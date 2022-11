Video/Transcript: Kirby Smart’s Postgame Presser – Georgia vs. Georgia Tech 2022. On going 12-0 in the regular season for the second-straight year…. “It’s hard to do. You schedule these games and you get everyone’s best every single week. This team just keeps rising to the occasion. We came out a little flat, a little lethargic, you’re always worried about your team over Thanksgiving because they take that break. But they answered the bell the second half. Georgia Tech helped us with some turnovers, but there are so many things we need to work on to get better at. I wish we had played better. I want to play better and that starts with us as coaches trying to get it better.”

ATLANTA, GA ・ 14 HOURS AGO