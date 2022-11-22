Read full article on original website
Related
Central Dauphin wrestler Matt Repos in position to accomplish a rare first in CD program history
Central Dauphin senior Matt Repos hopes he’s on the doorstep of his first state title and wants nothing more than to get that medal before graduating and continuing his wrestling career at Lehigh. Repos is on a short list of state title contenders and is setting his goals accordingly, but he also has a shot to make a unique piece of Central Dauphin wrestling history.
Scenes from Trinity’s 35-17 quarterfinal win over Executive: Photos
Trinity defeats Executive Education 35-17 in a 2022 PIAA, Class 2A football quarterfinal match at Camp Hill, Pa., Nov. 25, 2022. See Tom De Martini’s story here.
Bishop McDevitt establishes early tone, dominates Manheim Central for District 3 4A title repeat
Marquese Williams talked about tone, as in which Bishop McDevitt player would deliver it and therefore alter the mood of this anticipated District 3 4A football championship. Turns out, Williams was first to the bell, but the Crusaders’ running back had an entire ensemble of standouts to run with.
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Friday, Nov. 25, 2022
Bishop Mcdevitt defeats Manheim Central 40-0 in the District 3 4A championship game Class 6A. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Manheim Central shutout for first time this year by prolific Bishop McDevitt defense in District 3 4A final
Bishop McDevitt proved exactly why the saying ‘defense wins championships’ is a true statement after its 40-0 District 3 4A title game win over Manheim Central on Friday night.
West Perry wrestling hopes to make it back to the states
Despite losing some top-tier wrestlers last year, West Perry is ready with new competitors as well as those returning. Last season, the Mustangs went 21-7 and had a record-breaking year. After winning the Perry County Tournament, a title that has been held by Newport for many previous years, the Mustangs...
West Perry football falls in District 3 title game
Every great story must come to an end, even if that end is not fully satisfying. For the West Perry football team, its record-breaking story of a season came to an end in a heartbreaking way. On Nov. 19, at Wyomissing’s A-Field for the PIAA District 3 Class 3A championship...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
194K+
Followers
83K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0