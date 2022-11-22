(Submitted by Lynn Carey, Office Manager, Cumberland County Soil and Water Conservation District) The Cumberland County Soil Conservation District (SCD) recently sponsored a Soil and Water Stewardship Poster Contest. The theme for this year’s contest was “Healthy Soil Healthy Life”. Stewardship Poster Contest. The theme for this year’s contest was “Healthy Soil Healthy Life”. The theme encourages citizens, schools and communities to think about how important healthy soils are to us and how they affect our lives every day.

