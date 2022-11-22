ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Dauphin wrestler Matt Repos in position to accomplish a rare first in CD program history

Central Dauphin senior Matt Repos hopes he’s on the doorstep of his first state title and wants nothing more than to get that medal before graduating and continuing his wrestling career at Lehigh. Repos is on a short list of state title contenders and is setting his goals accordingly, but he also has a shot to make a unique piece of Central Dauphin wrestling history.
HARRISBURG, PA
West Perry wrestling hopes to make it back to the states

Despite losing some top-tier wrestlers last year, West Perry is ready with new competitors as well as those returning. Last season, the Mustangs went 21-7 and had a record-breaking year. After winning the Perry County Tournament, a title that has been held by Newport for many previous years, the Mustangs...
ELLIOTTSBURG, PA
Harrisburg, PA
