really an incentive to get people out and shopping in the community, and spend that money locally,” said Kelsey Hargis, Community Enrichment Officer for Independence Bank. As Henderson...
WANE-TV
Indiana family’s holiday tradition continues after tragedy
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One Evansville church continues a family tradition of preparing meals for the community. But this year, things are different. The Hite family of Full Gospel Mission Church carries on this holiday season without two of their own following the August 10 Weinbach Avenue explosion. It is quite the adjustment for a tradition that has spanned 16 years.
14news.com
Small business owners prep for ‘Small Business Saturday’ across the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The holiday season consistently appeals to consumers, and businesses of all shapes and sizes look to capitalize on that opportunity. The biggest shopping time of the year is usually characterized by Black Friday, but a lot of local owners look ahead to “Small Business Saturday.”
14news.com
Dispatch: Crash involving 3 cars on NB Hwy 41 and Walnut St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A crash involving three cars happened on Saturday night in Evansville. Dispatch responded to a crash involving three cars at Northbound Highway 41 and Walnut Street. Dispatch says one of the people involved in the wreck hit their head and was checked out on scene. Officials...
14news.com
New restaurant coming to Evansville’s west side
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new restaurant is coming to West Franklin Street in Evansville. Noche Tequila and Tacos will be located at 2215 W. Franklin St. The owner is also the owner of The Landing, Rooftop, Birdies and Pips Pub. The architect for the project is hoping for the...
14news.com
Home catches fire on Thanksgiving in Masonville
MASONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - In Daviess County, a home caught on fire on Thanksgiving. It was just after 2 p.m. on Deer Valley’s Creekview Court. Masonville Firefighters say the fire was coming from the garage, but spread into the home and attic. No one was hurt. The cause is...
14news.com
Daviess Co. hosts blood drive for teacher recovering from recent procedure
Owensboro, Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County is holding a district wide fundraiser to raise money for Apollo High School Engineering and Computer Science teacher, Jonathan Leohr, where he can return home to his family. Leohr is in Nashville recovering from a stem cell transplant after having cancer for 12 years.
Police: Two shot at one another on Clay Street
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A shooting occurred at the 600 block of Clay Street on Friday night. Henderson Police say Issac Beck,18, and Davion Hannah, 21, were arrested. Police say the two were shooting at each other, but no one was hurt. Beck was charged with: Assault, 1st degree Wanton Endangerment-1st degree Hannah was charged […]
14news.com
USI Basketball gets first D1 road win, with victory at Bowling Green St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball senior guard Jelani Simmons (Columbus, Ohio) and junior guard Gary Solomon (Detroit, Michigan) combined for 44 points to lead the Screaming Eagles to a 69-57 victory at Bowling Green State University Saturday afternoon at the Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio. The Screaming Eagles, who posted their first Division I road win, are 3-3 after tonight’s action, while the Falcons fall to 2-4. Simmons posted a team-high 23 points on nine-of-16 from the field, four-of-nine from beyond the arc, and one-of-two from the stripe. Solomon, who scored USI’s first eight points of the second half, posted his 21 points on eight-of-14 from the field, including a three-point bomb, and four-of-four from the stripe.
14news.com
Kentucky State Police to host ‘Cram the Cruiser’ event
HARTFORD, Ky. (WFIE) - On December 2, Kentucky State Police Officers and some other volunteers, are asking you to come out and “Cram the Cruiser.”. According to a press release, the event will go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The public can come out and help KSP cram...
Unexpected delays cause holiday travel pains in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Lately, it’s been busy on the roads and in the skies. Many Tri-Staters headed to their Thanksgiving destinations Wednesday night, on what is usually the busiest travel day of the year. But some drivers passing through Henderson had some unexpected delays. Utility crews spent several hours replacing cables along the Highway […]
14news.com
Man shot in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Police were called to a shooting Friday night in Henderson. The victim was found in the 1600 block of Garfield Avenue. Police say he is not very cooperative. Officers say the victim told them he was walking down the street and someone shot him twice at...
14news.com
West Side Nut Club getting ready for Santa Land
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. The West Side Nut Club was out early Friday morning on West Franklin street to set up an annual attraction. Santa Land has been a Nut Club staple for more than 15 years now. Chairman Zach Fleenor...
