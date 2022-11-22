ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Day the M Club Banner Went Down, Ohio State and Michigan Have a History of Top-Five Matchups and Jim Harbaugh May Have Provided Bulletin Board Material

By Chase Brown
Eleven Warriors
 5 days ago
Eleven Warriors

Maurice Clarett to Be Featured on ESPN’s College GameDay Before The Game

Maurice Clarett's life has been full of hardship and suffering, but it has also been full of reflection and redemption. On Saturday, almost nine years after ESPN Films produced and released the 30 for 30 “Youngstown Boys” that detailed Clarett's struggles, the former Ohio State running back will be profiled on College GameDay in a feature called "No Days Wasted" that will explain how he overcame them.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

C.J. Stroud May Have Played His Final Game As A Buckeye, Chip Trayanum Carries the Load at Running Back and Penalties Plague Ohio State Again

If Ohio State doesn’t make the College Football Playoff, Saturday’s loss to Michigan may have been C.J. Stroud’s final act as a Buckeye. When Stroud was asked during Saturday’s postgame press conference if he would play in a non-playoff bowl game, Stroud said that’s something he would have to think about.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Nebraska Reportedly Expected to Hire Matt Rhule As New Head Coach

Nebraska appears to have found its new head football coach. ESPN’s Chris Low reported Friday that Nebraska has “zeroed in” on hiring former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule and that the two sides hope to finalize a deal in the coming days. Per Low’s ESPN colleague Pete Thamel, contract terms are still being negotiated but the expectation is that an agreement will be made.
LINCOLN, NE
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Learns Nothing After a Year, Loses Again to Michigan

College football is about change. Teams are either trying very hard to make it happen, to upset the status quo and become something greater than they are, or they're trying to stay on top and prevent said change from occurring. In other words, things can't stay the same forever. And...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Michigan Running Back Blake Corum Expected to Play Against Ohio State, Per Reports

Blake Corum is expected to play against Ohio State on Saturday. Pete Thamel of ESPN was the first to break the news, and several news outlets on the Michigan football beat later confirmed the news. Thamel reported that his sources believe the Michigan running back will likely not be 100% for the contest. However, Corum will be monitored by the Wolverines' medical and training staff in warmups and is expected to suit up and play in The Game.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Skull Session, College GameDay, Big Noon Kickoff, Senior Day and Other Festivities Fill The Hours Leading Up The Game

With a top-three matchup between Ohio State and Michigan in the 118th edition of The Game, there will be quite the scene on campus in the hours leading to kickoff. Skull Session, FanFest, College GameDay and Big Noon Kickoff, TBDBITL’s entrance into the Horseshoe and Ohio State football's Senior Day activities are among the many events that will take place before noon on Saturday.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Eleven Warriors Roundtable:

Michigan Versus Ohio State. Ryan Day Versus Jim Harbaugh. No. 2 versus No. 3 in the CFP standings. Good versus evil. Revenge. I don't need to tell you what tomorrow means for anyone who gives a damn about the greatest rivalry in sports. You already know. That's why you're here.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Michigan to Wear All-White Uniforms Against Ohio State in The Game on Saturday

Michigan will wear its all-white uniforms against Ohio State on Saturday, a combination that hasn't provided fortune for the team in The Game. The Wolverines have sported white jerseys, white pants and white accessories against Ohio State three times in the history of the rivalry, in 1974, 2016 and 2018. In each instance, the Buckeyes came out on top. Still, Jim Harbaugh and his players chose to wear the uniforms in the 118th meeting between the teams this weekend.
COLUMBUS, OH

