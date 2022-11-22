ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

DeMarcus Cousins to sign with unexpected team?

DeMarcus Cousins may be back on the court soon, albeit a different court than the one that we are used to seeing him on. Duncan DeAeth of Taiwan News reports this week that the four-time NBA All-Star center Cousins is in negotiations to sign with a team in Taiwan’s T1 League. DeAeth notes that there has been no confirmation to this point from either the T1 League or Cousins about a potential signing but that Cousins may reportedly join a team based in southern Taiwan (either the Tainan TSG Ghosthawks or the Kaohsiung Aquas).
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors could make big upgrade at center?

The Golden State Warriors have long been the sultans of small-ball, but it may finally be time for them to adapt. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reported on Wednesday that rival executives believe the Warriors covet additional size in a potential trade. Pincus adds that San Antonio’s Jakob Poeltl or Indiana’s Myles Turner, two very popular trade candidates at center, are players who could be targets for the Warriors.
theknickswall

The Knicks Must Be Realistic in Their Next Star Search

The Knicks have once again made their interest in trading for a star known. They may need to recalibrate expectations to avoid another letdown. It is that special time of year. No, not the holiday season. The time of year when the Knicks let it be known they are plotting on the next available star, after falling short of expectations out of the gate.
NBC Sports

Steph's son Canon hits adorable 'night night' celly after win

Basketball isn't the only thing that runs in the Curry family, their iconic celebrations do as well. Following the Warriors' 124-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at Chase Center, Steph Curry shared an adorable celebratory moment with his son, Canon. After giving his father a fistbump, Canon...
FOX Sports

NBA Front Office Confidential: Giannis, Beverley catching unfair heat?

When Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo knocked over a ladder belonging to the Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center crew, as they were breaking down the court following the 76ers' 110-102 victory over the Bucks, the condemnation on social media was swift and furious. It was, in the opinion of a variety...
NBA

Lakers' Anthony Davis turns in historic performance

Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis made NBA history Tuesday night, filling the box score like few before him. Davis finished the night with 37 points, 21 rebounds, five steals and five blocks in the Lakers’ 115-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns. Since blocks and steals became an...
