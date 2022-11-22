An angler from England made a monstrous catch in the form of an enormous goldfish that weighed a whopping 67 pounds and, until now, had managed to avoid being captured for a staggering 20 years. Andy Hackett reportedly snagged the remarkable creature while fishing at a lake in Champagne, France earlier this month. "I knew it was a big fish when it took my bait and went off side to side and up and down with it," he recalled, "then it came to the surface 30 or 40 yards out and I saw that it was orange." It was at that point that Hackett realized he was tangling with a legendary denizen of the lake that had come to be known as 'The Carrot.'

3 DAYS AGO