Read full article on original website
Related
\Ohio unemployment figures tell different stories
(The Center Square) – Ohio’s October jobs report showed two different pictures, with more Ohioans out of work but fewer in the state looking for work. The separate numbers also show a growing trend, according to the Columbus-based policy group The Buckeye Institute. “Ohio’s October jobs report shows...
Ohio must put Lake Erie on ‘pollution diet’ under settlement terms
TOLEDO, OH — The state of Ohio must develop a mandatory cap on algae-fueling nutrient pollution entering Lake Erie under the terms of a proposed court settlement. Public comment is being taken until Dec. 12 on a federal consent decree that would force Ohio to create a new plan for curbing nutrient runoff from farms and livestock operations by developing a Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) for the Maumee River watershed.
5 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by Nicolás Perondi on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
ashlandsource.com
Ohio's mineral resources valued at nearly $1.5 billion in 2021
COLUMBUS – A newly released report from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) shows the state’s mineral resources produced nearly $1.5 billion worth of geologic commodities in 2021. The total value of all nonfuel industrial minerals exceeded $1 billion for an eighth straight year.
Some Republicans want to abolish Ohio’s income tax. How could the state do that?
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Completely abolishing Ohio’s state income tax, long a conservative pipe dream, has never been closer to becoming a reality. Since 2005, Ohio lawmakers have steadily reduced the state’s income tax rates, including by almost half for the state’s wealthiest residents. And earlier this year, nearly a third of Ohio senators sponsored legislation to phase out the income tax over the next 10 years. While that bill is unlikely to pass before the end of the year, the Ohio General Assembly next year is expected to be even more conservative than the current one, with Republicans increasing their already enormous majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.
Report: Pennsylvania coal ash site sixth-most polluted in nation
(The Center Square) – A former coal power plant in western Pennsylvania has one of the most contaminated coal ash sites in the nation. That’s according to a new report, “Poisonous Coverup,” published by the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice. The environmental groups argue that, across America, “nearly all coal plant owners are ignoring key requirements and employing common tricks to avoid mandatory cleanup” of coal ash, a byproduct of burning coal that has various contaminants. ...
a-z-animals.com
Meet the Largest Land Owners in Ohio
There are numerous advantages to owning land. For starters, owning land can yield good rewards. In general, land is a long-term asset that is tangible, useable, and in limited supply. Since land is in short supply, long-term patterns indicate that it will continue to appreciate over time. Unlike other investments like stocks and commodities, land is always in demand.
This Might Be the Most Fascinating Ghost Town in Ohio
For the adventurous and the brave, ghost town exploring is an enjoyable hobby. There are several ghost towns in Ohio with questionable stories of abandonment but the following may be the most fascinating of them all, keep reading to learn more.
Mount Vernon News
Ohio officially becomes home for Air Force’s cyberspace mission
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – An Ohio National Guard unit officially became the U.S. Air Force’s first cyberspace wing following a year-long assessment of the site. Both the Air Force and the National Guard Bureau confirmed in August 2021 that Ohio’s 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield was the preferred choice for the cyberspace mission but spent more than 12 months assessing the site.
4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio
Coconut rice with prawnsPhoto byPhoto by Alexandra Tran on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that serve absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Most commonly seen birds in Ohio
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Ohio using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was […]
Nearly one year on, 130 school districts’ lawsuit challenging Ohio private school vouchers continues in court
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The state and a coalition over 130 school districts are awaiting a decision by a Franklin County judge on whether a nearly year-old lawsuit challenging Ohio’s private school vouchers will be dismissed or can continue toward trial. Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Jaiza Page held...
wyso.org
The Race Project: Jessica Thomas and Eliza Mindy Berman
Two young ladies, Jessica Thomas—a former teacher—and Eliza Mindy Berman—a high school student—answer questions on the topic of race in America. Jessica: I'm Jessica Thomas. I went to Urbana University. I'm currently sitting here with my two and a half year old on my lap, and I am Black.
13abc.com
Northwest Ohio law enforcement agencies collaborate for “Lights for Lives”
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol collaborated with the Findlay District and various Northwest Ohio law enforcement agencies to complete their 11th annual “Lights for Lives” campaign. The campaign focuses on officers activating their overhead lights and stopping vehicles that have committed traffic violations to...
columbusfreepress.com
River of Turkeys - Ohio is a Hoot: The Real Meaning of the State’s Name
I’m looking right now at the Ohio River, that great and beautiful stream whose name is said to mean just that, in poetry and on place mats. But has anyone heard that explanation and seriously believed it? Perhaps many Ohioans do believe it, and that is why we have the state legislature that we do.
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio reports under 9,500 new COVID-19 cases past week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported under 9,500 new coronavirus cases for the past week. In the last week, the state has reported 9,424 cases, 383 new COVID-related hospitalizations, 28 new COVID-related ICU admissions and 75 deaths. Last Thursday, Ohio reported 10,170 new...
wyso.org
Yellow Springs Home unveils new housing project
Yellow Springs Home, Inc, a low-income housing program will build a new senior housing project in the village. The organization shared the first stages of its new project during a community outreach event. The project, Yellow Springs Senior Apartments, will provide a mix of senior-friendly cluster homes and rentals. This...
Ohio’s new COVID-19 cases fall under 10,000
The Ohio Department of Health on Wednesday reported 9,424 new COVID-19 cases, dropping the new case count under 10,000 again after more than a month.
Right-wing Silicon Valley hijacking Ohio’s future
At any given moment in the motion of history – especially during those distinguished times often characterized as “unprecedented” or “extraordinary” – it’s far too common, almost expected, to hear an idiom popularized by Fredric Jameson: “It’s easier to imagine the end of the world than the end of capitalism.”
WFMJ.com
Ohio, Michigan governors place wager on Ohio State vs. Michigan game
It's one of the biggest rivalries in all of college football and this year, even state governors are getting involved. Ohio Governor, Mike DeWine along with Michigan Governor, Gretchen Whitmer placed a friendly wager on the big game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines highlighting regional delicacies from both states.
Comments / 0