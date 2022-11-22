Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Patti LaBelle stars in new Lifetime holiday movie, A New Orleans NoelTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Black-Owned Restaurants in New OrleansNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans FoodieNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
A Traditional New Orleans Monday Dinner is Red Beans & Rice:Recipe IncludedNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
Related
Stephen Curry's Epic Reaction After Malika Andrews Asked Him About Andrew Wiggins
Stephen Curry gives an amazing reaction to Andrew Wiggins' chances of becoming an NBA All-Star this season.
DeMarcus Cousins to sign with unexpected team?
DeMarcus Cousins may be back on the court soon, albeit a different court than the one that we are used to seeing him on. Duncan DeAeth of Taiwan News reports this week that the four-time NBA All-Star center Cousins is in negotiations to sign with a team in Taiwan’s T1 League. DeAeth notes that there has been no confirmation to this point from either the T1 League or Cousins about a potential signing but that Cousins may reportedly join a team based in southern Taiwan (either the Tainan TSG Ghosthawks or the Kaohsiung Aquas).
Jordan Poole Acted Thirsty And Wild After Seeing A Woman On The Court
Jordan Poole couldn't help himself and acted really wild after spotting an attractive woman during a Golden State Warriors game.
Warriors could make big upgrade at center?
The Golden State Warriors have long been the sultans of small-ball, but it may finally be time for them to adapt. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reported on Wednesday that rival executives believe the Warriors covet additional size in a potential trade. Pincus adds that San Antonio’s Jakob Poeltl or Indiana’s Myles Turner, two very popular trade candidates at center, are players who could be targets for the Warriors.
Video: Stephen Curry's Son Canon Does His Father's "Night-Night" Celebration After The Warriors Beat Clippers
The four-year-old was seen sharing an adorable moment with his father after the Warriors notched up a convincing 124-107 win.
Charles Barkley opens up about losing Michael Jordan as a friend
Charles Barkley recently discussed why his friendship with Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan ended.
Draymond Green Reacts to Patrick Beverley Getting Suspended
Draymond Green thought Beverley's punishment was a bit excessive.
“Hi Dwight, I'm coming” — DeMarcus Cousins is traveling to join Dwight Howard in the T1 League
DeMarcus Cousins is on the move to join his fellow compatriot Dwight Howard in the Taiwanese League.
Andre Iguodala Savagely Destroys Mikal Bridges On Instagram After Being Call 'Oldhead'
Andre Iguodala had a big response to Mikal Bridges after the Phoenix Suns player disrespected him.
The Knicks Must Be Realistic in Their Next Star Search
The Knicks have once again made their interest in trading for a star known. They may need to recalibrate expectations to avoid another letdown. It is that special time of year. No, not the holiday season. The time of year when the Knicks let it be known they are plotting on the next available star, after falling short of expectations out of the gate.
Charles Barkley Says John Salley, Dennis Rodman, And Rick Mahorn Don't Know How To Fight
Charles Barkley roasted Rick Mahorn, Dennis Rodman, and John Salley while discussing Patrick Beverley's push on Deandre Ayton.
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley Warns Patrick Beverley About Getting 'A Two Piece' If He Keeps Provoking Rivals
Patrick Beverley made a lot of noise last night with yet another on-court controversy, curiously involving another Phoenix Suns player. The Los Angeles Lakers point guard has been known for getting into people's faces, yelling at them, and generally trying to mess with whoever. On Tuesday night, he once again...
NBC Sports
Steph's son Canon hits adorable 'night night' celly after win
Basketball isn't the only thing that runs in the Curry family, their iconic celebrations do as well. Following the Warriors' 124-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at Chase Center, Steph Curry shared an adorable celebratory moment with his son, Canon. After giving his father a fistbump, Canon...
FOX Sports
NBA Front Office Confidential: Giannis, Beverley catching unfair heat?
When Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo knocked over a ladder belonging to the Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center crew, as they were breaking down the court following the 76ers' 110-102 victory over the Bucks, the condemnation on social media was swift and furious. It was, in the opinion of a variety...
Yardbarker
Nets Forward Markieff Morris Gets Real On Why Ben Simmons Is Finally Playing Like An All-Star Again
After an abysmal start to the season, things are finally looking up for the Brooklyn Nets. Kyrie Irving is back to playing basketball, Kevin Durant is healthy and over his trade request, and new head coach Jacque Vaughn seems to be preaching a message that is being heard by his players.
Kevin Durant Got Dunked On
OG Anunoby threw down a dunk on Kevin Durant in Wednesday’s game between the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets.
Former Chicago Bulls Player Called Out Shaquille O'Neal And Charles Barkley Because Of Kyrie Irving
Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley got called out over their criticism of Kyrie Irving by a former Chicago Bull.
NBA
Lakers' Anthony Davis turns in historic performance
Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis made NBA history Tuesday night, filling the box score like few before him. Davis finished the night with 37 points, 21 rebounds, five steals and five blocks in the Lakers’ 115-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns. Since blocks and steals became an...
Comments / 0