Murdaugh attorneys asking for ‘blood spatter’ evidence to be banned from trial
Editor’s note: This story was originally posted on Wednesday. COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys are asking not to allow any evidence or testimony about “blood spatter” evidence connected to the murders of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh to be allowed in court. The defense team filed a motion Wednesday claiming prosecutors and investigators […]
Alex Murdaugh’s Lawyers Allege Critical Evidence Was ‘Destroyed’
Lawyers for Alex Murdaugh, who is set to stand trial for the murders of his wife and son in January, have slammed prosecutors for allegedly manipulating testimony and destroying evidence “in bad faith” in the high-profile case that has embroiled one of the most influential families in South Carolina.In a scathing 96-page motion filed Wednesday in Colleton County criminal court, Murdaugh’s lawyers requested that a state judge prohibit some prosecutorial testimony at the trial set to begin on Jan. 30, alleging that the government “engaged in a campaign of selective and deceptive leaks to news media to convince the public...
abcnews4.com
Jury returns guilty verdict in Russell Laffitte Bank fraud conspiracy trial
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A jury has found former Lowcountry banker Russell Laffitte guilty on all charges in his federal bank fraud conspiracy trial. Laffitte is the former CEO of Palmetto State Bank in Hampton up until January 2022 when he was fired by the bank for his apparent role in stealing money from personal injury clients of disbarred former attorney Alex Murdaugh.
blufftontoday.com
Murdaugh case: Attorneys, writers weigh in on former Palmetto Bank CEO guilty verdict
Former Palmetto State Bank CEO and alleged Richard "Alex" Murdaugh co-conspirator Russell Lucius Laffitte was found guilty on all six federal criminal charges after a late-night jury session Nov. 22. Laffitte was found guilty of bank fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud, and three counts of misapplication of bank...
WJCL
Former bank CEO, Alex Murdaugh cohort found guilty on federal fraud charges
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Russell Laffitte, the former CEO of Palmetto State Bank, was found guilty Tuesday on all charges in his federal bank fraud trial. Laffitte was fired from the bank earlier this year following accusations he helped steal hundreds of thousands of dollars from clients of disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh.
abccolumbia.com
Alleged Murdaugh co-conspirator Russell Laffitte charged with six counts
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A jury is deliberating in the trial in the alleged co-conspirator of disgraced former Attorney Alex Murdaugh. Russell Laffitte is charged with six combined counts of conspiracy, wire fraud, bank fraud and misapplication of bank funds. Laffitte is the former CEO of Palmetto State Bank in Hampton.
WJCL
Judge sets date for preliminary hearing for Leilani Simon, charged in Savannah toddler's murder
A preliminary hearing for Leilani Simon has been scheduled for Jan. 11, 2023. This comes just days after she was arrested, charged in the murder of her missing toddler, Quinton. Quinton Simon was last seen at his Savannah home on October 5. The circumstances surrounding his disappearance have led to...
abcnews4.com
Charleston County Coroner identifies victim in Garwood Drive shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner has identified the name of the victim who passed away in the Garwood Drive shooting earlier this week. The victim has been identified as Jermaine Bunch Jr., a 27-year-old male from Ladson. On Wednesday afternoon, Deputies responded to the Woodside Manor...
WSAV-TV
Leilani Simon denied bond on Wednesday
Leilani is facing several charges after what is believed to be the remains of her son Quinton, found in a local landfill. Leilani is facing several charges after what is believed to be the remains of her son Quinton, found in a local landfill. Police warn of possible scams this...
abcnews4.com
Ravenel man arrested after firing gunshots at deputies, CCSO says
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Ravenel man who fired gunshots after deputies knocked on his door during an investigation on Friday, Nov. 25. CCSO reported deputies responded before 7 p.m. to a caller who said her adult son had threatened her...
SPD seeks to ID appliance theft suspect
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Police Department (SPD) Property Crimes detectives are seeking to identify a man who is accused of stealing a household appliance from a Savannah home. Police say the man stole the appliance from a residence on Hamilton Court on Oct. 31. The man is known as “Chubb,” but detectives are seeking the […]
Early voting begins in Chatham County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Early voting kicked off in Chatham County Saturday ahead of the runoff election between Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker on Dec. 6. Individual counties had the option to offer voting this Saturday after a lawsuit by Warnock’s campaign and Democratic groups. They challenged guidance from the Secretary of […]
Georgia Southern Police arrest individual with criminal history
Georgia Southern University (GSU) Police are hailing one of their investigators for the quick identification and peaceful apprehension of a wanted felon. On Nov. 22, investigator Trevor Williams arrested Javonta Lee of Claxton without incident. Lee was wanted for multiple felony violation warrants in Statesboro. “I commend Investigator Williams for...
Terry A. Harville was one in a million
I first met Terry in 2016 while making a television commercial for Sheriff Noel Brown’s first campaign. She was eager to meet me and made sure that I knew I was welcome and part of the group. She had a smile that I will never forget and a hug that would make you feel like the most important person in the world.
Police find gun in car after Colleton High School fight
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office broke up a student fight at Colleton High School and later found a handgun in a student’s vehicle. According to police, officers intervened in a fight that broke out at Colleton High School on November 21. Police say that the fight started in front of […]
Police warn of possible scams this holiday season
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The biggest shopping holiday of the year is back and better than ever. With thousands of people looking to make the most out Black Friday savings, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) wants to make sure you’re staying safe as you hunt for those bargains. “We’re under daylight savings right now so […]
WJCL
Neighbors in Savannah speak out following murder arrest of mother in Quinton Simon disappearance
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Neighbors on Buckhalter Road were eager to talk Tuesday about the arrest of 22-year-old Leilani Simon, the mother of young Quinton Simon. Quinton was last seen October 5. Police said early in the investigation that the child was presumed dead. On Monday, his mother was arrested for his murder.
Ridgeville police chief shares ‘thanksgiving’ with family of Lavel Davis Jr.
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Ridgeville Police Chief Quinton Joyner spent the afternoon frying turkeys for members of the community who would otherwise not have a Thanksgiving meal. And he made sure the grieving family of slain University of Virginia athlete Lavel Davis Jr. also received a special meal and a ‘thank you’ ahead of the […]
Man found shot to death inside car down North Augusta embankment, identity released
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The North Augusta Department of Public Safety (NAPS) and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office are investigating the shooting death of an Augusta man. Wednesday night, November 23rd, at 11:00 P.M., NAPS Officers responded to Riverview Parkafter a woman found a blue sedan down an embankment near San Salvador Drive. The […]
“Community violence” led to fight involving several Colleton County High School students on Monday
News 2 has learned one 18-year-old student was arrested and two juveniles were taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice following the Monday morning incident at Colleton County High School. — COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Law enforcement responded to an incident involving several students at Colleton County High School on Monday morning. A spokesperson […]
