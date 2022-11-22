Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, GA
Security guards, metal detectors, and pat downs at the Columbus Democratic Party officeEdy ZooColumbus, GA
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
MV Realty Targets Vulnerable & Elderly GA Homeowners into 40-year Contracts; 71% are in 'Majority Black Neighborhoods'Zack LoveColumbus, GA
Related
Opelika-Auburn News
Former Auburn and Alabama athletes challenge fans to raise money to defeat ALS in the Kerry and Gary Challenge
Auburn and Alabama fans can agree on at least three things: The importance of the Iron Bowl, the benefits of a good challenge, and, often enough, the importance of doing good. If the first two things happen to line up with the last one, so much the better. It’s these...
Opelika-Auburn News
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $879,900
Introducing the Savannah plan Transitional Elevation with estimated completion Fall 2022. This home features an open layout of the Kitchen w/large island, DR, Great Room & Outdoor Living w/Screened Porch, making it perfect for entertaining.Main floor Study, Morning Kitchen & WI Pantry are thoughtful features for a modern lifestyle.Owner’s Suite includes spacious double WI Closets, frameless glass shower & Soaking Tub.Guest room w/en suite bath including zero entry tile shower is conveniently located on the main floor.Upper level includes HUGE loft space & storage closet, Two additional BR & Two BA. With use of preferred lender, buyer may receive up to $4,000 in closing costs on the purchase of their new home in Summerlin! Prices and plans subject to change without notice.Lowder New Homes makes no representation, guaranty or warranty regarding the square footage, exact layout or specifications of the home. Actual specifics are contained in the plans and specifications for construction.
Opelika-Auburn News
LEE: Forget ‘fit’; What Auburn needs is disruption
TUSCALOOSA — Turn up ‘Tiger Walk’ — for clarity, for sanity, for peace of mind. Auburn has built up an armory for this critical coaching hire. The new football facility has been christened, and for the first time in a long time, Auburn has that “alignment” that the people who use buzzwords often buzz about.
Opelika-Auburn News
Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Opelika-Auburn News
LEE: The agony of the unknown after another agonizing Iron Bowl
TUSCALOOSA — What next, for Auburn football?. What happens now, after another stomach-churning Iron Bowl?. There are no more games now. There’s nothing but the search. The all-encompassing Iron Bowl — the game everyone watches, that has everyone’s full attention, where no one has fun and everyone just wants to throw up — is over again, and all that’s left is this void and these questions. The game where the fans feel nervousness all the way down to their toes, and feel folding deep in their gut, has finished and there’s nothing to replace the sensations but questions, and more nervousness, and more gut-folding.
Opelika-Auburn News
Jon Johnson column: A salute to those for both AU, Bama
TUSCALOOSA – If we saw Bryce Young and Will Anderson in Crimson and White for a final time, we watched greatness. If we saw Carnell Williams in the role as an Auburn head football coach for the last time, his work has certainly been a sight to behold. When...
Opelika-Auburn News
Young, Anderson shine as Tide downs rival Auburn
TUSCALOOSA — Bryce Young and Alabama got to win No. 10, even if title No. 7 isn’t in the cards. Young passed for 343 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score in perhaps his final home game for No. 8 Alabama, leading the Crimson Tide past Auburn 49-27 in Saturday’s Iron Bowl.
Opelika-Auburn News
Rivals to kidney donor: Friendship between Auburn fan and Alabama fan provided opportunity for life-saving kidney transplant
The football teams of Auburn University and the University of Alabama have been archrivals for nearly 129 years. The first Iron Bowl game was held in 1893 in Birmingham, which Auburn won 32-22, and since then fans on both sides have shown their passion for their team and resentment for the other.
Opelika-Auburn News
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. There is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 9:07 PM CST until SAT 7:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Opelika-Auburn News
Picks and predictions: Auburn at Alabama
The Opelika-Auburn News sports staff makes its picks for Auburn’s game against Alabama, with predictions from Auburn beat writer Adam Cole, deputy editor Justin Lee and Auburn student Callie Stanford. 1. How could Auburn pull the upset over Alabama?. JUSTIN LEE: If the defensive line plays out of its...
Opelika-Auburn News
Tide roughs up Auburn to take Iron Bowl
TUSCALOOSA – Alabama coach Nick Saban’s cheek may have been bloodied by an inadvertent hit from a player’s shoulder pad, but it was his team that ultimately roughed up Auburn enough for a 49-27 win in the Iron Bowl on Saturday. Though riding high into Bryant-Denny Stadium...
Opelika-Auburn News
‘Dream come true’: Ashford shines in Iron Bowl debut
Despite heading to Tuscaloosa to face off against a frustrated Alabama team led by a Heisman winner, Ashford was composed and kept his head until the clock ran dry. The Tigers ultimately fell 49-27 to the Tide, but the game featured a series of positives for both Ashford and an Auburn team that didn’t seem to have much to play for from the outside looking in.
Opelika-Auburn News
Tide, Tigers set for rivalry game
One of college football’s greatest rivalries will play its 87th edition as Bryant-Denny Stadium hosts the annual clash between Alabama and Auburn. The Crimson Tide and the Tigers have each dealt with turmoil in 2022. Yet, roller-coaster seasons can end on a high note with a win in the Iron Bowl.
Opelika-Auburn News
No. 8 Alabama, Auburn play for bragging rights, bowls
Alabama can lock up another 10-win season. Auburn is targeting bowl eligibility and a happy ending to a trying season. But this Iron Bowl, more than most in recent memory, is primarily about the year’s worth of bragging rights that comes with a win. Typically, that’s enough. The...
Opelika-Auburn News
Robby Ashford doing ‘whatever I can’ to help Auburn in late stretch
Robby Ashford said he’s excited heading into his first Iron Bowl week, and deservedly so. The Auburn quarterback grew up an Auburn fan in a family littered with Alabama faithful, most notably with a brother-in-law in former Alabama great Damion Square. “It’s been good just to see just how...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn flips four-star LSU defensive lineman commit Darron Reed
Auburn got a notable pickup in its 2023 recruiting class Friday, as Darron Reed — a four-star LSU commit — flipped his pledge from Baton Rouge to the Plains. A Carver (Columbus, Ga.) High School product, Reed is listed as a 6-foot-4, 270-pound defensive lineman by 247Sports. He’s the No. 173 recruit national, the No. 26 defensive lineman in the country and No. 17 prospect in the state of Georgia, according to 247’s rankings.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn gymnastics ranked No. 6 in CGN preseason rankings
Auburn has a nationals-caliber team again according to one early college gymnastics poll. Auburn is ranked No. 6 in the new preseason poll released by College Gym News on Friday, which compiles votes from the analysts and writers who contribute to the site. Auburn is ranked third among SEC teams...
Comments / 0