Fort Worth, TX

eastcoasttraveller.com

Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas TX

Bonnie And Clyde Were Outlaws Who Committed Crimes. Bonnie Parker's headstone is a simple upright stone that states, "Tyner." Bonnie's grave is next to a row of shrubs and giant spruce trees. Her gravesite is easy to miss, but visitors enjoy coming to pay their respects. Bonnie and Clyde were...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas-Fort Worth This Week: November 25-27

I bet you thought I was going to make a string of puns with Eagles song lyrics for this post, but you’d be wrong. I can’t tell you why, though. At any rate, head to Cowtown to hear Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill, and Preston Hollow resident Don Henley post up 30 of the band’s greatest hits. Get tickets here.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Haltom City

HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A pedestrian was hit and found laying in the street in Haltom City. It happened on Nov. 23 at about 8:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of Denton Highway.Witnesses said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and laying in the roadway. Police said the pedestrian was hit by at least one northbound vehicle. The driver(s) involved in the incident remained on scene and were cooperating with police. As a result, police closed Denton Highway/377 from Loop 820 to Browning Boulevard Wednesday night. The investigation is ongoing. 
HALTOM CITY, TX
High School Football PRO

Dallas, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Carroll High School - Southlake football team will have a game with McKinney High School on November 25, 2022, 13:15:00.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
CBS DFW

Dive team called to assist with submerged vehicle near Seagoville

SEAGOVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday that it is investigating a submerged vehicle near Seagoville.Police said that at about 9:15 a.m. on Nov. 23, 2022, someone called in about a car driving off the road near Haines Rd. and Jimmy Ln. into a body of water. Officers arrived at the scene and called the Grand Prairie dive team for help finding the car.Just after noon, the dive team said they found the car in the water. All four doors were closed, and police believe that whoever was in the vehicle is still in it. Police said they currently believe this was an accident.This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.
SEAGOVILLE, TX
country1025.com

Massachusetts Ice Cream Shop Wins 2022 National Flavor of the Year – Takes 3rd Place Nationally As Well

Every year ice cream shops from around the country (and beyond) come together for the North American Ice Cream Association contest. This year it was held in Fort Worth, Texas and a Massachusetts ice cream shop was the big winner, taking home 1st and 3rd place in the National Flavor of the Year contest. That shop is Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe – with locations in Peabody, Salem, and Gloucester, MA.
GLOUCESTER, MA
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Grapevine

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. GARRETT, SERENITY DVINCIA; B/F; POB: TEXAS; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE...
GRAPEVINE, TX
Dallas Observer

Six H-E-B Items Worth the Wait in Line

Friends Claudia Kist and Tommy Trogden created an H-E-B Facebook page as a way to secretly keep friends informed about the grocery chain’s expansion into North Texas before the company made the news official. “We started it back in 2020 when it was filed with the Plano zoning board...
DALLAS, TX

