Crossville, TN

waewradio.com

Stewardship Poster Contest Winners Announced

(Submitted by Lynn Carey, Office Manager, Cumberland County Soil and Water Conservation District) The Cumberland County Soil Conservation District (SCD) recently sponsored a Soil and Water Stewardship Poster Contest. The theme for this year’s contest was “Healthy Soil Healthy Life”. Stewardship Poster Contest. The theme for this year’s contest was “Healthy Soil Healthy Life”. The theme encourages citizens, schools and communities to think about how important healthy soils are to us and how they affect our lives every day.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
waewradio.com

2022 Holder-Bush Scholarships Awarded

(Lynn Carey, Office Manager, Cumberland County Soil and Water Conservation District) Each year the Cumberland County Soil Conservation District awards a $300.00 Holder-Bush Memorial Scholarship to honor Elmer Holder and Chester Bush. These two men together contributed 51 years of service to conservation in Cumberland County. The scholarship is awarded...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN

