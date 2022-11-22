Jeremy Pruitt admitted to handing over cash to the mother of a player in a fast food restaurant bag during his tenure as the head coach of the Tennessee football team. A document obtained by the Knoxville News Sentinel revealed a woman contacted Pruitt and asked for money. In response,...
LSU’s loss the Texas A&M dropped the Tigers five spots in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll.
Tulane’s victory over Cincinnati pushed the Green Wave up a spot.
LSU fell from #6 to #11.
Tulane move to #18 from #19.
Comments / 0