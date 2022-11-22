Read full article on original website
Texas woman hospitalized after Pitbull attacked her and ate her bicep after biting into her friend's neckAmarie M.Lewisville, TX
Positive News: Texas Woman and Cancer Survivor Was Diagnosed, Treated, and Cured of Lung Cancer on the Same VisitZack LoveFort Worth, TX
This Dallas-Fort Worth singer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Despite the Storms, Thousands Turn Out for YMCA Turkey TrotsLarry LeaseTarrant County, TX
Top 12 New Restaurants In Collin County To Try Before The Year Ends
This year is almost over. What better time to look back at the new restaurants and bars that graced our palates? Here is Local Profile’s best of new restaurants list for 2022. If you missed any of these, there is still time this year to check them out. We...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas TX
Bonnie And Clyde Were Outlaws Who Committed Crimes. Bonnie Parker's headstone is a simple upright stone that states, "Tyner." Bonnie's grave is next to a row of shrubs and giant spruce trees. Her gravesite is easy to miss, but visitors enjoy coming to pay their respects. Bonnie and Clyde were...
This Texas Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
Tasting Table compiled a list of restaurants that serve the best Thanksgiving dinners in the US.
This Is The Best Burger Joint In Texas
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best burger joints in each state.
dmagazine.com
Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas-Fort Worth This Week: November 25-27
I bet you thought I was going to make a string of puns with Eagles song lyrics for this post, but you’d be wrong. I can’t tell you why, though. At any rate, head to Cowtown to hear Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill, and Preston Hollow resident Don Henley post up 30 of the band’s greatest hits. Get tickets here.
The family of a Fort Worth man killed by police is baffled by his behavior
FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth Mother is looking for answers surrounding the surprise behavior of her husband as she tries to comfort their children. It was love at first sight when Brittany Williams met Joe Williams back in 2011. But now, her life seems upside down. "I'm...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Haltom City
HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A pedestrian was hit and found laying in the street in Haltom City. It happened on Nov. 23 at about 8:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of Denton Highway.Witnesses said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and laying in the roadway. Police said the pedestrian was hit by at least one northbound vehicle. The driver(s) involved in the incident remained on scene and were cooperating with police. As a result, police closed Denton Highway/377 from Loop 820 to Browning Boulevard Wednesday night. The investigation is ongoing.
texasstandard.org
Dallas wants to move homeless people from encampments into housing. But trust is in short supply
On a sunny afternoon, nearly a dozen workers schlepping up and down the steep, rocky ravine trash and items left behind by the community of people who once lived here. It’s sweaty work, heaving huge black garbage bags onto the back of a truck. Abandoned belongings pile up in...
Dallas area sees record snowfall
On Friday, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport received a trace of snow. Checking the record books, all the way back to 1898, there’s never been any snow reported as early as Nov. 18 until now.
Was this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in North Texas
No matter if it's rain or sunshine, it's always a good day to be alive and that's true with the holiday season, and of course, winning a couple of thousand dollars couldn't hurt.
Dallas, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Dallas, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Carroll High School - Southlake football team will have a game with McKinney High School on November 25, 2022, 13:15:00.
Dive team called to assist with submerged vehicle near Seagoville
SEAGOVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday that it is investigating a submerged vehicle near Seagoville.Police said that at about 9:15 a.m. on Nov. 23, 2022, someone called in about a car driving off the road near Haines Rd. and Jimmy Ln. into a body of water. Officers arrived at the scene and called the Grand Prairie dive team for help finding the car.Just after noon, the dive team said they found the car in the water. All four doors were closed, and police believe that whoever was in the vehicle is still in it. Police said they currently believe this was an accident.This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.
country1025.com
Massachusetts Ice Cream Shop Wins 2022 National Flavor of the Year – Takes 3rd Place Nationally As Well
Every year ice cream shops from around the country (and beyond) come together for the North American Ice Cream Association contest. This year it was held in Fort Worth, Texas and a Massachusetts ice cream shop was the big winner, taking home 1st and 3rd place in the National Flavor of the Year contest. That shop is Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe – with locations in Peabody, Salem, and Gloucester, MA.
Was this your ticket? $40,000 winning Mega Millions ticket sold somewhere in Texas
The Texas Lottery shows that no one in the state of Texas won the jackpot or a secondary prize from the November 18 drawing, but another prize of a cool $40,000 was won on a ticket sold somewhere in the state.
Police Warn of People Being Robbed in Parking Lots Right Now in Texas
A news story coming out of McKinney, Texas recently confirms police are currently warning area residents that people are being robbed in store parking lots--including a Costco store nearby. This begs the question: are thefts on the rise, generally speaking? Will we see more of this here at our stores...
Texas executes man for killing ex-girlfriend and her son, 7, at Fort Worth home and then burying their bodies
HOUSTON — A Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago was executed on Wednesday, after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Stephen Barbee, 55, received a lethal injection at the...
Three people killed in three incidents on wet Dallas freeways on Thanksgiving Day
Sadly, Thanksgiving was a day of tragedy on Dallas highways largely because of the rain coupled with drivers going too fast. A Little Elm man was killed on the Dallas North Tollway
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Grapevine
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. GARRETT, SERENITY DVINCIA; B/F; POB: TEXAS; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE...
Dallas Observer
Six H-E-B Items Worth the Wait in Line
Friends Claudia Kist and Tommy Trogden created an H-E-B Facebook page as a way to secretly keep friends informed about the grocery chain’s expansion into North Texas before the company made the news official. “We started it back in 2020 when it was filed with the Plano zoning board...
