SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Highlights Broader Economic Concerns
Although SoFi Technologies posted encouraging headline numbers for its Q3 earnings report, SOFI stock still encounters macroeconomic challenges associated with paradigm shifts in consumer sentiment. On paper, the narrative undergirding financial technology (fintech) giant SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) appears exceptionally compelling. Fundamentally, modern consumers often prefer digital interactions over their analog...
Alan Lowenthal Sold TJX and BX Stocks in November
Tracking a politician’s trading activities may prove beneficial for investors. Today, we will look at Congressman Alan Lowenthal’s recent trades and the latest performance of the companies. American politician Alan Stuart Lowenthal, the U.S. representative for California’s 47th congressional district, is an active trader of U.S. stocks, with...
3 Travel and Leisure Stocks with Rebound Potential
Travel and leisure stocks can’t seem to catch a break. As recession fears become overblown, it’s the top travel plays that may be worthy bets to play a post-bear-market bounce. It’s been a rocky and muted recovery for many of the top travel and leisure stocks that fell...
Canoo Up After CEO’s Insider Buy
Shares of Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) soared in pre-market trading on Friday after the electric vehicle manufacturer’s Executive Chairman and CEO, Tony Aquila bought around 9 million shares at a price of $1.11 per share. As the above graphic indicates, corporate insiders have bought shares worth $4.9 million in the...
2 Stocks That Went from IPO Bubble-Busts to Comeback Candidates
Two Israel-focused businesses were part of 2020-2021’s start-up mania. After drastic crashes, however, JFrog and Monday.com could emerge as long-term winners. During the onset of COVID-19 in 2020-21, everybody and his uncle took to their trading apps to buy up speculative assets like there was no tomorrow. Tomorrow came, though, and the IPO bubble burst dramatically and destructively. If there’s any silver lining, it’s that depressed asset prices sometimes bring buying opportunities. Be sure to narrow your search to high-growth, high-conviction businesses, though – and there happen to be at least two Israel-focused companies with the potential to rise from the ashes and thrive in 2023.
2 High-Yield Preferred Shares with Upside Potential
JPMorgan and Bank of America offer significant upside on some of their preferred shares if interest rates turn lower. Combining preferred and common shares offers diversification benefits. Of the two, BofA offers higher upside potential but also higher risk. Most preferred bank shares with a fixed dividend rate have taken...
5 Best EV Stocks to Ride Going Into 2023
The EV market is evolving swiftly, with global sales expected to snowball in the coming years. We go over five names that appear well-positioned to benefit from this trend. The electric vehicles industry was a very speculative one during the previous decade. Yet, having an electric vehicle these days has started to become mainstream. In fact, the EV market is estimated to achieve revenues of $384 billion this year. In comparison, global EV revenues were just $111.87 billion in 2018. In this article, we are looking at five EV names that appear well-positioned to continue thriving going into 2023.
Manulife (TSE:MFC) Cutting 50 Jobs to Focus on Investment Business
Manulife is planning to outsource its real estate operations, which puts 50 jobs on the path to being eliminated. Financial services company Manulife Financial Corp. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) plans to focus more on its investment business and could eliminate around 50 jobs in the U.S. and Canada as part of the plan. Affected jobs will be from a few of its real estate operations, which will be outsourced.
Notable open interest changes for November 25th
Wednesday’s total option volume of 39.2 million contracts resulted in net open interest growth of 4.12 million calls and 3.87 million puts. Tesla (TSLA), Apple (AAPL), Advanced Micro (AMD) and Amazon (AMZN) saw the greatest growth. Top five new positions opened include 25k Apple (AAPL) Mar-23 155 puts, 24k Advanced Micro (AMD) Jan-23 70 puts, 20k Luminar Technologies (LAZR) 12/2 weekly 7.5 calls, 20k JD.com (JD) Mar-23 45 calls and 14k Petrobras (PBR) Jan-23 9 puts.
Bed Bath & Beyond’s (NASDAQ:BBBY) Holiday Sales May be in Real Trouble
American retailer Bed Bath & Beyond sees no end to its troubles even with the advent of the much-awaited holiday shopping season. Inventory shortages are driving shoppers toward peers, leading to an even further reduction in sales. American home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) may be in real...
What Does the T+2 Rule Mean in Stock Settlement?
The T+2 rule guides the stock trade settlement process. If you make a stock purchase, the transaction takes a few days to conclude for your name to get on the company’s shareholder roll. The T+2 settlement period can affect your eligibility for an upcoming dividend. The stock market has...
Analysts Say These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2023
As the year winds toward its close, it’s time once again to engage in the age-old practice of picking out the changes that lie waiting in the year ahead. Wall Street’s stock pros are hardly immune from this; every year, they tag their top picks from the equity markets for the calendar change, and this year is no exception. The analysts are looking ahead toward the post-New Year market landscape, and picking out potential winners for investors to consider.
3 Residential REITs to Consider amid Dividend Hikes
An encouraging rental market means residential REITs are hiking dividends. The following three REITs present promising mid-market exposure. U.S. residential real estate investment trusts have been on a dividend hiking spree lately, with the sector experiencing several dividend increases since the turn of the year. Although rising interest rates and a waning economy have caused housing prices to fade, much of the residential rental market has increased steadily due to a fade in consumer purchasing power. This resulted in higher earnings among many of the leading U.S. residential REITs, allowing investors to reap the benefits of higher dividend yields.
Do You Seek High Yield? Catch These Stocks Before November Ends
These stocks offer a high yield of over 7% and are close to hitting their ex-dividend date. Investors eying dividend income could consider putting their money into these five companies before this month ends (before their ex-dividend dates). Furthermore, these companies’ shares offer a high yield of over 7%, making them an attractive investment to combat inflation. Let’s begin.
Black Friday: Yay or Nay for Retailers?
Black Friday has started and sales from prominent retailers are here! With sales running through cyber Monday, shoppers can look at blockbuster deals across different categories including home and kitchen, tech, and beauty. The National Retail Federation (NRF) estimates that 165.3 million people are likely to shop through the Thanksgiving...
AR, EQT: Will the Uptrend Sustain?
Antero and EQT stocks have doubled in 2022 and made their investors rich. Moreover, favorable sector trends augur well for future growth. The stocks of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) and EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT) doubled in 2022. (See the graph below. Meanwhile, higher demand, increased exports, and underinvestment in the sector will support higher prices, which in turn may drive these stocks higher.
Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE): A Waste of Space in Your Portfolio
Virgin Galactic’s recent results have been horrendous as the clock ticks away on its plans for a commercial launch. Given its management’s spotty track record, SPCE stock is poised to shed more value for the foreseeable future. Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) was the first space tourism business to debut...
MSFT Overtakes Amazon As Hedge Funds’ New Favorite Bet
According to Goldman Sachs strategists’ Hedge Fund Trend Monitor, Microsoft (MSFT) has replaced Amazon (AMZN) as the new favorite bet of hedge funds and is their most popular holding. Hedge funds are very positive about Microsoft and have upped their holdings of the stock by 33.7 million shares in...
Race Ahead with Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) FSD Beta in North America
Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta software is now available to all its EV owners in North America. The EV is yet to gain regulatory approval for this software. Electric vehicle pioneer Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Full Self-Driving Beta is now available to all those customers in North America who paid for this feature. The FSD Beta feature, priced at $15,000, was earlier available to Tesla owners with a high safety score.
Roblox Stock (NYSE:RBLX): A True Innovator at a Reasonable Price
Roblox stock is one of the fallen hyper-growth stocks that could be in a spot to recoup ground in the new year as underlying metrics remain robust. Though Wall Street has mixed views, Roblox’s impressive growth profile is worth looking into, even amid climbing losses. Shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)...
