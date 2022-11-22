ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, SC

WSAV News 3

Murdaugh attorneys asking for ‘blood spatter’ evidence to be banned from trial

Editor’s note: This story was originally posted on Wednesday. COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys are asking not to allow any evidence or testimony about “blood spatter” evidence connected to the murders of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh to be allowed in court. The defense team filed a motion Wednesday claiming prosecutors and investigators […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
TheDailyBeast

Alex Murdaugh’s Lawyers Allege Critical Evidence Was ‘Destroyed’

Lawyers for Alex Murdaugh, who is set to stand trial for the murders of his wife and son in January, have slammed prosecutors for allegedly manipulating testimony and destroying evidence “in bad faith” in the high-profile case that has embroiled one of the most influential families in South Carolina.In a scathing 96-page motion filed Wednesday in Colleton County criminal court, Murdaugh’s lawyers requested that a state judge prohibit some prosecutorial testimony at the trial set to begin on Jan. 30, alleging that the government “engaged in a campaign of selective and deceptive leaks to news media to convince the public...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Jury returns guilty verdict in Russell Laffitte Bank fraud conspiracy trial

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A jury has found former Lowcountry banker Russell Laffitte guilty on all charges in his federal bank fraud conspiracy trial. Laffitte is the former CEO of Palmetto State Bank in Hampton up until January 2022 when he was fired by the bank for his apparent role in stealing money from personal injury clients of disbarred former attorney Alex Murdaugh.
HAMPTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Alleged Murdaugh co-conspirator Russell Laffitte charged with six counts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A jury is deliberating in the trial in the alleged co-conspirator of disgraced former Attorney Alex Murdaugh. Russell Laffitte is charged with six combined counts of conspiracy, wire fraud, bank fraud and misapplication of bank funds. Laffitte is the former CEO of Palmetto State Bank in Hampton.
COLUMBIA, SC
WSAV-TV

Leilani Simon denied bond on Wednesday

Leilani is facing several charges after what is believed to be the remains of her son Quinton, found in a local landfill. Leilani is facing several charges after what is believed to be the remains of her son Quinton, found in a local landfill. Police warn of possible scams this...
SAVANNAH, GA
abcnews4.com

Ravenel man arrested after firing gunshots at deputies, CCSO says

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Ravenel man who fired gunshots after deputies knocked on his door during an investigation on Friday, Nov. 25. CCSO reported deputies responded before 7 p.m. to a caller who said her adult son had threatened her...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

SPD seeks to ID appliance theft suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Police Department (SPD) Property Crimes detectives are seeking to identify a man who is accused of stealing a household appliance from a Savannah home. Police say the man stole the appliance from a residence on Hamilton Court on Oct. 31. The man is known as “Chubb,” but detectives are seeking the […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Early voting begins in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Early voting kicked off in Chatham County Saturday ahead of the runoff election between Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker on Dec. 6. Individual counties had the option to offer voting this Saturday after a lawsuit by Warnock’s campaign and Democratic groups. They challenged guidance from the Secretary of […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Georgia Southern Police arrest individual with criminal history

Georgia Southern University (GSU) Police are hailing one of their investigators for the quick identification and peaceful apprehension of a wanted felon. On Nov. 22, investigator Trevor Williams arrested Javonta Lee of Claxton without incident. Lee was wanted for multiple felony violation warrants in Statesboro. “I commend Investigator Williams for...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Terry A. Harville was one in a million

I first met Terry in 2016 while making a television commercial for Sheriff Noel Brown’s first campaign. She was eager to meet me and made sure that I knew I was welcome and part of the group. She had a smile that I will never forget and a hug that would make you feel like the most important person in the world.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Police find gun in car after Colleton High School fight

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office broke up a student fight at Colleton High School and later found a handgun in a student’s vehicle. According to police, officers intervened in a fight that broke out at Colleton High School on November 21. Police say that the fight started in front of […]
WSAV News 3

Police warn of possible scams this holiday season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The biggest shopping holiday of the year is back and better than ever.  With thousands of people looking to make the most out Black Friday savings, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) wants to make sure you’re staying safe as you hunt for those bargains. “We’re under daylight savings right now so […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WCBD Count on 2

“Community violence” led to fight involving several Colleton County High School students on Monday

News 2 has learned one 18-year-old student was arrested and two juveniles were taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice following the Monday morning incident at Colleton County High School. — COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Law enforcement responded to an incident involving several students at Colleton County High School on Monday morning. A spokesperson […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

