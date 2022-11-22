TUSCALOOSA — What next, for Auburn football?. What happens now, after another stomach-churning Iron Bowl?. There are no more games now. There’s nothing but the search. The all-encompassing Iron Bowl — the game everyone watches, that has everyone’s full attention, where no one has fun and everyone just wants to throw up — is over again, and all that’s left is this void and these questions. The game where the fans feel nervousness all the way down to their toes, and feel folding deep in their gut, has finished and there’s nothing to replace the sensations but questions, and more nervousness, and more gut-folding.

AUBURN, AL ・ 16 HOURS AGO