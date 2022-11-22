The Day the M Club Banner Went Down, Ohio State and Michigan Have a History of Top-Five Matchups and Jim Harbaugh May Have Provided Bulletin Board Material

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Eleven Warriors
ESPN College GameDay's Desmond Howard Says if Michigan Wins The Game Ohio State "May Go Over There to FOX and Snatch Urban Meyer"
Desmond Howard is at it again. On Saturday's broadcast of College GameDay on ESPN, the former Michigan wide receiver and current college football analyst took yet another shot at the second-ranked Buckeyes, specifically head coach Ryan Day. "When you put so much effort, so much attention, there's so much at...
Eleven Warriors
Maurice Clarett to Be Featured on ESPN’s College GameDay Before The Game
Maurice Clarett's life has been full of hardship and suffering, but it has also been full of reflection and redemption. On Saturday, almost nine years after ESPN Films produced and released the 30 for 30 “Youngstown Boys” that detailed Clarett's struggles, the former Ohio State running back will be profiled on College GameDay in a feature called "No Days Wasted" that will explain how he overcame them.
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud May Have Played His Final Game As A Buckeye, Chip Trayanum Carries the Load at Running Back and Penalties Plague Ohio State Again
If Ohio State doesn’t make the College Football Playoff, Saturday’s loss to Michigan may have been C.J. Stroud’s final act as a Buckeye. When Stroud was asked during Saturday’s postgame press conference if he would play in a non-playoff bowl game, Stroud said that’s something he would have to think about.
Eleven Warriors
Nebraska Reportedly Expected to Hire Matt Rhule As New Head Coach
Nebraska appears to have found its new head football coach. ESPN’s Chris Low reported Friday that Nebraska has “zeroed in” on hiring former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule and that the two sides hope to finalize a deal in the coming days. Per Low’s ESPN colleague Pete Thamel, contract terms are still being negotiated but the expectation is that an agreement will be made.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Learns Nothing After a Year, Loses Again to Michigan
College football is about change. Teams are either trying very hard to make it happen, to upset the status quo and become something greater than they are, or they're trying to stay on top and prevent said change from occurring. In other words, things can't stay the same forever. And...
Report: Wisconsin Making "Strong Push" To Hire Cincinnati Head Coach Luke Fickell
The former Ohio State defensive tackle, assistant and interim head coach could be returning to the Big Ten.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State's Game Trailer For That Team Up North Will Have You Ready To Suit Up and Beat the Wolverines Yourself
"This is more than a rivalry. This is The Game." Nobody lacks juice for the rivalry, but Ohio State's trailer for its battle with Michigan will have you overflowing. It's time for Ohio State to beat Michigan. Whatever it takes. The trailer was narrated by all of these legendary Buckeyes:...
Eleven Warriors
Lee Corso Picks Ohio State Over Michigan in The Game, Dons Brutus Headgear for 37th Time in the History of ESPN's College GameDay
Ohio State will win The Game. That's what Lee Corso thinks, at least. Ahead of the Buckeyes battle with the Wolverines, the ESPN College GameDay co-host donned the Brutus headgear for the 37th time since the college football pregame started in 1996. Ohio State is favored to beat Michigan in...
Eleven Warriors
Michigan Running Back Blake Corum Expected to Play Against Ohio State, Per Reports
Blake Corum is expected to play against Ohio State on Saturday. Pete Thamel of ESPN was the first to break the news, and several news outlets on the Michigan football beat later confirmed the news. Thamel reported that his sources believe the Michigan running back will likely not be 100% for the contest. However, Corum will be monitored by the Wolverines' medical and training staff in warmups and is expected to suit up and play in The Game.
Eleven Warriors
Skull Session, College GameDay, Big Noon Kickoff, Senior Day and Other Festivities Fill The Hours Leading Up The Game
With a top-three matchup between Ohio State and Michigan in the 118th edition of The Game, there will be quite the scene on campus in the hours leading to kickoff. Skull Session, FanFest, College GameDay and Big Noon Kickoff, TBDBITL’s entrance into the Horseshoe and Ohio State football's Senior Day activities are among the many events that will take place before noon on Saturday.
Eleven Warriors
Fielding Yost Sabotaged Ohio State in 1922, the Buckeyes Are an Elite Team and Zach Harrison is Playing His Best Football in Year Four
It's time for Ohio State to beat Michigan. Whatever it takes. SABOTAGE. Buckeye fans have long wondered whether Michigan's famed football coach, Fielding Yost, played a part in ruining Ohio State's 1922 season by derailing it four days before the Buckeyes took the field for their first game. According to...
Eleven Warriors
Former Ohio State Linebacker A.J. Hawk to Be the Guest Picker for ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday
Former Ohio State linebacker A.J. Hawk will be the guest picker for ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday. The announcement came via a video from first-year GameDay host Pat McAfee, who frequently shares a stage with Hawk on The Pat McAfee Show, a daily sports talk show that broadcasts from noon to 3 p.m. on weekdays.
Eleven Warriors
Eleven Warriors Roundtable:
Michigan Versus Ohio State. Ryan Day Versus Jim Harbaugh. No. 2 versus No. 3 in the CFP standings. Good versus evil. Revenge. I don't need to tell you what tomorrow means for anyone who gives a damn about the greatest rivalry in sports. You already know. That's why you're here.
Eleven Warriors
Michigan to Wear All-White Uniforms Against Ohio State in The Game on Saturday
Michigan will wear its all-white uniforms against Ohio State on Saturday, a combination that hasn't provided fortune for the team in The Game. The Wolverines have sported white jerseys, white pants and white accessories against Ohio State three times in the history of the rivalry, in 1974, 2016 and 2018. In each instance, the Buckeyes came out on top. Still, Jim Harbaugh and his players chose to wear the uniforms in the 118th meeting between the teams this weekend.
Comments / 0