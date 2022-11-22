Read full article on original website
Strict Covid Lockdowns Throw Chinese Cities into Protest, Calling for Removal of Xi
Protesters in several Chinese cities, including Beijing and Shanghai, took to the streets Saturday night, calling for the removal of President Xi Jinping and challenging another round of the country’s Covid-induced lockdown measures. The crowds, which persisted in the hundreds despite police violence, shocked a nation that has systematically suppressed public dissent for decades. The protests came after an apartment fire killed at least 10 people in China’s northwest Xinjiang region on Friday. Critics claimed that several victims were unable to escape the blaze due to the country’s strict covid measures, which include bolting doors and barricading quarantine rooms, according to Buzzfeed. “Xi Jinping! Step down! CCP! Step down!,” chanted a group of protesters on Sunday, according to a video obtained by the Associated Press. Last month, Jinping was appointed a rare third 5-year term as leader of the world power.Shanghai protest tonight.People are chanting “down with the Chinese Communist Party” and “step down Xi”.This is happening in cities across the country.Something big is brewing. pic.twitter.com/tRD2Bbo54Q— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 26, 2022 Read it at CBS News
9 Safest Places To Retire Abroad for Less Than $2,000 a Month
A lower cost of living, better weather, lower taxes and a higher quality of life are all reasons to think about making the move to another country when you get ready to retire -- and leaving the U.S....
'TikTok is digital fentanyl addicting our kids': Rep. Gallagher issues dire warning over security concerns
Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wisc., warned TikTok should be 'banned,' comparing the platform to 'digital fentanyl' as experts warn of Chinese privacy concerns
Citrus County Chronicle
Taiwan president resigns as party leader after election loss
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen resigned as head of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party following local election losses on Saturday in which voters chose the opposition Nationalist party in several major races across the self-ruled island. Concerns about threats from rival China, which claims Taiwan as...
POLITICO
Facing virus trifecta, health officials project cautious optimism
“I think we’re going to see a lot more people getting vaccinated in the upcoming weeks. This is why we’re launching the campaign we are right now,” said Ashish Jha, the coordinator of the White House's Covid-19 response.
Hundreds of Ukrainians flee Kherson as Russian shelling intensifies
Hundreds of Ukrainians streamed out of Kherson city on Sunday to flee Russian shelling, two weeks after its recapture from Russian occupying forces prompted jubilant celebrations. The liberation of Kherson marked a major battlefield gain for Kyiv – reconquered after the Russians retreated to the east bank of the Dnipro...
Citrus County Chronicle
AP PHOTOS: Qatar bustles with traditional and tourist stops
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The winding cobbled alleys of Souq Waqif create a labyrinthine bazaar stuffed with dozens of small stores hawking spices and perfumes, scented oils, silk scarves, shimmering crystal chandeliers and glittering jewelry. The Qatari capital’s oldest souq also features shisha lounges, antique stores, art galleries, restaurants...
Citrus County Chronicle
German government seeks to ease rules for naturalization
BERLIN (AP) — Germany's socially liberal government is moving ahead with plans to ease the rules for obtaining citizenship in the European Union's most populous country, a drive that is being assailed by the conservative opposition. Chancellor OIaf Scholz said in a video message Saturday that Germany has long...
Citrus County Chronicle
AP PHOTOS: Bright shops enliven Congo's dark days
GOMA, Congo (AP) — Saturday morning in Goma, the lakeside capital of eastern Congo is as busy as any other day of the week, despite tensions caused by recent fighting between M23 rebels and government forces north of the city. Hundreds of taxi-motorcycles weave through the packed streets of...
Citrus County Chronicle
E. Congo on edge to see if M23 rebel cease-fire takes effect
GOMA, Congo (AP) — Civilians in mineral-rich eastern Congo edgily waited to see whether a cease-fire to end the latest round of fighting between government forces and a shadowy rebel group would come into effect as planned Friday evening. Congo's president and neighboring Rwanda's foreign minister were among the...
US Soccer briefly scrubs emblem from Iran flag at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The U.S. Soccer Federation briefly displayed Iran’s national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying the move supported protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations’ World Cup match Tuesday. Iran’s government reacted by accusing America of removing the name of God from its national flag. The USSF decision added yet-another political firestorm to the Middle East’s first World Cup, one organizers had hoped would be spared of off-the-field controversies. It occurred as the U.S. prepared to face Iran in a decisive World Cup match already freighted by the decades of enmity between the countries and the nationwide protests challenging Tehran’s theocratic government.
Russia-Ukraine war live: UK confirms supply of missiles to Kyiv as Russian forces might be preparing to leave Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
UK MoD says it has provided Brimstone 2 missiles to Ukraine; reports suggest there are signs troops could be getting ready to leave
Citrus County Chronicle
AP News Summary at 9:27 p.m. EST
Civilians escape Kherson after Russian strikes on freed city. KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Fleeing shelling, civilians have streamed out of the southern Ukrainian city whose recapture they had celebrated just weeks earlier. The exodus from Kherson came as Ukraine solemnly remembered a deadly 1930s famine and sought to ensure that Russia's war on the country doesn’t deprive others worldwide of its vital food exports. Meanwhile, repair crews across Ukraine were scrambling to restore heat, electricity and water services that were blasted into disrepair after a punishing barrage targeting infrastructure in recent days. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hosted a conference on food security with many supportive Western leaders.
Citrus County Chronicle
Police: Brazil school shooter wore swastika, planned attack
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A former student armed with a semiautomatic pistol and a revolver who killed four people and wounded 12 in two schools in Brazil had a swastika pinned to his vest and had been planning the attacks for two years, police said. The shootings took place...
