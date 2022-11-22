ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian Orthodox Church calls Ukraine monastery raid 'act of intimidation'

 5 days ago

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The Russian Orthodox Church said on Tuesday that searches conducted by Ukrainian security services at an Orthodox monastery in the capital Kyiv were an "act of intimidation".

"Like many other cases of persecution of believers in Ukraine since 2014, this act of intimidation of believers is almost certain to go unnoticed by those who call themselves the international human rights community," Vladimir Legoida, a spokesperson for the church said.

Ukraine said it carried out the searches at the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra complex as part of counter-intelligence measures, and that they were conducted within the law. Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Patriarch Kirill, the head of Russia's church, has given his support for what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Related
The Guardian

Hundreds of Ukrainians flee Kherson as Russian shelling intensifies

Hundreds of Ukrainians streamed out of Kherson city on Sunday to flee Russian shelling, two weeks after its recapture from Russian occupying forces prompted jubilant celebrations. The liberation of Kherson marked a major battlefield gain for Kyiv – reconquered after the Russians retreated to the east bank of the Dnipro...
Germany's Scholz 'surprised' by companies' China dependence

BERLIN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the number of German companies that have ignored the risks of depending too heavily on the Chinese market was remarkable and stressed the need for diversification, in an interview with Focus magazine on Friday.
U.S. President Biden says Russian oil price cap in play

NANTUCKET, Mass., Nov 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that price caps on Russian oil being proposed under the Group of Seven nations (G7) scheme were in play, adding that he had spoken to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on the issue.
Iranian fans savour victory but wrangle over protests

AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Iran's national soccer team sang during the playing of their national anthem at their second World Cup match against Wales on Friday having refrained from doing so in their opening game earlier this week in apparent support for protesters back home.
