Kansas City, MO

Rain moves out by 9 am, dry the rest of the day

Rainfall moves out now to 9 a.m. Cool, dry and mostly cloudy weather for the Chiefs game Sunday. Big warm up Monday and Tuesday then a strong cold front arrives later Tuesday. Sunday: Rain ending now to 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy and dry the rest of day and for the Chiefs game. It will be a bit cool for tailgating with temperatures in the low 40s and a northwest breeze at 10-20 mph most of the day. It will be dry for the game!!!! High: 44°
KANSAS CITY, MO
Rain tonight for most, cooler for all Sunday

Rainfall moves out around 7am Sunday with some drizzle left. Cool, dry and mostly cloudy weather for the Chiefs game Sunday. Warming into the 60s by Tuesday followed by a sharp drop Wednesday. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Tonight: Rain likely, especially near and south of I-70. Wind: NE 5-15 to NW...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Rain incoming Saturday evening

A storm system now over New Mexico will head our way this weekend. Rainfall moves in likely after 6pm in the Kansas City Metro. Cool and mostly cloudy weather for the Chiefs game Sunday. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Tonight: Clear, calm and cold. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 32°. Saturday: Increasing...
KANSAS CITY, MO
No. 3 Kansas survives OT scare from Wisconsin 69-68

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Kansas' Bobby Pettiford Jr. stood all the way out near midcourt, almost on the Battle 4 Atlantis logo, when he saw his teammate launch a shot for the lead with only a few seconds left in overtime. “I mean, I normally don’t crash but...
MADISON, WI
No. 22 Tennessee beats No. 3 Kansas 64-50 for Atlantis title

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Santiago Vescovi scored 20 points while No. 22 Tennessee locked down on third-ranked Kansas to beat the reigning national champions 64-50 in Friday night's championship game at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Vescovi hit five 3-pointers to drive the offense for the Volunteers (5-1), who dominated...
KNOXVILLE, TN

