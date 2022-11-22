Rainfall moves out now to 9 a.m. Cool, dry and mostly cloudy weather for the Chiefs game Sunday. Big warm up Monday and Tuesday then a strong cold front arrives later Tuesday. Sunday: Rain ending now to 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy and dry the rest of day and for the Chiefs game. It will be a bit cool for tailgating with temperatures in the low 40s and a northwest breeze at 10-20 mph most of the day. It will be dry for the game!!!! High: 44°

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO